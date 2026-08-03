Brazil Nominal Deficit Nears 10% of GDP in 2026

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy . We never share your email.

RIO BUSINESS · BRAZIL, 3 AUGUST 2026

Key Facts —Headline. Brazil’s nominal fiscal deficit widened to nearly 10% of GDP in the 12 months to June 2026, the widest since 2021. —Interest. Nominal interest reached R$1.11 trillion (US$219bn), 8.48% of GDP, in the year to May. —Selic. The benchmark rate stands at 14.25% after a 25-basis-point cut in June. —Primary. The primary deficit ran near R$137bn (US$27bn), against a zero-deficit target. —Debt. Gross general government debt reached 81.1% of GDP in June 2026. —June. The monthly nominal shortfall alone was R$166bn (US$32.7bn). —Politics. The gap lands in an election year, sharpening the fiscal debate.

Brazil’s nominal fiscal deficit has climbed close to 10% of GDP, a level not seen since the pandemic year of 2021, as a punishing interest bill overwhelms the government’s efforts to balance its day-to-day accounts.

Brazil's Central Bank in Brasília, where the benchmark Selic rate sits at 14.25%.

One-stop reference Company Intelligence Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place. Browse the directory →

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A shortfall not seen since the pandemic

Brazil’s public sector closed the 12 months to June 2026 with a nominal fiscal deficit approaching 10% of gross domestic product, the widest reading since the pandemic shock of 2021. The figure, published by the Banco Central do Brasil, captures the government’s total financing gap, including the interest it pays on its debt. It stood at 9.41% in the year to March and drifted higher through the second quarter.

The nominal deficit is not the number the government prefers to quote. Brasília’s fiscal rule targets the primary balance, which strips out interest costs. On that narrower measure the picture is far less alarming, and officials argue it is the fair gauge of policy choices. The distinction matters for how the accounts are read, since a headline dominated by interest can look alarming even when the underlying budget is close to balance.

On the headline nominal measure, however, Brazil is running one of the largest deficits among major economies, a fact that shapes how investors price the country’s bonds and currency. The gap has become the defining number in the national economic conversation.

Economists distinguish the two measures for good reason. A country can run a large nominal deficit while still tightening its underlying finances if the primary account is improving, because the nominal figure swells and shrinks with interest rates. That is broadly Brazil’s situation: the primary balance is close to neutral, but the interest component has pushed the headline number toward double digits.

The interest bill does the damage

The deficit is driven less by day-to-day spending than by the cost of servicing debt. Nominal interest payments reached R$1.11 trillion (US$219bn) in the 12 months to May, equal to 8.48% of GDP, up from R$946.1bn (US$186bn), or 7.74% of GDP, a year earlier.

In effect, almost the entire nominal deficit is interest. That arithmetic leaves the Treasury with little slack, because a large share of the debt is indexed to short-term rates and reprices quickly when policy tightens.

The monthly figures show the strain. In June alone the nominal shortfall was R$166bn (US$32.7bn), against R$108.1bn (US$21.3bn) in the same month a year before, and above what economists had expected. The overshoot kept the fiscal accounts near the top of the market’s list of concerns, even as officials pointed to the primary result as the truer measure of policy.

Because so much of the debt reprices with the policy rate, the interest line responds quickly in both directions. When the Selic eventually falls further, the same mechanism that inflated the deficit should start to deflate it, which is why officials argue the current reading overstates the underlying weakness of the accounts.

Selic at 14.25%

The Banco Central do Brasil trimmed the Selic rate by 25 basis points to 14.25% at its June meeting, its first cut after a long tightening cycle aimed at returning inflation to target. At that level Brazil holds one of the highest real interest rates in the world. That premium reflects both stubborn inflation and the risk premium investors attach to the country’s finances, and it keeps debt service expensive.

For the fiscal accounts the rate cuts both ways. High rates cool demand and support the real, but they also inflate the interest bill that is now the deficit’s main engine. Policymakers therefore face a trade-off with no easy exit, holding rates high enough to tame prices while watching the same rates enlarge the bill they must finance.

Most analysts expect only gradual easing from here, which means the interest burden is likely to stay heavy well into 2027. The speed of any further cuts has become a key swing factor for the deficit’s path.

The central bank has guarded its independence throughout the cycle, insisting that durable disinflation is the precondition for lower rates and, in time, a lighter interest bill. Inflation running above the official target has kept policy tight, and the bank has signalled it will move cautiously rather than risk a renewed price surge that could force rates back up.

The primary balance and the fiscal framework

The government’s own target is a zero primary deficit for 2026, a commitment reiterated to the International Monetary Fund. The primary shortfall, which excludes interest, ran near R$137bn (US$27bn) in a recent 12-month reading, roughly 1% of GDP.

That leaves policymakers short of the goal even before interest is counted, and it sharpens scrutiny of revenue and spending trends through the rest of the year. Mandatory outlays on pensions, health and personnel leave little discretionary room, so meeting the target depends heavily on revenue holding up as growth slows.

Gross general government debt reached 81.1% of GDP in May, and official projections warn the stock could keep rising in nominal terms. Whether the fiscal framework can hold spending growth below revenue is the question markets keep returning to.

The fiscal framework adopted in recent years caps the real growth of spending and links it to revenue, an attempt to slow the rise in outlays without the rigidity of the old spending ceiling. Its credibility rests on whether revenue keeps pace and whether exemptions and court-mandated payments can be contained, both of which remain contested in Brasília.

An election-year test

The numbers arrive in a politically charged year, and fiscal credibility has become a recurring theme for anyone weighing Brazilian assets. The scale of the nominal deficit gives the government’s critics a ready line of attack. With the election campaign approaching, the size of the number is likely to feature in political messaging regardless of its technical composition.

The Treasury’s response is that the primary result, not the interest-swollen headline, is the honest measure of its choices, and that the deficit should narrow as the Selic rate falls.

For now, the trajectory hinges on two variables largely outside the government’s daily control: the path of monetary policy and the pace of growth. A quicker easing cycle would ease the bill; a sharper slowdown would erode the revenue that keeps the primary account near balance.

What it means for investors

For investors, the nominal deficit is less a trigger than a barometer. What moves Brazilian assets is the expected path of the primary balance and the credibility of the fiscal framework, since those determine whether the debt ratio stabilises. A deficit dominated by interest is uncomfortable, but it is also the most sensitive to a fall in the Selic rate.

The real and Brazilian bonds have at times traded firmly through 2026, helped by high carry and a current account that has held up. The risk is that persistent doubts about the medium-term fiscal path keep risk premiums elevated, raising the very interest costs that widen the deficit in the first place.

That feedback loop is why the government treats the primary target as the anchor of its economic message. Meeting it, even approximately, is the clearest signal it can send that the debt trajectory is under control, whatever the headline nominal number says in any given month.

Key Facts — By the numbers —Nominal deficit. near 10% of GDP in the 12 months to June 2026. —Interest bill. R$1.11 trillion (US$219bn), 8.48% of GDP, year to May. —Selic rate. 14.25% after a 25-basis-point cut in June. —Primary deficit. about R$137bn (US$27bn), roughly 1% of GDP. —Gross debt. 81.1% of GDP in June 2026. — Figures from the Banco Central do Brasil; US$ conversions at about R$5.08 to the dollar.

This is reporting; confirm details with official sources before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Brazil’s nominal fiscal deficit? It is the total public sector financing gap, including interest on debt. In the 12 months to June 2026 it approached 10% of GDP.

Why is the deficit so large? Mainly the interest bill. Nominal interest reached R$1.11 trillion (US$219bn) in the year to May, close to the whole deficit.

What is the Selic rate now? It is 14.25%, after the central bank cut it by 25 basis points in June 2026.

How does this compare with the primary deficit? The primary balance excludes interest and ran near 1% of GDP, closer to the government’s zero-deficit target.

How high is Brazil’s public debt? Gross general government debt stood at 81.1% of GDP in June 2026.

Related reading

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error