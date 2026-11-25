The union says Inter called the dismissals a restructuring, and it calls them unacceptable after a record quarter.

Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state, in an undated file photo. The photo does not show the flight, the airport or any event in this story. Photo: Benjamin Thompson / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Banking: Brazil

Inter (Banco Inter), a Brazilian digital bank based in Belo Horizonte, told its staff union on Monday 23 November 2026 that it intended to dismiss more than 200 employees. The Belo Horizonte bank workers’ union (Sindicato dos Bancários de Belo Horizonte e Região) said in a statement dated 24 November 2026 that the dismissals followed the next morning.

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What. Inter told the union it would dismiss more than 200 employees; the union rejects the decision.

When. Union told on Monday 23 November 2026; dismissals the next morning, Tuesday 24 November.

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The union says Inter called the dismissals a restructuring, and it calls them unacceptable after a record quarter.

The union says it received the news with “deep indignation and dismay” (translated from Portuguese) and rejects the decision. It says Inter described the dismissals as a “market restructuring” meant to bring the bank closer to a bank and away from a technology company.

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At a last-minute meeting on Monday 23 November 2026, the union says, the bank doubled the bonus for the dismissed, extending payment to the equivalent of six months of vouchers (vales). The union says the employees were dismissed the next morning without any negotiation, and that it was notified only in the last hour before the dismissals.

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Asked by the union about employees dismissed on Thursday 19 November 2026, the bank said they will also receive six months of vouchers, the union says. Liliam Diniz, an Inter employee and union director, called the decision unacceptable for a bank that reports ever larger profits.

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She added: “We managed to double the compensation initially offered, but that does not change our indignation at the decision” (translated from Portuguese). The union says it is preparing a demonstration against the bank’s stance.

Reuters, a news agency, reported on 24 and 25 November 2026, in a version carried by InfoMoney, a Brazilian financial news site, that the dismissals took place on the morning of Tuesday 24 November, the union said in its statement. Asked by Reuters, Inter said it had “carried out evolutions in its structure and operating model” (translated from Portuguese) but did not comment on the number of dismissals the union cited.

The bandstand and fountains of the Praça da Liberdade in central Belo Horizonte, the city where Inter is based, photographed on 26 August 2022. Photo: Tet, Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

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Reuters added that the bank had 4,300 employees at the end of September 2026, according to its third-quarter results. By our arithmetic, the dismissals would equal more than 4.6% of that workforce.

Investidor10, a Brazilian investment news site, reported on 12 November 2026 that Inter posted a record third-quarter net profit of R$425 million (Brazilian reais) (about US$72 million), up 26% on a year earlier. That matched the average analyst estimate compiled by LSEG, a market-data company, and net revenue reached R$2.7 billion (about US$457 million), up 26%.

The same report said expenses rose 17%, so the cost-to-income ratio, the share of revenue spent on costs, improved to 41.9%, and that Inter had 46.8 million clients, of which 27.1 million were active. Inter has not confirmed the number of dismissals, and the reports reviewed do not say which departments were affected.

For US readers, the news bears on Inter&Co, the bank’s parent, whose shares trade on Nasdaq under the ticker INTR. The cuts follow a record quarter, and the union says the date and place of its demonstration will come in more information to be released soon.

More coverage of the country is in our Brazil news section. No confirmed date exists yet for the next step, because the union has not announced the demonstration.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Inter union angry?

The union says Inter dismissed employees without negotiation after a record quarter. It rejects the decision.

What did Inter say?

Inter told Reuters it had carried out evolutions in its structure and operating model. It did not comment on the number of dismissals.

What happens next?

The union is preparing a demonstration against the bank. It has not yet announced a date or place.

Sources: Sindicato dos Bancários de Belo Horizonte e Região statement, 24 Nov 2026; Reuters, 24-25 Nov 2026, as carried by InfoMoney, 25 Nov 2026; Investidor10, 12 Nov 2026; conversion at 5.91 reais per US$, market rate of 25 Nov 2026.

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