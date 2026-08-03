Suriname’s SuriPop 2026: Rodney Deekman Sweeps Top Prize

Music: Paramaribo

Key Facts —Event. SuriPop 2026, the 23rd edition of Suriname’s largest song festival, held its grand final on Saturday 1 August 2026 at the Anthony Nesty Sporthal in Paramaribo. —Winner. Singer-songwriter Rodney Deekman won the top prize with his composition “Konsensi,” which he wrote and performed himself. —Sweep. Deekman also took the awards for best video clip and best stage performance, making him the night’s dominant figure with three honors. —Podium. Sjachnaz Astria Pengel finished second with “No Syi Mi Trafasi, Mi De Leki Yu,” and Damian Jhintoe placed third with “Lib’ En So’.” —Format. A revamped, songwriter-centered edition drew 71 entries, from which 12 finalists were chosen; for the first time, composers could perform their own songs in the final.

Surinamese singer-songwriter Rodney Deekman swept SuriPop 2026, winning the top prize for his self-written song “Konsensi” along with the awards for best video and best stage performance.

Paramaribo, Suriname, where SuriPop 2026 crowned its winners at the Anthony Nesty Sporthal. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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A Clean Sweep at Suriname’s Biggest Song Festival

On the evening of Saturday 1 August 2026, Rodney Deekman experienced the biggest triumph of the 23rd edition of SuriPop, held at the Anthony Nesty Sporthal in Paramaribo. His song “Konsensi” was named the festival’s best composition, the event’s main prize.

The main award was only the start. Deekman also carried home the honors for best video clip and best stage performance, sweeping three of the night’s distinctions and leaving little doubt about who dominated the final.

Second place went to Sjachnaz Astria Pengel with “No Syi Mi Trafasi, Mi De Leki Yu,” while Damian Jhintoe finished third with “Lib’ En So’.” Together they completed the top three of Suriname’s largest song festival.

‘Konsensi’: A Song About Resilience

According to Deekman, the heart of “Konsensi” is resilience. With the song he wanted to show that people can find the strength to carry on after hard periods — a message he intended to convey not only through the lyrics but also through the music, the video and the live performance.

Visibly emotional after the result, Deekman said his participation had never been about winning prizes. His greatest wish, he explained, was that the song would move someone and offer hope; that so many people recognized themselves in its message, and that he ended the night with three awards, was something he could barely take in.

The composition, reported elsewhere as rooted in a dark, pandemic-era chapter of his life and the theme of mental health, is built to be more than a pleasant-sounding tune. Deekman said he wanted to tell a complete story that genuinely reaches listeners and motivates them to keep going despite setbacks.

How the 2026 Edition Was Judged

SuriPop 2026 arrived with a revamped format that put the songwriter firmly at the center. Participants had to write both the lyrics and the melody themselves, and, in a first for the competition, they were given the chance to perform their own composition during the final.

For the closing round, twelve songs were selected from 71 submissions. That funnel — dozens of entries narrowed to a curated final — is what gives the festival its reputation as a highlight for new Surinamese songwriting rather than a straightforward talent contest.

The emphasis on original composition helps explain why Deekman’s triple win resonated. Because he both wrote and performed “Konsensi,” the awards for songwriting, video and stagecraft all pointed back to a single creative vision.

Who Is Rodney Deekman?

Deekman is a Surinamese singer-songwriter, and SuriPop is a familiar stage for him. This win adds to a track record at the country’s marquee song competition, where he has featured among the winning names before.

What set 2026 apart was authorship. Where an earlier success involved performing a winning song, this time Deekman was the sole author and performer of the composition that took the top prize, underlining a shift from interpreter to complete songwriter.

That arc mirrors the festival’s own evolution toward the songwriter, making his sweep a neat fit with the direction organizers say they want the competition to take.

What SuriPop Means for Suriname and Its Diaspora

SuriPop is more than a one-night contest. For decades it has served as a barometer of Surinamese popular song, and its finals are among the most closely followed cultural events in Paramaribo. The choice of the Anthony Nesty Sporthal, one of the capital’s main event venues, signals the scale of the occasion.

For a foreign reader, Suriname’s cultural pull is easy to underestimate. The small South American country of roughly 600,000 people has deep ties to the Netherlands, and a large Surinamese diaspora follows events like SuriPop from Dutch cities, giving a local song festival an international audience.

That diaspora dimension is why an expat-focused readership across Latin America has reason to notice. SuriPop songs, often written in Sranan Tongo and other local languages, travel well beyond the country’s borders through migrant communities and online streaming.

Deekman’s win, built on a song about finding strength after dark times, is the kind of story that carries across those networks — a reminder that Suriname’s music scene remains, in the words of local coverage, very much alive beneath the surface of everyday news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won SuriPop 2026?

Singer-songwriter Rodney Deekman won SuriPop 2026 with his self-written composition “Konsensi.” He also took the awards for best video clip and best stage performance, sweeping three honors at the final on 1 August 2026.

Where and when was the SuriPop 2026 final held?

The grand final of the 23rd edition of SuriPop took place on Saturday 1 August 2026 at the Anthony Nesty Sporthal in Paramaribo, Suriname.

What is the song ‘Konsensi’ about?

According to Rodney Deekman, “Konsensi” is about resilience — the ability to find strength and keep going after difficult periods. He wrote and performed the song himself and aimed to convey that message through the lyrics, music, video and live performance.