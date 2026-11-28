Gabon is moving to borrow French and European money for the railway that carries its manganese. The terms of the loan and the date of any vote are not public.

The forested shore of the Libreville estuary on the Atlantic coast of Gabon, pictured in March 2019. Photo: VIGNA christian / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Economy: Gabon

Gabon’s Council of Ministers, the national cabinet, examined a bill on 30 April 2026 that would let the state borrow €173 million (about US$190 million) from the Agence française de développement (AFD), France’s state development lender, to modernise its main railway. The Transgabonais is the 648-kilometre line that links Franceville, in the south-east, with the capital Libreville on the Atlantic coast.

AFD lists the loan as ongoing for 2025 to 2031. The date of a vote in Gabon’s National Assembly, the interest rate and the repayment period have not been published.

Key Facts What. €173 million (about US$190 million) AFD loan for Gabon’s Transgabonais railway; cabinet reviewed bill 30 April.

Total. The programme is worth €203 million (about US$222 million), with a €30 million European Union grant.

Open. The vote date, interest rate and repayment period are unpublished.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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Gabon is moving to borrow French and European money for the railway that carries its manganese. The terms of the loan and the date of any vote are not public.

AFD and Gabon signed the programme on 24 November 2025 in Libreville, in the presence of President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron. The €203 million (about US$222 million) package combines the €173 million state loan, equal to about 113.5 billion CFA francs (the currency used in Gabon), with a €30 million (about US$33 million) grant from the European Union.

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AFD says the programme will lift capacity to up to 16 train slots a day, eight in each direction, and will secure critical structures and unstable stretches of track. It also covers station and passenger services, and support to the state and to Setrag, the company that operates the railway.

AFD has backed an earlier rehabilitation programme on the line since 2016, and its project page lists the new loan as running from 2025 to 2031 and ongoing. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private-sector arm, said on 20 July 2026 that 457 kilometres of track have been renewed with concrete sleepers since that work began, and 186 kilometres with new 60-kilogram rails.

The Gabon Mining Logistics building in central Libreville, photographed on 5 June 2020. Photo: Delrick Trevor / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

On 20 July 2026 the IFC announced €312 million (about US$342 million) of financing for the line, arranged with Proparco, a French development finance company, and Setrag. The IFC said the package sits alongside the AFD loan and the EU grant, which Brussels provides under its Global Gateway investment programme.

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The IFC lists the owners of Setrag as Eramet, a French mining group, together with its manganese subsidiary Comilog, with 51%, Meridiam, a French infrastructure investor, with 40%, and the Gabonese state with 9%. Setrag moves about 8.9 million tonnes a year, and the IFC calls manganese a critical raw material.

Christian Magni, chief executive of Setrag, described the private financing as a decisive milestone for both the company and Gabon, according to the IFC release. That remark covers the private financing, not the state loan.

The AFD loan is a sovereign borrowing, which means the Gabonese state, not Setrag, is the borrower. Its interest rate, repayment period and the date of any vote in the National Assembly have not been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Transgabonais?

It is Gabon’s main railway, running from Libreville to Franceville and operated by Setrag. AFD says the programme is meant to make the line safer and add capacity.

Has Gabon’s parliament approved the loan?

No vote date has been published. The interest rate and repayment period are also unpublished.

Who is paying for the modernisation?

AFD lends to the state and the European Union adds a grant. Proparco, the IFC and Setrag finance the operator’s part separately.

Sources AFD press release on the signing of 24 November 2025 (afd.fr)

AFD project page (afd.fr)

IFC press release of 20 July 2026

European Central Bank reference rate, 27 November 2026

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