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Monday, August 3, 2026
Travel Expats & Nomads

A Cheap Beach Day at El Majahual, El Salvador: Still Possible?

By · August 3, 2026 · 6 min read

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Travel: La Libertad

Key Facts

Location. Playa El Majahual is a wide, dark-sand beach in the department of La Libertad on El Salvador’s Pacific coast, part of the San Blas–Majahual zone at the heart of the government’s “Surf City” corridor.

Getting there. It sits roughly 30 km (about 40 minutes) west of San Salvador and around an hour from the international airport, reached along the coastal Litoral highway just past the town of La Libertad.

Prices. El Salvador uses the US dollar, so there is no exchange-rate maths: local buses cost under US$0.75, and simple seafood plates, pupusas and cocktails start near US$1.

The draw. Reliable Pacific surf, warm water and plenty of open sand have long made Majahual a low-cost weekend favorite for Salvadoran families and beginner surfers.

Context. Majahual lies beside better-known breaks such as El Tunco and El Zonte, and has gained from the road and safety upgrades the Surf City program brought to the coast.

A wide, dollar-priced beach on El Salvador’s La Libertad coast, Playa El Majahual remains one of Central America’s most affordable Pacific escapes, reachable from San Salvador in well under an hour.

Wide sandy Pacific beach on the La Libertad coast of El Salvador
El Majahual sits on El Salvador's La Libertad coast, the heart of the Surf City stretch. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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Where El Majahual Sits on El Salvador’s Coast

Playa El Majahual is one of a string of beaches along the department of La Libertad, the strip of Pacific coastline El Salvador has rebranded as “Surf City.” It falls within the San Blas–Majahual area, a short drive west of the port town of La Libertad and about 30 km from the capital, San Salvador.

The beach is known for its broad expanse of dark volcanic sand and steady, rolling waves. Unlike the rockier point breaks nearby, Majahual offers a long, open shoreline that suits swimmers, families and surfers still finding their feet, which is a large part of its enduring appeal.

For a foreign reader, the geography is simple. El Salvador’s most-visited beaches sit within an hour of the capital and its main airport, so a coast day needs no long-haul transfer. Majahual is among the closest and cheapest of them.

Getting There Without a Car

The most economical route is by public bus. From the town of La Libertad, local services running west along the coast drop passengers near the Majahual and San Blas entrances. The ride is short, often under half an hour, and the fare stays below US$0.75.

Travellers coming from San Salvador typically take a bus to La Libertad first, then transfer to a coastal service. Buses run frequently during daylight hours, though service thins out after dark, so an early start and a mid-afternoon return are wise for anyone relying on public transport.

Drivers and ride-hail users reach Majahual in about 40 minutes from San Salvador along the Litoral highway, passing La Libertad before the marked beach turn-offs. Parking near the entrance ranges from free but limited to a few dollars at private lots.

What a Day at Majahual Actually Costs

Because El Salvador adopted the US dollar in 2001, prices are quoted directly in dollars and there is no currency conversion to worry about. That transparency is one reason budget travellers favor the country’s coast.

A frugal day is genuinely cheap. Round-trip bus fare runs a couple of dollars, and beachfront comedores serve fried fish, ceviche, pupusas and cold drinks from about US$1 to US$6 a plate. A beach chair or shade rental, where offered, is typically a few dollars more.

Costs climb only if a visitor books a room or a surf lesson. Simple guesthouses and surf camps in the La Libertad area advertise budget rooms, while board rental and lessons are extra. A day trip, however, can be done comfortably for well under US$20 per person.

What to Expect at the Beach

Majahual is a working local beach rather than a manicured resort strip. Expect open-air seafood stalls, weekend crowds of Salvadoran families, and a relaxed, unpolished atmosphere. It is busiest on Sundays and public holidays and noticeably quieter midweek.

The surf is consistent, with beach-break waves that appeal to beginners and intermediates; stronger swells and currents can appear, so swimmers should respect local advice and stay within their depth. Sun protection matters, as natural shade is limited outside the food stalls.

Facilities are basic. There are toilets and food vendors, but travellers should carry cash in small denominations, bring water, and keep valuables minimal, as they would at any busy public beach.

Where Majahual Fits in the Surf City Story

Since 2019, El Salvador’s government has poured investment into the La Libertad coast under the “Surf City” banner, upgrading the coastal highway, lighting, promenades and security to court international surf tourism. The wider stretch has since hosted world-tour surfing events.

Majahual has ridden that wave of investment without becoming a luxury destination. It remains one of the more affordable, family-oriented stops on a coast that also includes the backpacker hub of El Tunco and the “Bitcoin Beach” village of El Zonte, both a short drive away.

For visitors weighing where to base themselves, guides such as El Salvador Tips position Majahual as a low-key, budget alternative to the busier surf towns nearby, useful for a cheap day out rather than a nightlife scene.

Practical Tips for Expats and Nomads

Time the visit for a weekday if quiet is the goal, or a Sunday for the full local atmosphere. Either way, arrive early: the light is softer, the sand less crowded, and the return buses easier to catch before evening.

Budget travellers should carry small US-dollar bills, since vendors rarely make change for large notes and card payment is uncommon at beach stalls. Journey planners such as Rome2Rio map the bus and driving options from La Libertad.

The short answer to the question in the headline is yes: a cheap day at El Majahual is still possible. Dollar pricing, frequent buses and dollar-a-plate food keep it within reach, even as the surrounding Surf City coast climbs the tourism ladder.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I get to Playa El Majahual on a budget?

Take a local bus from the town of La Libertad west along the coast; services pass the Majahual and San Blas entrances for under US$0.75. From San Salvador, ride to La Libertad first, then transfer.

What currency is used at El Majahual?

El Salvador uses the US dollar, so prices are quoted in dollars with no exchange-rate conversion. Bring small bills, as beach vendors seldom take cards or break large notes.

Is El Majahual good for beginner surfers and families?

Yes. Its wide beach and rolling beach-break waves suit families, swimmers and beginner surfers, though currents can strengthen, so follow local advice and stay within your depth.

Sources

El Salvador Tips · El Salvador Info · Rome2Rio

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LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide

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Sources: El Salvador Tips, El Salvador Info, Rome2Rio.

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