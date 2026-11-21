Wall Street sell-off sends the S&P 500 to 6,910 and the Nasdaq down 5.28%, with the VIX at 35.89. What it means for Brazil, the real and the Selic.

The overnight global tape and what it means for Latin America. New York Stock Exchange facade, Wall Street. File photo.

Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

The Big Three Wall Street sell-off hits the AI trade The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.28% to 22,618 and the S&P 500 lost 3.70% to 6,910. CNBC reported the S&P entered correction territory, with chip stocks leading the slide.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.28% to 22,618 and the S&P 500 lost 3.70% to 6,910. CNBC reported the S&P entered correction territory, with chip stocks leading the slide. Fear gauge jumps, but havens do not rally The VIX rose 26.20% to 35.89, yet gold fell 4.0% to $3,521 an ounce. Falling gold alongside falling shares suggests investors are raising cash.

The VIX rose 26.20% to 35.89, yet gold fell 4.0% to $3,521 an ounce. Falling gold alongside falling shares suggests investors are raising cash. Brazil faces a harder Fed and a nervous market The Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, and Fed minutes point to possible further rate rises. That makes any quick return to Brazilian rate cuts harder to justify.

S&P 500 6,910 -3.70% Correction territory Dow Jones 48,147 -1.93% Smaller fall than tech Nasdaq Composite 22,618 -5.28% AI-led rout VIX 35.89 +26.20% Fear spikes Gold (US$/oz) $3,521 -4.0% No haven bid US 10-year yield 4.944% -10 bp Bonds draw buyers US dollar index (DXY) 103.84 -0.05% Calm in currencies Michigan sentiment 51.5 +3.5 pts In line, up from 48

United States and Canada

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Michigan consumer sentiment (Nov) 51.5 48 In line with 51.5 consensus Michigan current conditions (Nov) 49.4 46.7 Missed 51.6 consensus Michigan consumer expectations (Nov) 52.9 48.8 Better Michigan year-ahead inflation expectations (Nov) 3.7% 4.7% Sharp easing Michigan 5-year inflation expectations (Nov) 3.3% 3.5% Easing EIA commercial crude stocks (week to 13 Nov) 417.8m barrels +3.4m build Supply build Canada retail sales m/m (Sep) 0.8% 1.4% Beat 0.7% consensus

Europe & United Kingdom

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Indicator Actual Prior Verdict UK retail sales m/m (Oct) 0.7% -0.6% Beat 0% consensus UK retail sales y/y (Oct) 2.3% 0.4% Beat 1.7% consensus UK public sector net borrowing ex banks (Oct) 17.036bn 22.881bn Below 18bn consensus UK GfK consumer confidence (Nov) -22 -24 In line Germany producer prices y/y (Oct) 8.1% 6.7% Hotter than 7.2% consensus Germany producer prices m/m (Oct) 1.4% 1.9% Above 0.9% consensus Eurozone consumer confidence (Nov) -16.9 -17.9 Beat -18 consensus France business confidence (Nov) 104 105 Beat 102 consensus France business climate (Nov) 95 97 Missed 97 consensus

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict China 1-year loan prime rate (Nov) 3.0% 3.0% Unchanged China 5-year loan prime rate (Nov) 3.5% 3.5% Unchanged Mexico retail sales m/m (Sep) -0.3% 1.2% In line Mexico retail sales y/y (Sep) 2.2% 3.3% Missed 2.7% consensus

Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board S&P 500 · benchmark 6,910 -3.70% Market breadth · 15 names 7% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 14 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.0975 +0.02% US 10-yr 4.9120 -2.77% VIX 35.89 +26.20% Gold 3,539 -3.98% Brent crude 89.87 -2.29% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 6,910 -3.70% — — — — — NDX 25,029 -5.61% — — — — — DJI 48,147 -1.93% — — — — — RUT 2,582 -2.76% — — — — — US10Y 4.9120 -2.77% — — — — — VIX 35.89 +26.20% — — — — — DAX 24,803 -2.60% — — — — — FTSE 10,346 -1.02% — — — — — CAC 7,928 -1.89% — — — — — STOXX 625.65 -2.00% — — — — — NIKKEI 56,437 -5.06% — — — — — HSI 22,411 -1.89% — — — — — KOSPI 4,870 -5.21% — — — — — CSI300 3,955 -0.76% — — — — — NIFTY 25,801 +2.27% — — — — — TSX 33,190 -2.47% — — — — — GOLD 3,539 -3.98% -12.83% 3,686 3,638 3,503 323,896 SILVER 41.08 -7.31% -18.24% 44.32 43.18 40.62 110,375 Largest moves today VIX 35.89 +26.20% SILVER 41.08 -7.31% NDX 25,029 -5.61% KOSPI 4,870 -5.21% NIKKEI 56,437 -5.06% GOLD 3,539 -3.98% SPX 6,910 -3.70% US10Y 4.9120 -2.77% The session read The S&P 500 eased 3.70%, with breadth negative — 1 of 15 names higher. NIFTY led, while SILVER lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Bitcoin Falls 5.01% to a 6-Month Low Read →

Instrument Level Session S&P 500 (US) 6,910 -3.70% USD/BRL 5.9488 +0.24%

Source: market close, 20 November 2026.

01 The day the AI trade cracked

Wall Street fell hard on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 22,618, down 5.28%, and the S&P 500 at 6,910, down 3.70%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.93% to 48,147. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 26.20% to 35.89.

CNBC and Benzinga tied the rout to profit-taking after Anthropic’s IPO debut. Havens did not offer cover.

Gold slid 4.0% to $3,521 an ounce (RT spot, 20 November close), and the dollar index barely moved at 103.84, down 0.05%. Gold falling alongside shares suggests investors are raising cash and selling what they can.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell about 10 basis points to 4.944% (RT, 20 November close), so bond buyers are at least pricing in growth risk.

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02 Inflation still calls the tune

Minutes of the Fed’s October meeting showed officials saw further rate increases as possibly necessary to contain persistent inflation, AP reported. That is a hawkish backdrop for a market that had priced in near perfection.

Consumers sent a mixed signal. The University of Michigan sentiment index came in at 51.5, in line with consensus and up from 48.

Year-ahead inflation expectations fell to 3.7% from 4.7%, and the five-year measure eased to 3.3% from 3.5%. That helps the Fed, but current conditions at 49.4 missed the 51.6 consensus.

Europe offers a warning. German producer prices rose 1.4% in October against a 0.9% consensus, lifting the annual rate to 8.1%.

Factory inflation at that pace limits the room for central banks to ease, even as growth slows.

03 Brazil in a harder world

The Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, unanimously, after a cutting cycle. Its minutes described policy as restrictive, with higher uncertainty.

The committee projects IPCA inflation at 5.6% for 2026 and 4.7% for 2027. A hawkish Fed and a risk-off Wall Street make a quick return to cuts harder to defend.

Brazil’s market has less AI exposure than Wall Street, so the direct hit is smaller. The channel is risk appetite and the dollar, and a steady dollar index at 103.84 is a small comfort for the real.

The EIA reported builds in crude, gasoline and distillate stocks for the week to 13 November. Commercial crude rose 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million.

Brazil is a net oil exporter, so a supply glut matters for Petrobras and export earnings. In Mexico, September retail sales rose 2.2% year on year, below the 2.7% consensus, a sign of cooling domestic demand.

What to watch today and this week

Monday: Whether the AI sell-off extends or steadies, with the VIX at 35.89 as the gauge. Watch Nvidia, the chip giant at the centre of the rout.

Whether the AI sell-off extends or steadies, with the VIX at 35.89 as the gauge. Watch Nvidia, the chip giant at the centre of the rout. Thursday: US Thanksgiving: US markets are closed, so liquidity thins and moves can be exaggerated.

US Thanksgiving: US markets are closed, so liquidity thins and moves can be exaggerated. Friday: US stocks trade a shortened session after Thanksgiving. Thin volume can amplify any rebound or further fall.

US stocks trade a shortened session after Thanksgiving. Thin volume can amplify any rebound or further fall. Ongoing: Fed speakers on further rate rises, Brazil’s real and Selic path after the 4 November Copom hold, and weekly EIA stock data.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US stocks fall so sharply on Friday?

The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.28% and the S&P 500 fell 3.70%. CNBC and Benzinga pointed to profit-taking after Anthropic’s IPO debut and a hawkish Fed.

Is the S&P 500 in a correction?

CNBC reported that the S&P 500 entered correction territory. It closed at 6,910, down 3.70% on the day.

What is the VIX telling us?

The VIX jumped 26.20% to 35.89. That level signals investors are paying up for protection against further falls.

What does this mean for Brazil and the real?

Brazil has less direct AI exposure, but a risk-off market and a hawkish Fed reduce the case for Selic cuts. The Copom held at 13.75% on 4 November.

Why did gold fall in a sell-off?

Gold slid 4.0% to $3,521 an ounce (RT spot, 20 November close). Investors often sell winners to raise cash when losses mount.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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