A respected religious and legal voice has entered the last stretch of the campaign. His message names no candidate.

Photo: Atamari / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Gambia Election

A retired Chief Justice who heads a Muslim order has urged Gambians to vote and to keep their presidential election peaceful. Sheikh Alhaji Hassan Bubacar Jallow made the appeal in a message to the nation dated 25 November 2026, ten days before polling.

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The message describes him as the Khalif General of Tijaniyya in Bansang, a town in central Gambia, meaning the head of the country’s branch of a Sufi Muslim order, and as the retired Chief Justice. “Sheikh” is an honorific for a respected Muslim scholar.

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Key Facts Who. Sheikh Hassan Jallow, retired Chief Justice and head of the Tijaniyya order.

What. He urges a peaceful, fair and lawful vote, and a high turnout.

When. Message dated 25 November 2026; voting on Saturday 5 December 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction-market site, prices Barrow at 83%, Darboe 14% (25 November). Bets, not polls.

As of. 25 November 2026, 14:30 GMT

A respected religious and legal voice has entered the last stretch of the campaign. His message names no candidate.

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“The electoral process is meaningful only when it is peaceful, when it is fair, when it is transparent and when it complies with the law,” Jallow said. He called voting a civic right and a responsibility.

He asked voters to show courtesy, respect and good neighbourliness, and to choose only on what is best for themselves, their family and their country. He said voters, candidates, supporters and officials should all follow these principles in the campaign, the vote and the aftermath.

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“I urge all such citizens to come forward to cast your vote on that day and in that way contribute to an important part of the country’s democratic process. Do not be left behind,” he said.

The vote, he said, gives citizens the chance “to select through the ballot box on 5th December 2026 one of us to occupy the position of President of The Gambia.” He framed it as a choice among fellow citizens.

Jallow also turned to the candidates. “I welcome very sincerely the public declaration of commitment by all the candidates to a free, fair and peaceful election,” he said.

“I commend them for it and I urge them to encourage their supporters and all citizens to follow their example,” he added. The message does not name any candidate.

Arch 22, a ceremonial arch in Banjul, the Gambian capital. (File photo) Photo: Ikiwaner, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Jallow knows the law as well as the pulpit. He left the post of Chief Justice this summer, when his successor, Edrissa “Edi” Faal, was sworn in.

President Adama Barrow paid tribute to the outgoing judge, although the Gambia Bar Association has challenged Faal’s appointment before the Supreme Court. Earlier, in September 2003, the United Nations Security Council appointed him Prosecutor of the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, the court set up to try the 1994 genocide.

He has therefore worked on questions of fair trial on an international stage. His appeal builds on a peace pact signed on Monday 16 November 2026 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

According to International IDEA, a Stockholm-based institute that supports democracy and elections, every candidate approved by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs Gambian elections, signed it. Signatories promised “peaceful, issue-based, inclusive, and violence-free electoral campaigns.”

IEC Chairman Joseph Colley said at the ceremony: “Peace is priceless.”Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the pact’s “Eminent Person” who led the preventive diplomacy effort, asked candidates not to claim victory early.“Resolve disputes through lawful and peaceful means and let the courts have the last word,” he said.

That is where a voice like Jallow’s matters.A pact binds candidates on paper, but it is respected public figures who can ask winners and losers to keep to lawful channels once the results are in.

It is the first presidential election since December 2021. Barrow, the incumbent, is on the IEC’s list of accepted candidates.

Polling runs from 08:00 to 17:00, the IEC calendar says. The commission lists 1,146,474 registered voters in 53 constituencies.

The field is still shifting. In its update of 18 November 2026 the IEC said 16 aspirants had submitted papers, nine were first approved and seven rejected, and one approved candidate then withdrew, leaving eight.

On 25 November the IEC published a notice that Modou Lamin Sima of the Alliance of Progressive Citizens, a political party, had withdrawn his candidature. Its homepage lists seven accepted candidates.A calm result would rule in a dispute settled in the courts, as Chambas urged, rather than in the street.

A disputed one would test whether the pledges signed on 16 November hold under pressure. It is not known whether any candidate or party has responded.

The IEC’s campaign period began on 9 November. Polls open on Saturday morning.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction-market site, traders priced Adama Barrow at 83%, Ousainou Darboe at 14% and Talib Ahmed Bensouda at 1%, with US$21,279 traded as of 9:31 a.m. ET on 25 November 2026. These prices are real-money bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Sheikh Hassan Jallow?

His message describes him as head of the Tijaniyya order in Bansang and retired Chief Justice of The Gambia. He was also the United Nations prosecutor for the Rwanda tribunal.

What did he ask Gambians to do?

He asked them to vote, to show courtesy and respect, and to follow the law. He also asked candidates to encourage their supporters to follow the example of the pledge they made.

Why does a religious leader’s voice matter in an election?

The peace pact relies on trusted voices to keep winners and losers to lawful channels. A calm result would mean disputes go to the courts, not the street.

Sources: message to the nation by Sheikh Alhaji Hassan Bubacar Jallow, 25 November 2026; Independent Electoral Commission (https://iec.gm/ , https://iec.gm/21925-2/ , https://iec.gm/event/presidential-election-day/); International IDEA (https://www.idea.int/news/peace-pact-gambias-2026-presidential-election); Polymarket (https://polymarket.com/event/gambia-presidential-election-winner).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error