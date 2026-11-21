Guatemala has convicted seven former police officers over the deaths of a gay couple, but its law has no offence of hate crime to name the motive.

Justice: Guatemala

A month after a Guatemalan court jailed seven former police officers over the deaths of a gay couple, the country’s law still has no offence called hate crime. On Wednesday 21 October 2026, the Tribunal de Mayor Riesgo B, a high-risk trial court in Guatemala City, convicted the men.

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Eldin Choc, 28, a Guatemalan, and Milton Santamaría, 45, a Salvadoran who lived in Canada, were detained on Thursday 18 April 2024 in San Andrés Itzapa, a town in Chimaltenango department west of the capital. They died after police took them in, and police first presented the case as a traffic accident.

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Key Facts Who. Seven ex-officers of Guatemala’s national police, convicted over the deaths of Eldin Choc and Milton Santamaría.

What. Sentences of up to 60 years; hate crime is not an offence in Guatemalan law.

Where. Tribunal de Mayor Riesgo B, a high-risk trial court in Guatemala City.

When. Verdict on Wednesday 21 October 2026; the men died after arrest on 18 April 2024.

As of. 21 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

Guatemala has convicted seven former police officers over the deaths of a gay couple, but its law has no offence of hate crime to name the motive.

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The accident account did not survive a recording made during the abuse. A police officer who recorded it passed the recordings on, and they reached the police’s internal inspectorate.

Two firefighters who took Santamaría’s body to hospital had earlier confessed to helping cover up that he was already dead. They were convicted in separate proceedings in 2025 and 2026.

Edy Vásquez, then police chief at Itzapa, fled to the United States and was later returned to Guatemala. At the verdict he received 60 years in prison, as did a second former officer.

A third former officer received 30 years for extrajudicial execution, meaning a killing by state agents outside any legal process. Two other defendants received 8 and 10 years for unlawful detention, abuse of authority and obstruction.

Two former women officers each received 11 years in prison for discrimination and failure to perform duties. They had directed homophobic words at the men.

Prosecutor Marco Escobar of the Ministerio Público, the public prosecution service, told reporters after the ruling that the men were beaten, tortured and killed out of prejudice and with homophobic remarks. Presiding judge María Castellanos called the conduct “deleznable”, Spanish for despicable.

Abraham Abrego, legal director of Cristosal, a Central American human rights group, said: “Este es claramente un crimen por prejuicio,” or “This is clearly a prejudice crime.” Amnesty International, a global human rights group, and three local rights groups also called it a hate crime.

Cristosal joined the case as a plaintiff alongside the prosecutors. Its reading that this was a prejudice crime is therefore the view of a party to the case, while the court’s verdicts carry the label of extrajudicial execution.

Yet hate crime is not a criminal offence in Guatemala, so the court could not convict anyone of one as such. The killings were punished as extrajudicial executions, and the discrimination convictions of the two women are the only counts tied to the slurs.

The gap is not new, and lawmakers have tried before. In December 2019, deputies Karina Paz, Sandra Morán and Carlos Barreda presented a bill to punish discrimination and hate crimes over sexual orientation and gender identity, the second attempt to reform article 202 bis of the Penal Code.

No law of that kind is known to have passed since, so the verdict convicts for executions but leaves the legal gap in place. Nothing shows whether Congress will take up the 2019 bill again.

The Congress of the Republic building in the historic centre of Guatemala City, where a hate-crime bill was presented in December 2019. Photo: Arielaasturias / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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The violence behind the gap is documented. Asociación LAMBDA, a Guatemalan rights group for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, recorded at least 12 people murdered in the first half of 2025 alone because of anti-LGBTQI+ violence, according to a September 2025 briefing by Inter Pares, a Canadian charity that works with LAMBDA.

For gay and transgender people across Guatemala, that means prosecutors can charge the violence but not the prejudice behind it. Prosecutors and Cristosal described the motive after the ruling, yet no offence exists that would carry it into the sentence.

Choc’s brother said after the ruling that he was satisfied and that justice had been served, more than two years after the arrests. No appeal has been confirmed.

No official date for reparations or any other next step has been confirmed by the court or the Ministerio Público. The defence lawyers’ position was not found, so the defendants’ side of the case is not represented here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was nobody convicted of a hate crime?

Guatemalan law has no hate-crime offence, so the court punished the killings as extrajudicial executions. Only a change in the Penal Code could alter that.

Can the verdict still be challenged?

No appeal has been confirmed. The defence lawyers’ position was not found.

Why does a US link appear in the case?

The former police chief fled to the United States and was later returned to Guatemala. One of the victims also lived in Canada.

Sources Tribunal de Mayor Riesgo B (ruling of 21 October 2026) · Ministerio Público · Cristosal · Inter Pares

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error