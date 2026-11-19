Inmobiliaria Yugoslava S.A. is a Chilean property company in Santiago that has no operations of its own and holds only a minority stake in Estadio Croata S.A., the not-for-profit company that runs a sports and social club; its shares carry the trading name YUGOSLAVA in the regulator’s register. This profile sets out who owns it and how it is doing, from its filings.
|Full name
|Inmobiliaria Yugoslava S.A. (a Chilean joint-stock company, “sociedad anónima”; the 2025 statements call it a closed company, “cerrada”, and the 2026 interim statements an open one, “abierta”), incorporated by public deed on 18 December 1950
|Exchange
|YUGOSLAVA, the trading name recorded in the CMF register of issuers, which does not name the exchange; entered in the CMF securities register under No. 097
|Headquarters
|Avenida Vitacura 8049, Santiago, Chile
|Sector
|Property holding company with no operating activity; its only asset is a 24% stake in Estadio Croata S.A., a not-for-profit company that runs a sports and social club
|Website
|Not disclosed in the filings reviewed
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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