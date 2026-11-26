Nigeria’s FirstBank says a salaried customer can now start a personal loan on a phone and manage it once approved. The announcement is the bank’s own, and the details come from its release.

File photo of central Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. (Photo: Rio Times library)

NIGERIA · BANKING

FirstBank, a Nigerian bank, has launched two phone tools that let salaried customers apply for and manage salary-backed personal loans of up to ₦150 million (about US$110,000) without visiting a branch. The bank announced the tools, called mApply and mServe, on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

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It is the first time in the bank’s history that a customer can start such a loan online, FirstBank says. For investors who follow First HoldCo, the holding company that owns FirstBank, it adds a digital route to the bank’s salary-loan product.

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Key Facts Who FirstBank, a Nigerian bank owned by First HoldCo, launched mApply and mServe.

What Salaried customers can apply for and manage salary-backed loans on their phones.

Terms Loans reach ₦150 million (about US$110,000), repayable over up to 72 months.

When FirstBank announced the tools on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of 26 November 2026, 16:30 GMT.

Nigeria’s FirstBank says a salaried customer can now start a personal loan on a phone and manage it once approved. The announcement is the bank’s own, and the details come from its release.

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FirstBank describes the two tools as parts of one journey. mApply handles the request: a customer starts a Personal Loan Against Salary application, provides the required document, picks an employer and a preferred branch, and submits it online.mServe is for people who already have such a loan.

They can view loan details and outstanding balances, monitor the facility and update relevant information, FirstBank said in its release of 24 November 2026. Both tools run through FirstMobile and Lit App, two of the bank’s phone apps.

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In plain terms, a Personal Loan Against Salary is a loan for people whose pay goes into a FirstBank account.

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FirstBank says eligible salary account holders can use the tools, as can staff of eligible employers who move their salary accounts to the bank. Customers can access up to ₦150 million (about US$110,000 at ₦1,362 per US$, the market rate on 26 November 2026), with repayment tenors of up to 72 months, subject to the bank’s terms and conditions.

Abednego Ugwueke, the bank’s Group Head of E-Business and Retail Products, called the launch “an important milestone in our journey to make access to credit simpler and more convenient for our customers.” He said customers can now “move from application to ongoing loan management through a more convenient digital experience.”The launch comes a month after First HoldCo published results for the nine months to 30 September 2026.

Profit before tax rose 60.8% to ₦911.24 billion (about US$669 million), from ₦566.54 billion a year earlier. Profit after tax rose 65.1% to ₦744.45 billion (about US$547 million).

Net interest income, the gap between what a bank earns on loans and pays on deposits, fell 16% in the same period, while fee and other non-interest income grew. That gap is why loan volume and the cost of making each loan matter to the bank’s earnings.

The announcement of 24 November describes the two tools only for the Personal Loan Against Salary, and it is not yet known how many customers will use them.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: FirstBank’s AI banking app campaign.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are mApply and mServe?

They are two FirstBank tools for salary-backed personal loans: one to apply online, one to manage an existing loan. Both run through the bank’s phone apps.

Who Can Use Them?

FirstBank says eligible customers whose salary is paid into a FirstBank account can use them. Staff of eligible employers can also use them if they move their salary accounts to the bank.

Sources: FirstBank, announcement of mApply and mServe, 24 November 2026; First HoldCo, results for the nine months to 30 September 2026, published on 23 October 2026; exchange rate: market rate of ₦1,362 per US$, 26 November 2026.





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