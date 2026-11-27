A minor party leader who left the presidential race has thrown his support behind the main opposition bloc. The Gambia votes on 5 December, and the opposition remains split.

File photo, September 2017. A seller and a customer at Serrekunda Market in the Kanifing area near Banjul. (Photo: Appreciating Beauty Photography, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Gambia Election

A small Gambian party has joined the main opposition alliance nine days before the presidential vote. Modou Lamin Sima, leader of the Alliance of Progressive Citizens (APC), signed a cooperation pact with the coalition led by the United Democratic Party (UDP) at the UDP office in the town of Soma on Thursday 26 November 2026.

Sima had already left the race, according to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs Gambian elections. Voters choose a president on Saturday 5 December 2026, in a single round decided by simple majority.

Key Facts Who. Modou Lamin Sima, APC leader, and Ousainou Darboe, UDP leader

What. APC joins the UDP-led coalition by written pact, after Sima left the race

When. Pact signed Thursday 26 November 2026; vote Saturday 5 December

Prediction markets. Polymarket: President Adama Barrow 81.5%, Ousainou Darboe 14.0% (27 November, 2:43 p.m. ET). Bets, not polls

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

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A minor party leader who left the presidential race has thrown his support behind the main opposition bloc. The Gambia votes on 5 December, and the opposition remains split.

The pact is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a written cooperation agreement, and its text has not been published. The coalition says 18 parties have now joined or endorsed it, and we found no written statement from the UDP or the APC.

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Sima, whose party was founded about four years ago, said he had financed the APC himself since its start, without outside sponsors. He urged the opposition to unite: “Let’s drop all our political egos and rally behind one political party.”

The IEC posted a notice this week saying Sima “has withdrawn his candidature” from the presidential race. On Wednesday 18 November 2026 the commission said 16 aspirants had filed nomination papers, nine were first approved and seven rejected.

The opposition entered the campaign divided, as our earlier report on the three opposition camps described. By September 2026 the UDP’s Gambia First Coalition (GFC), the main opposition bloc, had two rivals for the opposition vote.

A street in Banjul, the Gambian capital. (File photo)

Coalition 2026 backs Talib Ahmed Bensouda, a former mayor of the Kanifing municipality. Team Gambia Grand Coalition 2026, formed in September 2026, is coordinated by the veteran opposition politicians Halifa Sallah and Sidia Jatta.

The GFC held its first signing of a pact on 14 August 2026, which Ousainou Darboe, the UDP leader and presidential candidate, called a historic day. Other parties and political movements signed up then.

On Wednesday 18 November 2026 Kebba Madi Bojang, leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP), a small opposition party, endorsed Darboe at the UDP’s office in Manjai after the IEC had rejected his own nomination. Bojang said removing President Adama Barrow was his priority, and Darboe described him as part of the UDP.

Sima argued that a divided opposition could help the incumbent under the simple-majority, or first-past-the-post, system, in which the candidate with the most votes wins. He said he acted in the national interest and in answer to calls from Gambians at home and abroad.

Darboe welcomed the pact and said it reflects a shared commitment on constitutional reform, economic development and social services. He added: “We cannot achieve those key projects without unity.”

Darboe also said: “We have resolved here today that we will not allow our votes to be squandered.” He urged supporters of all coalition partners to work together to protect the vote.

Gambian history shows why unity matters. In 2016 a coalition of seven opposition parties and an independent candidate ended the 22 years in power of Yahya Jammeh, the long-ruling president.

Barrow, in power since January 2017, is seeking a third term. After winning in 2021 he promised term limits through a new constitution, but the old text still stands.

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In the 2021 election the IEC declared Barrow the winner on 5 December 2021 with 53.2% (about 457,000 votes). Darboe came second with 27.7%, and he and others rejected the result.

Barrow’s National People’s Party (NPP) has not been quoted on this pact in what we could find. It is also not known whether Sima’s name stays on the printed ballot, because the IEC notice does not say.

The Gambia is a small West African country almost surrounded by Senegal. Its vote will test whether a democracy that ended Yahya Jammeh’s rule in 2017 can change its leader at the ballot box.

Polling takes place on Saturday 5 December 2026, the IEC says. Whether the new pact moves enough votes to challenge the incumbent will only be clear once the count begins.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction-market site, traders priced President Adama Barrow at 81.5% and opposition leader Ousainou Darboe at 14.0% to win the presidential election, with US$21,532 traded as of 2:43 p.m. ET on 27 November 2026. These prices are real-money bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Modou Lamin Sima?

He leads the Alliance of Progressive Citizens, a small party about four years old. He was a presidential candidate until the IEC recorded his withdrawal this week.

Why would a small party back a bigger one?

Sima argues that a split opposition helps the sitting president under a one-round, simple-majority system. Backing one alliance is meant to avoid dividing the anti-incumbent vote.

Does the pact mean one opposition candidate?

Not yet: other opposition camps are still running their own candidates. The pact joins one more party to the UDP-led bloc.

Related coverage: Barred Gambia hopeful backs Darboe; Gambia Muslim leader urges a peaceful vote.

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