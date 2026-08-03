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Monday, August 3, 2026
Food Art and Culture

Padrón Mediterranean Guyana Opens at Marriott in Georgetown

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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Food: Georgetown

Key Facts

What. Padrón Mediterranean is a new fine-dining restaurant serving dishes from Spain, Greece, Italy, Morocco and the wider Mediterranean, opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Where. It occupies a spacious, upscale space at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Ogle, on the eastern edge of Guyana’s capital, Georgetown.

Who. It was founded by Javid Rahaman, Victor Padrón, Reginald Persaud and Yonnick David, a partnership between Fusion Hospitality Inc. and 592 Hospitality.

Kitchen. Venezuelan-born, Le Cordon Bleu–trained chef and co-owner Victor Padrón, the cook behind the acclaimed Nikkei restaurant, leads the menu.

Context. The launch deepens a dining boom in oil-rich Guyana, where Fusion Hospitality’s Nikkei has been named Restaurant of the Year twice running.

Padrón Mediterranean has opened at the AC Hotel by Marriott just outside Georgetown, giving fast-growing Guyana a fine-dining room devoted to the flavors of Spain, Greece, Italy and the wider Mediterranean.

Historic architecture in Georgetown, the capital of Guyana
Georgetown, Guyana, where Padrón Mediterranean has joined a fast-expanding fine-dining scene. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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A New Fine-Dining Room for Georgetown

Padrón Mediterranean opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, adding a dedicated Mediterranean fine-dining venue to Guyana’s fast-changing restaurant landscape. The restaurant sits at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Ogle, on the eastern outskirts of the capital, Georgetown.

Organizers describe a spacious, luxurious setting with a well-stocked bar and a daily menu that rotates through different dishes. The concept aims, in the founders’ words, to transport diners to the sun-drenched coasts of the Mediterranean without leaving Georgetown.

For a foreign reader, the opening is a small but telling marker of how quickly Guyana’s capital is maturing as a dining destination, adding international fine dining to a scene long defined by Guyanese, Chinese and Indian home cooking.

The People and Companies Behind Padrón

The restaurant was founded by Javid Rahaman, Victor Padrón, Reginald Persaud and Yonnick David. It is a collaboration between Fusion Hospitality Inc. and 592 Hospitality, pairing culinary expertise with development and real-estate experience.

Yonnick David, managing director of Fusion Hospitality, told the opening that the group behind Nikkei and Bloom Café sees “evolution” as central to its work, saying the team wanted to create dining experiences that could stand alongside those anywhere in the world.

The launch also marks 592 Hospitality’s first venture into food and beverage. Best known for real-estate development, the company frames the partnership as a natural step from building spaces to running one designed around community and cuisine.

What Is on the Menu

The kitchen draws on the cuisines of Spain, Greece, Italy, Morocco and the broader Mediterranean basin, offering plates that reflect centuries of shared culinary history alongside contemporary presentation, according to the founders.

At the centre of the operation is chef and co-owner Victor Padrón, a Venezuelan-born, Le Cordon Bleu–trained cook and sommelier who previously helped introduce Guyana to Nikkei, the Peruvian-Japanese fusion style. His stated approach blends authenticity with creative, modern refinement.

A rotating daily menu and a full bar round out the offer, positioning Padrón as a destination for both meals and drinks rather than a single signature dish.

Why a Mediterranean Concept, and Why Now

Guyana’s economy has expanded rapidly since major offshore oil production began, drawing international investment, business travellers and a growing expatriate workforce. That influx has fed demand for higher-end restaurants and global cuisines.

The team behind Padrón argues that each ambitious opening raises the standard for the whole sector. Nikkei, once seen as a risky experiment, went on to be named Restaurant of the Year for two consecutive years, which the founders cite as proof of local appetite for international dining.

Choosing a Mediterranean concept lets the group tap a globally familiar cuisine, built on fresh ingredients and shared plates, that travels well and suits both business dinners and celebrations.

Guyana’s Dining Boom in Context

Georgetown’s restaurant scene has broadened quickly, with international chains and independent fine-dining rooms arriving alongside long-standing local eateries. The industry has begun to frame restaurants as places where cultures meet and business relationships are formed.

Mitra Ramkumar, president of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, said the country’s hospitality sector is evolving to meet rising expectations as investment and travel increase. Coverage of the opening appeared in the Guyana Chronicle.

The pattern mirrors what has happened in other fast-growing energy economies, where a wave of disposable income and expatriate demand quickly reshapes a capital’s dining map.

What It Means for Expats and Visitors

For expatriates and visitors in Georgetown, Padrón adds another upscale option to a short but expanding list of fine-dining rooms, with the convenience of a hotel setting near the coast and the Ogle airport.

The restaurant’s daily-changing menu and full bar suggest it is aimed at repeat diners as much as special occasions, a model that depends on the steady business travel now flowing through Guyana.

Whether the Mediterranean concept becomes a fixture will depend on consistency and on how many of Georgetown’s new arrivals keep dining out. For now, it stands as another sign of a capital rewriting its culinary story in real time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Padrón Mediterranean located?

Padrón Mediterranean is at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Ogle, on the eastern edge of Georgetown, the capital of Guyana.

What kind of food does Padrón Mediterranean serve?

It serves Mediterranean fine dining drawn from Spain, Greece, Italy, Morocco and the wider region, with a rotating daily menu and a full bar.

Who is behind Padrón Mediterranean?

It was founded by Javid Rahaman, Victor Padrón, Reginald Persaud and Yonnick David, a collaboration between Fusion Hospitality Inc. and 592 Hospitality. Chef Victor Padrón leads the kitchen.

Sources

Guyana Chronicle · Nikkei Guyana

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Sources: Guyana Chronicle, Nikkei Guyana.

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