Cerro De Sabores 2026: Free Food Fest with 200 Exhibitors

Food & Culture: Valparaíso

Key Facts —Event. Cerro de Sabores, a gastronomy festival showcasing the food of the Valparaíso Region, returns to the port city on 8 and 9 August 2026. —Venue. It takes place inside the TP Valparaíso (Terminal de Pasajeros), the city’s waterfront passenger terminal, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. —Admission. Entry is free; organizers describe the 2026 edition as fully open to the public, with attendance totems on site. —Scale. About 200 exhibitors — food trucks, grill masters, breweries, cocinerías, restaurants and a farmers’ market — represent the region’s eight provinces. —Highlights. Activities include a MasterChef Junior contest, international cooking shows, national and international chefs on the main stage, and a gastro-tourism forum.

Cerro de Sabores, Valparaíso’s regional food festival, opens its doors on 8 and 9 August 2026 with free admission, gathering around 200 exhibitors inside the city’s waterfront passenger terminal.

Cerro de Sabores takes over Valparaíso's passenger terminal on the city's waterfront. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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A Free Gastronomy Festival on the Waterfront

Cerro de Sabores is a gastronomy festival built around the food and producers of Chile’s Valparaíso Region. The 2026 edition takes place on 8 and 9 August at the TP Valparaíso, the passenger terminal on the city’s port.

Organizers have made this year’s event free to attend. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days, and rather than selling tickets, it uses attendance totems at the entrance.

The organizers frame the festival as a way to position the region’s cuisine as a national and international reference, while protecting local culinary heritage.

What’s on the Menu and the Stage

The festival gathers around 200 exhibitors, spanning food trucks, grill masters, breweries, small eateries known as cocinerías, established restaurants and a farmers’ market. The lineup is meant to represent the food of the region’s eight provinces.

Beyond the stalls, the program includes a MasterChef Junior contest, international cooking shows and appearances by national and international chefs on the main stage.

A gastro-tourism forum, talks and recognition for food influencers round out the schedule, alongside outdoor pavilions for fishing and nautical culture, plus children’s areas and sports demonstrations.

The Region on a Plate

The event leans heavily on regional identity. One of its signature features this year is a set of eight “dishes with memory,” one for each provincial capital, competing for recognition as a heritage plate.

Ahead of the festival, organizers ran a “Ruta de Sabores,” a tasting route by train through Limache, Quilpué, Viña del Mar and the Puerto station, to select the dishes on show.

For a foreign visitor, that framing makes Cerro de Sabores less a generic food fair and more a guided tour of what the Valparaíso Region actually eats.

Getting There and Practical Details

The TP Valparaíso sits on the city’s waterfront. Pedestrian access is via the Estación Francia, next to the metro station, making the venue reachable without a car for most visitors.

Drivers enter through the Muelle Barón wharf, where parking is available for a one-time fee of CLP 3,500 (about US$4), with no time limit.

With free admission and public-transport access, the festival is easy to reach for day-trippers coming from Viña del Mar or Santiago, both within easy range of Valparaíso.

Why It Matters for Valparaíso and Expats

Valparaíso is a UNESCO World Heritage port city known for its hillside neighborhoods and street art. A large, free food festival adds to its calendar of cultural draws and supports local producers directly.

Organizers pitch the event as a platform for small food entrepreneurs and regional producers, giving them commercial exposure to a large crowd over a single weekend.

For expats living in or near Valparaíso, Cerro de Sabores is an accessible, family-friendly way to sample the region’s cuisine in one place, with no entry cost and a full program of shows and activities.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is Cerro de Sabores 2026?

Cerro de Sabores 2026 runs on 8 and 9 August at the TP Valparaíso (Terminal de Pasajeros), the passenger terminal on Valparaíso’s waterfront, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

How much does it cost to attend?

Admission is free. Parking at the Muelle Barón entrance costs a one-time CLP 3,500 (about US$4), with no time limit; pedestrians enter via Estación Francia near the metro.

What can visitors do at Cerro de Sabores?

The festival gathers about 200 exhibitors and features a MasterChef Junior contest, international cooking shows, national and international chefs, a gastro-tourism forum and regional “dishes with memory.”