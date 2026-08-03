Paraguay’s ‘Narciso’ Wins Top Prize at Brazil’s Bonito CineSur 2026

Film: Paraguay

Key Facts —Award. “Narciso,” a Paraguayan drama by director Marcelo Martinessi, won Best South American Feature Film at the fourth Bonito CineSur festival in Brazil. —Where & When. The festival ran from 24 July to 1 August 2026 in Bonito, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, western Brazil. —The Film. It dramatizes the 1959 killing of Bernardo Aranda, a young gay radio announcer, under the dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner. —Cast. Diro Romero plays the title role and accepted the prize; the ensemble also includes Nahuel Pérez Biscayart and Mona Martínez. —Context. Bonito CineSur gathered 32 films from 10 South American countries in a drive to knit the region’s cinema closer together.

The Paraguayan drama “Narciso,” Marcelo Martinessi’s dictatorship-era murder story shot entirely in Asunción, has taken the top South American feature prize at Brazil’s fourth Bonito CineSur festival.

The Paraguayan film Narciso, shot in Asunción, won the top South American prize at Brazil's Bonito CineSur 2026. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

One-stop reference Company Intelligence Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place. Browse the directory →

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Rio de Janeiro › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A Paraguayan Story Takes the Region’s Top Prize

The official jury of the fourth Bonito CineSur handed its main award, Best South American Feature Film, to “Narciso,” a Paraguayan production directed by Marcelo Martinessi. The festival closed on 1 August 2026 after a week of screenings in Bonito, a town in Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul state.

Actor Diro Romero, who plays the lead, collected the prize at the closing ceremony. He called the recognition a meaningful close to a long project and argued that South American filmmakers must keep telling their own stories rather than leaving them to others.

Romero also framed the film as an act of memory. He said cinema should help preserve the record of the continent’s dictatorships so those chapters are not repeated, a message that landed well at a festival built around shared regional identity.

The Real Case Behind the Film

“Narciso” is inspired by the 1959 death of Bernardo Aranda, a young radio announcer in Asunción who loved rock and roll and was found burned in his room while he slept. The crime was never solved.

Aranda was gay, and his death set off one of the darkest episodes of Paraguay’s Stroessner era. Police rounded up scores of gay men in a wave of persecution, and the number 108, tied to the case, became a lasting slur in the country.

Paraguay’s Truth and Justice Commission later concluded that the killing may have been planned by the military regime. The film draws on that history through the book “Narciso” by Paraguayan journalist Guido Rodríguez Alcalá.

How Martinessi Built the Film

Marcelo Martinessi is Paraguay’s best-known contemporary director, remembered abroad for “The Heiresses” (2018), which won prizes at the Berlin International Film Festival. For “Narciso” he took on writing, editing, producing and directing.

The film is a sprawling international co-production, bringing together companies from Paraguay, Brazil, Portugal, Germany, Spain, France and Uruguay. Principal photography took place entirely in Asunción during 2024.

The cast pairs Paraguayan performers such as Diro Romero and Manuel Cuenca with international names, including Argentine actor Nahuel Pérez Biscayart and Spain’s Mona Martínez. The film had its world premiere at the Berlinale in February 2026, where it drew early critical attention.

Inside the Bonito CineSur Festival

Bonito CineSur is a young festival created to strengthen ties among South American film industries. Its fourth edition gathered 32 features and shorts from 10 countries, alongside master classes, debates and meetings between filmmakers.

The event unfolds in Bonito, an ecotourism hub in Mato Grosso do Sul known for its crystalline rivers. Festival director Nilson Rodrigues used the closing to call for more co-productions and multilateral programs to help South American films travel across borders.

Paraguay was not the only winner. Colombian filmmaker Alejandro Calderón took three statuettes for environmental work, while the Peruvian feature “Naira” won the audience award for best South American film, according to Agência Brasil.

Why the Win Matters for Paraguayan Cinema

Paraguay has a small film industry that has punched above its weight over the past decade, with festival successes gradually building an international profile. A regional prize like this adds momentum and visibility for a scene still finding its footing.

The subject matters at home, too. Films that revisit the Stroessner years, which ran from 1954 to 1989, are part of a broader reckoning with a long dictatorship whose archives and abuses are still being documented.

A win at a Brazilian festival focused on integration also underlines how South American countries increasingly co-finance and co-produce one another’s films, spreading cost and talent across borders in a region where single-country budgets are tight.

What It Means for Expats and Film Fans

For foreign residents across the region, the festival circuit is a useful guide to the Latin American films most likely to reach streaming platforms and art-house cinemas later in the year.

“Narciso” already carries festival pedigree from its Berlin premiere, and its Bonito prize strengthens the case for wider distribution. Readers who follow Paraguayan or regional cinema should watch for screenings in the months ahead.

The film’s themes of memory, repression and identity travel well beyond Paraguay, giving newcomers to the country a window into a history that still shapes its politics and culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the film Narciso about?

It dramatizes the 1959 killing of Bernardo Aranda, a young gay radio announcer in Asunción, during the dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner, drawing on the book by Paraguayan journalist Guido Rodríguez Alcalá.

What award did Narciso win at Bonito CineSur 2026?

It won Best South American Feature Film, the main prize of the fourth Bonito CineSur festival, held from 24 July to 1 August 2026 in Bonito, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil.

Who directed Narciso?

Marcelo Martinessi, the Paraguayan director of “The Heiresses” (2018), who wrote, edited, produced and directed the film in a seven-country co-production shot in Asunción.