Houthis Claim Strike on Saudi Refinery
The two accounts differ on whether the refinery was hit, and the damage is unknown.
Oil: Saudi Arabia
Yemen’s Houthi rebels said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that they attacked the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia, causing a fire. The Saudi-led military coalition, which backs Yemen’s government against the Houthis, said it had intercepted and destroyed four drones over the site and that an initial assessment found no injuries.
Ras Tanura is on Saudi Arabia’s Gulf coast, in the Eastern Province, and is one of the kingdom’s biggest refineries. Neither side’s account has been independently confirmed, and Saudi Aramco, the state oil company, has not commented in what we found.
Key Facts
- Who. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree; Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki.
- What. Houthis claim a strike and a fire; the coalition reports four drones shot down.
- Where. Ras Tanura refinery, Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia.
- As of. 25 November 2026, 15:00 GMT.
The two accounts differ on whether the refinery was hit, and the damage is unknown.
The Houthis, who call themselves Ansar Allah (“Partisans of God”) and receive Iranian backing, hold the Yemeni capital Sanaa. Their military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said in a video that the strikes were accurate and caused a fire.
The coalition said earlier on Wednesday that it intercepted and destroyed four drones at Ras Tanura. Its spokesman, Turki Al-Malki, said debris fell and an initial assessment found no injuries at the site.
The coalition did not say the refinery was struck. The attacks could not be verified independently, and no photographs or official damage report settle the difference.
The Houthis also claimed an attack on a business district in Riyadh, the capital. Saudi Civil Defence said 11 people were injured in that episode.
The coalition said it hit “operational capabilities” at the port of Hodeidah, which the Houthis control, and destroyed several targets in the northern Saada and Amran provinces. The Houthi-run broadcaster al-Masirah said Saudi-led forces struck the city of Hodeidah, including its international airport.
Yemen’s internationally recognised government enacted a law on Wednesday 18 November that bans the Houthis as a terrorist organisation. Membership is punishable by 10 to 15 years in prison, and leaders can face the death penalty if convicted.
The United States named Ansar Allah a Foreign Terrorist Organization, a legal listing that bans material support, in March 2025, and Canada listed it in December 2024. The European Union has not, although the group is under EU sanctions.
Houthi spokesman Saree had claimed a ballistic missile strike on Ras Tanura on Tuesday 27 October, so Wednesday’s claim repeats an earlier pattern. We have not confirmed whether this latest claim has moved the oil market.
For US readers, the risk is to supply and shipping more than to any single plant. A confirmed outage at Ras Tanura would matter for fuel markets, but none has been reported.
It is not known whether the refinery’s operations were interrupted, what part of the site burned, or whether more drones got through. Saudi Aramco and the Saudi energy ministry have not issued a statement that we could find.
Frequently Asked Questions
Was the Ras Tanura refinery hit?
The Houthis say they hit it and caused a fire. The Saudi-led coalition says it shot down four drones and reported no injuries.
Does this affect oil supplies?
No outage has been confirmed. The effect depends on whether the refinery’s output was interrupted, which is not yet known.
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Sources
Statements by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree and by the Saudi-led coalition (Turki Al-Malki), 25 November 2026; Yemeni law of 18 November 2026; US State Department designation of March 2025.
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