Ghana’s governing party picks its chairman in four weeks. The aspirant who led a July poll is selling unity and pensions.

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, a former Ghanaian youth and sports minister, launched his bid to lead Ghana’s governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city, on Saturday 21 November 2026. He promised to “rebuild” the party and to start a pension scheme for its workers.

The NDC elects its national chairman at its congress on Saturday 19 December 2026. Vanderpuye is one of four aspirants for the post.

Key Facts Who Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, a former youth and sports minister, seeks the NDC chair.

The pledge A pension fund for party workers, fed by 1% of government appointees’ salaries.

The vote The NDC national congress elects its chairman on Saturday 19 December 2026.

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GHANA · POLITICS · BRIEF

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Ghana’s governing party picks its chairman in four weeks. The aspirant who led a July poll is selling unity and pensions.

In his launch speech in Kumasi on 21 November 2026, Vanderpuye said: “We are going to reset this party. Let’s go back to the NDC that cares for each other.”

He also set his sights beyond 2028, the year of Ghana’s next general election, saying: “we are going to win 2032.”He has also told supporters that the pension fund would draw on 1% of the salary of every government appointee, to be agreed with President John Mahama and his chief of staff, the head of the presidential office.

He said the money would be invested to pay long-serving party workers a monthly income.

Global InfoAnalytics, a Ghanaian polling firm, surveyed 5,637 NDC delegates between 8 and 14 July 2026 and put Vanderpuye first with 26.8%. Former party chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo was second with 19.3%, but a statement issued on his behalf on 9 November 2026 said he had withdrawn to serve in other national roles.

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Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia is not seeking another term, so the post falls open after one term. For US readers, the NDC holds Ghana’s presidency under President John Mahama, so its next chairman will run the party that governs a US trade partner in West Africa.

The poll predates Ofosu-Ampofo’s exit and may no longer describe the race. It is not yet clear how delegates will split among the remaining aspirants, who include party vice-chairman Awudu Sofo Azorka and former local government minister Akwasi Opong-Fosu.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: a regional NDC chairman sues to annul his party’s vote.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Does the NDC Choose a New Chairman?

It is held at the party’s national congress, scheduled for Saturday 19 December 2026.

What Is the NDC?

The National Democratic Congress is Ghana’s governing party, led in government by President John Mahama. Its chairman runs the party organisation, not the government.

Sources: Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, campaign launch speech in Kumasi, 21 November 2026, and campaign statements on the party pension scheme; statement issued on behalf of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, 9 November 2026; National Democratic Congress, national delegates’ congress schedule, announced 30 January 2026; Global InfoAnalytics, NDC delegates tracking poll, 8 to 14 July 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error