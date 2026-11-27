Gabon has swapped overdue domestic bills for tradable bonds while it asks the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a programme. The swap changes the form of the debt, not its size.

Photo: Delrick Williams / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Economy: Gabon

Gabon turned 407 billion CFA francs (the common currency of Central Africa, about US$679 million) of unpaid domestic bills into tradable Treasury bonds between June and October 2026, according to figures attributed to the Bank of Central African States (BEAC). The Gabonese press published them on 25 and 27 November 2026, and neither BEAC nor Gabon’s finance ministry has confirmed them in any document we could open.

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The bonds are called OTA, short for obligations du Trésor assimilables, and they trade on the regional securities market with maturities of two to five years. BEAC is the central bank of the six-country CEMAC currency union, the Central African Economic and Monetary Community, the regional bloc that Gabon belongs to.

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Key Facts Who. Gabon’s Treasury, converting debts owed to suppliers and other rights-holders of the State.

What. 407 billion CFA francs (about US$679 million) of domestic debt swapped into Treasury bonds in five operations.

When. From 19 June to 30 October 2026; no ministry has confirmed the figures.

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Gabon has swapped overdue domestic bills for tradable bonds while it asks the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a programme. The swap changes the form of the debt, not its size.

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The BEAC figures list five operations, the first being 100 billion CFA francs (US$167 million) on 19 June, followed by 82.95 billion (US$138 million) in July and 100 billion (US$167 million) on 21 August. All dollar values here use 599.46 francs per US$1, the market rate of 27 November 2026 from RT, a financial data provider.

The last two were 53.3 billion (US$89 million) in September and 70.75 billion (US$118 million) on 30 October, the latter in bonds of three and four years, according to the same BEAC figures. Together the five operations add up to the 407 billion total, but the figures name the creditors only as suppliers and other rights-holders of the State.

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Which arrears were converted is not stated, and we found no interest rate or pricing for the bonds. The logic is plain: a supplier holds a claim it can sell and the Treasury needs less cash now, but the State still owes the money.

The Atlantic coast near Libreville, Gabon, in March 2019 (file photo, VIGNA christian / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Figures attributed to BEAC market data put Gabon’s government securities on the regional market at 3,825.7 billion CFA francs (about US$6.38 billion) at the end of October 2026, up 35.3% on a year earlier. The same press account says securitisation operations (turning bank claims into tradable securities) since March 2025 total 1,277 billion francs (about US$2.13 billion), described as unmatched among the six CEMAC states, a claim repeated without attribution that we could not verify.

The International Monetary Fund said in press release of 26 September 2026 that its staff visit to Gabon was meant to “pave the way for program discussions in response to the government’s request for an IMF-supported program”. The team met President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Economy and Finance Minister Thierry Minko, members of the Presidential Taskforce on Debt (a presidential body that validates the State’s arrears) and BEAC representatives, and discussed the public debt audit and the 2027 policy plans.

The release says technical discussions on fiscal and public debt developments “will continue in the coming weeks”, and it gives no debt or arrears figures. No IMF-supported programme had been agreed as of that statement, and we found no later IMF step with a date.

We found no direct statement from a Gabonese official on the swap, and neither the ministry nor BEAC has published the 407 billion figure for this operation that we could find. The interest rates, the cost against the original arrears and the identity of the suppliers are all undisclosed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the bond swap reduce Gabon’s debt?

No. It changes the form and timing of what the State owes, because suppliers receive a tradable bond instead of an unpaid bill.

Are the figures official?

Not yet. They are attributed to BEAC statistics, and we could not open a ministry or BEAC document that publishes them.

What is the IMF’s role?

The government has asked for an IMF-supported programme, and IMF staff said they were paving the way for talks. No programme has been agreed.

Sources International Monetary Fund, press release, “IMF Staff Concludes Visit to Gabon”, 26 September 2026 (https://www.imf.org/en/news/articles/2026/09/26/pr2305-imf-staff-concludes-visit-to-gabon); Bank of Central African States (BEAC) statistics as attributed in Gabonese press of 25 and 27 November 2026 (no BEAC or ministry document found); RT USD/XAF rate, 27 November 2026

More: Gabon news

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