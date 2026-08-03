Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Monday, August 3, 2026

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.26% USD/MXN17.31▼ 0.02% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,229▲ 0.82% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.19— 0.00% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.12% BRENT 83.50 ▼ 7.35% WTI 80.04 ▼ 5.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.74% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.54% SILVER 58.37 ▲ 1.34% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.29% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,678 ▲ 0.31% ETH 1,865 ▼ 0.92% SOL 73.71 ▲ 0.36% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.19% BNB 590.24 ▲ 0.45% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.68% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.40% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.39% LINK 8.20 ▼ 1.97% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.90% LTC 44.41 ▼ 0.50% BCH 213.80 ▲ 0.60% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.66% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.10% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.49% NEAR 1.74 ▲ 1.58% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 92.80 ▲ 0.87% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.09 ▲ 0.24% USD/MXN 17.31 ▼ 0.02% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,229 ▲ 0.82% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.58% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.86 ▼ 0.10% BRENT 83.50 ▼ 7.35% WTI 80.04 ▼ 5.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.74% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.54% SILVER 58.37 ▲ 1.34% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.29% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,678 ▲ 0.31% ETH 1,865 ▼ 0.92% SOL 73.71 ▲ 0.36% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.19% BNB 590.24 ▲ 0.45% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.68% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.40% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.39% LINK 8.20 ▼ 1.97% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.90% LTC 44.41 ▼ 0.50% BCH 213.80 ▲ 0.60% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.66% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.10% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.49% NEAR 1.74 ▲ 1.58% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 92.80 ▲ 0.87% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Monday, August 3, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Monday, August 3, 2026

· August 3, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 9 min read

Daily Brief

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A mild winter Monday with clear skies makes it a fine day to be out in the city.

The sporting talk centres on Flamengo’s week ahead; check the club’s channels or the CBF calendar for the exact fixtures, as midweek dates shift.

Global markets closed the week on a mixed note, with tech lifting the Nasdaq while Brazil’s inflation expectations edged down again.

Monday is for easing in — a long lunch in Santa Teresa, then a quiet drink as the sun drops behind Dois Irmãos.

Rio de Janeiro, daily life and what's on.
Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Monday, August 3, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.
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Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 177,999 +0.47%
USD/BRL 5.0754 +0.32%

Source: EODHD close, 2026-07-31. Figures rendered directly from the feed.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

MON 3
24°C / 16°C
5% rain
TUE 4
26°C / 17°C
10% rain
WED 5
27°C / 18°C
15% rain
THU 6
28°C / 19°C
20% rain

A crisp start gives way to a pleasantly warm afternoon, with barely a cloud in the sky. Light layers are your friend — a sweater for the morning commute, shed it by midday.

No rain means the beach is in play, though the water will be bracing. The rest of the week warms up steadily, with only a slight chance of showers by Thursday.

Evenings stay cool, so keep a jacket handy if you are dining outdoors. It is classic Rio winter — the kind of week that reminds you why you moved here.

Sunset today: 5:35 PM · Water temperature near 21°C with small swells under 1 metre; green flags flying on most beaches, though always check the lifeguard post on arrival.

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Weather: Sunny, 24°C high, minimal rain chance — a proper beach or terrace day.
— Today’s pick: Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro runs free, rotating exhibitions — check today’s programme at bb.com.br/cultura before you go.
— Venue/time: CCBB, Rua Primeiro de Março, Centro — open Wednesday to Monday (closed Tuesdays), free entry.
— Markets: Friday’s close on the WEEK IN FIGURES board — Wall St edged up, LatAm mixed, DXY barely moved.
— Week ahead: Warming trend through the week; check the Flamengo and CBF calendars for fixtures; no rail strikes flagged.
— The day for: A slow Centro wander, a long lunch, and an early night.

Unhurried Monday — the city is still shaking off the weekend.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Aug 3, 2026 · 18:06

Ibovespa · benchmark
178,000.24
+0.00%
L 176,783day rangeH 178,557

+33.86% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
40% advancing

6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.09
+0.24%

EUR / BRL
5.86
-0.10%

Selic rate
14.25%
·

Brent crude
83.50
-7.35%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+1.71%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.67%
ENEV3

Financials
+0.10%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
-0.51%
SUZB3

Consumer Disc.
-1.16%
AZZA3

Consumer Staples
-1.38%
ABEV3

Mining
-2.12%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-2.36%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
178,000.24
+0.00%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
66,935.53
-0.58%

S&P IPSAChile
11,049.81
+0.30%

S&P MERVALArgentina
3,287,637
-0.11%

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,382.69
-0.39%

BVL S&P PerúPeru
57,378.30

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 178,000.24 +0.00% +33.86% 177,999.00 178,557 176,783
USD/BRL 5.09 +0.24% -8.14% 5.07 5.09 5.05
SELIC 14.25%
PETR4 43.05 -0.85% +33.86% 43.42 43.09 42.35 24,383,300
VALE3 74.64 -2.15% +37.76% 76.28 76.48 73.95 23,557,000
ITUB4 43.17 +0.70% +25.96% 42.87 43.47 42.83 17,021,900
BBDC4 18.55 +0.76% +18.45% 18.41 18.69 18.37 18,941,300
BBAS3 21.27 -0.37% +13.62% 21.35 21.58 21.17 8,327,200
B3SA3 15.62 -0.70% +23.19% 15.73 15.73 15.44 30,619,000
ABEV3 15.77 -1.38% +27.07% 15.99 16.12 15.73 34,415,100
WEGE3 48.20 +2.12% +30.02% 47.20 48.63 47.27 6,924,700
PRIO3 58.50 -3.86% +44.52% 60.85 59.55 58.44 7,063,900
SUZB3 43.10 -0.51% -15.11% 43.32 43.69 43.00 4,822,700
RENT3 38.10 +1.30% +10.88% 37.61 38.50 37.70 4,632,900
AZZA3 16.23 -1.16% -53.96% 16.42 16.80 15.86 3,825,900
CSNA3 4.51 -6.82% -39.46% 4.84 4.84 4.36 33,998,100
GGBR4 25.63 +2.60% +57.92% 24.98 25.63 24.51 7,393,800
ENEV3 26.75 +1.67% +98.15% 26.31 26.92 26.20 7,475,100

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.51
-6.82%
PRIO3
58.50
-3.86%
GGBR4
25.63
+2.60%
VALE3
74.64
-2.15%
WEGE3
48.20
+2.12%
ENEV3
26.75
+1.67%
ABEV3
15.77
-1.38%
RENT3
38.10
+1.30%

The session read
The Ibovespa was little changed 0.00%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

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03
What to See & Do
MONDAY IN RIO

Key Facts

Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil sits in a grand former bank on Rua Primeiro de Março and is one of Rio’s best free cultural spaces. Its line-up of exhibitions, film and music changes often, so check the current CCBB programme before you go.

The building itself is worth the trip, with a soaring rotunda, a good bookshop and a café. Give yourself a couple of hours and pair it with a walk through historic Centro.

With sunshine all day and no rain risk, the Copacabana calçadão is the move. Start at Posto 3 around 10 am when the morning cool has burned off, and walk east towards Leme.

The water is around 21°C — refreshing rather than warm. Lifeguard posts are flying green, but the stretch near Posto 2 often has stronger currents, so swim near the rocks at Leme for calmer water.

Grab a coconut at one of the fixed kiosks near Posto 4 for R$8–10. This is less a beach day, more a long walk with your feet in the sand and the city on one side, the Atlantic on the other.

Key Facts

Curto Café on Avenida Erasmo Braga, inside the Banco Central building, has fast wifi, serious coffee, and a quiet mezzanine that is made for focused work. Open 8 am to 7 pm; a double espresso runs R$9.

If you prefer Santa Teresa, head to Cafecito on Rua Paschoal Carlos Magno. The garden out back has good shade, the wifi holds up, and it is open until 8 pm — ideal for a late-afternoon shift with a medialuna in hand.

Key Facts

If the beach feels like too much, the Jardim Botânico in the neighbourhood of the same name is the counterpoint. Entry is R$40 for Brazil residents and R$80 for foreign visitors (half-price R$20), sold as timed online tickets; open 8 am to 5 pm on Mondays.

The palm-lined central avenue is the obvious draw, but find a bench near the Japanese garden or the orchid house for real stillness. The café by the lake does a decent pão de queijo and strong coffee.

This is the introvert’s Rio: green, quiet, and cool even when the city heats up.

Key Facts

Monday is quiet in Lapa, but Bar do Gomes on Rua Áurea in Santa Teresa opens until late and pulls a relaxed neighbourhood crowd. Cold chope, petiscos, and a view over the Centro lights. No cover.

If you want music, Carioca da Gema on Avenida Mem de Sá runs a roda de samba on Monday nights from 8 pm. Entry is R$25, and it is one of the few Lapa sambas that feels authentic on a weeknight.

For something quieter, Bar do Mineiro in Santa Teresa does its famous feijoada on Saturdays, but on Mondays the pastéis and caipirinhas are the play. Grab a seat on the terrace before sunset.

Centro empties out after dark, so take an Uber or 99 from your venue door — avoid walking long distances once the streets thin out.

Key Facts

Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — open weekdays 9 am to 5 pm, free; a breathtaking neo-Manueline reading hall worth the detour.

Confeitaria Colombo — Centro — open for lunch on weekdays; the belle-époque tearoom is a Rio institution and a fine stop near CCBB.

Parque Lage — Escola de Artes Visuais. Jardim Botânico — grounds open 8 am–6 pm, free; the mansion’s courtyard café is a good post-Jardim stop.

Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá — open today (closed Wednesdays), 10 am to 6 pm, R$30 full / R$15 half; the waterfront science museum is a strong Monday pick.

Pedra do Sal — informal samba. Saúde — Monday roda usually kicks off around 8 pm, free; street chope, a young crowd, and the real Rio port-zone energy.

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

Metrô Lines 1, 2 and 4 are running a normal weekday schedule, with trains every 5–7 minutes during peak hours. A single ticket is R$7.90; a Giro card saves you queueing.

The VLT is operating its full Centro loop, handy for CCBB and Praça Mauá stops. No strikes or major disruptions are flagged for today, but keep an eye on the Metrô Rio app if rain arrives later in the week.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Bar do Mineiro in Santa Teresa for pastéis and a cold beer (around R$40 per person). In Centro, try Nova Capela on Avenida Mem de Sá for cabrito assado and a proper old-Rio lunch — expect R$60–80.

Dinner: Cafecito’s evening menu in Santa Teresa does empanadas and wine on the terrace (R$50–70). For sushi, Sushi Leblon on Rua Dias Ferreira is open Monday and the omakase runs R$180 — book ahead.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a light jacket or sweater for the evening; the temperature drops quickly after sunset. Most museums take Pix or cash — CCBB is card-friendly, but smaller bars in Santa Teresa prefer cash.

The sun is strong even in winter — sunscreen is non-negotiable. Book restaurants in Leblon and Ipanema a day ahead; Monday is quieter but you still want a table at the popular spots.

After dark in Centro, stay on lit main streets and take a car from the venue door — the area around Uruguaiana and Presidente Vargas can feel sketchy once the shops close.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

The ‘Expats Rio de Janeiro’ Facebook group has a Monday coffee-meet thread — check it for pop-up work sessions in Botafogo and Copacabana coworking spots. Internations runs a monthly mixer, but nothing confirmed for tonight.

For newcomers, the WhatsApp group ‘Rio Digital Nomads’ is the fastest way to find a same-day coworking buddy. Ask around at Curto Café — someone there is almost certainly in it.

08
Game Day
ON THE EVE

Flamengo have a busy week ahead; check the club and CBF calendars for the confirmed fixture, opponent and kickoff time. The mood across Zona Sul is already electric, with flags appearing on apartment balconies.

For Monday, it is all about the buildup. Training updates from Ninho do Urubu will dominate sports radio all day. Flamengo are likely to field a strong side in their next outing — check the club’s channels for the confirmed date and opponent.

If a match is on this week, Bar Urca is a classic spot to watch it — arrive by 7 pm for a wall-side table. In Ipanema, Shenanigan’s on Rua Vinícius de Moraes shows all games with sound and draws a big expat crowd.

No matches for Fluminense, Vasco or Botafogo today. The Série A fixture list resumes midweek.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Global markets closed the week on Friday with US equities firm: US equities firmed, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both higher and the VIX easing; Latin American indices were mixed.

The DXY barely moved, and the US 10-year Treasury yield ticked up. In Brazil, the Focus survey’s median 2026 inflation forecast has been cut again in recent weeks, to around 5.15%, per the latest Focus survey.

For expat professionals, the downward inflation drift is a signal: the real has been steady around 5.07 to the dollar in the board you see, and the rate outlook is not worsening. It is a quiet week for earnings, with the focus turning to US payrolls on Friday.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

Key Facts

Tue 4 Aug. Warmer, 26°C — good day for Ipanema beach; check ‘Rio Digital Nomads’ for a coworking meetup.

Fixtures. check the Flamengo and CBF calendars for confirmed match dates and kickoff times this week.

Thu 6 Aug. 28°C, warming up — a good evening to check what is on at CCBB or a Lapa live-music bar.

Fri 7 Aug. Still warm — good evening for Pedra do Sal roda de samba; US payrolls data moves markets.

Sun 9 Aug. Plan a slow Centro or museum morning; check the current shows at CCBB and the MNBA before you go.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Sunday, August 2, 2026.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight — August 2, 2026.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

Can I swim at the beach today, and is it safe?

Yes, with a caveat. The water is around 21°C, which is fresh but swimmable for a quick dip. Most lifeguard posts are flying green flags today, meaning conditions are generally safe.

Stick to the stretches between Posto 3 and Posto 6 in Copacabana, or the Leme end where the water is calmer. Avoid the area near Posto 2 where rip currents are more common, and never swim alone early in the morning or after dark.

Do I need cash, or can I use card and Pix everywhere?

Pix is accepted nearly everywhere now — from beach kiosks to museum ticket desks. Credit and debit cards work in most sit-down restaurants and larger shops.

However, small bars in Santa Teresa, some street vendors, and the older feiras still prefer cash. Carry R$100 in small notes for the day and you will not be caught out.

Is it safe to walk around Centro after dark on a Monday?

Centro empties out after about 7 pm on weekdays, and Monday is especially quiet. The area around Praça XV and the VLT stations is well-lit but can feel deserted.

If you are at CCBB or a bar in Lapa, take an Uber or 99 directly from the venue door. Avoid walking long stretches along Avenida Presidente Vargas or the side streets near Uruguaiana after dark — not alarmist, just the reality of a business district that shuts down.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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