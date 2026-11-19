Envases del Pacífico, known as EDELPA, is a Santiago maker of printed flexible packaging whose shares trade on Chile’s stock exchange. This profile shows who owns it, who runs it and what its latest audited and interim filings report. Full name Envases del Pacífico S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima”), known as EDELPA Ticker / exchange EDELPA, the trading name on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago, Chile’s main stock exchange); registered in the securities register of Chile’s financial regulator, the CMF (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero), under number 0398 Headquarters Camino a Melipilla 13,320, Maipú, Santiago, Chile Sector Packaging: printed flexible packaging, mainly for food Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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