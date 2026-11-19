Hipódromo de Arica S.A. runs the horse-racing betting office and rents out land in the northern Chilean city of Arica, and it appears in the CMF register of issuers for the Santiago stock exchange. This profile sets out who owns it, how its board works and how it is doing, from its filings with the financial regulator.
|Full name
|Hipódromo de Arica S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima”), incorporated by public deed on 5 October 1961
|Exchange
|HIPODROMO DE ARICA, its trading name in the CMF securities register for Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); the 2025 statements say its CMF register number is still being assigned
|Headquarters
|Calle Patricio Lynch 252, Arica, Chile
|Sector
|Horse-racing betting services and property rental
|Website
|Not disclosed in the filings reviewed
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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