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since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Mexico Art and Culture

Puebla’s Capilla Del Arte Hosts 30+ Free FILIP Book Fair Events

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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Books: Puebla

Key Facts

Event. Capilla del Arte UDLAP will host more than 30 activities as one of the venues of the second Feria Internacional del Libro de Puebla (FILIP), running Friday 14 to Sunday 23 August 2026.

Venue. Capilla del Arte is UDLAP’s downtown cultural centre at 2 Norte 6, a free-entry space in Puebla’s historic core with more than 15 years of programming.

Program. The agenda blends book launches, author talks and conversations with film, theatre and concerts across novel, poetry, short story, children’s literature, history, science writing and essay.

Highlights. Stops include the Noche de Museos, two PECDA-funded music concerts and an Ambulante documentary screening, plus the close of the exhibition "Huellas, voces y otras pistas".

Context. FILIP’s second edition gathers more than 100 Mexican and international publishers and over 300 activities across three city venues, with Spain as guest of honour.

Capilla del Arte UDLAP will fold more than 30 book launches, talks, concerts and screenings into the second Feria Internacional del Libro de Puebla, the city-wide fair running 14 to 23 August 2026.

Baroque architecture in the historic center of Puebla, Mexico
Puebla's UNESCO-listed historic center, home to Capilla del Arte UDLAP. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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What the FILIP Book Fair Is

The Feria Internacional del Libro de Puebla, known by its Spanish initials as FILIP, is the city’s flagship literary event, organised by the Puebla city government and its culture institute. Its second edition runs from Friday 14 to Sunday 23 August 2026 across several downtown venues.

For readers abroad, the fair sits within a wider Mexican tradition of large public book fairs, the best known being Guadalajara’s FIL. Puebla’s version is younger and smaller, but it follows the same model: publisher stands, author encounters and a packed cultural calendar open to the general public.

Organisers say this year’s edition brings together more than 100 Mexican and international publishing houses and more than 300 activities for all ages, with Spain invited as the guest of honour. That scale signals Puebla’s ambition to turn the fair into a fixture on the national literary map.

Capilla del Arte’s Role as a Venue

Capilla del Arte is the downtown cultural centre of the Universidad de las Américas Puebla (UDLAP), located at 2 Norte 6 in the city’s historic centre. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm with free admission, it has run public programming for more than 15 years.

Being named a FILIP venue is, in the words of its coordinators, a consolidation of the space’s role as a meeting point between the arts, knowledge and the community. Alejandro Cañedo Ortega and Alejandro Gómez López lead the centre’s contribution to the fair.

The choice matters because it places a university-backed, free space at the heart of a municipal event. For a foreign visitor, it means one of the fair’s richest programmes unfolds in a walkable, no-cost venue in the middle of a UNESCO-listed colonial city.

More Than 30 Activities Across Genres

The core of Capilla del Arte’s contribution is a slate of more than 30 activities aimed at audiences of all ages. These include editorial presentations, talks, panel conversations and encounters with authors.

The genres on the table are deliberately broad, spanning novel, poetry, short story, children’s literature, history, science writing and essay. That mix is designed to draw families and casual readers as much as literary specialists.

Building a programme around conversation rather than sales alone is a common strategy for younger fairs. It rewards attendance with access to writers and ideas, helping a second-edition event build the loyal audience it needs to recur.

Music, Film and Theatre Round Out the Program

Beyond the books, Capilla del Arte is weaving its regular strands, its "musical Wednesdays", "movement Fridays" and "creative Sundays", into the August calendar, adding concerts, theatre and film to the literary core.

Two music projects funded through Puebla’s PECDA arts-stimulus programme feature: a concert of vocal music by contemporary Mexican women composers and a second pairing tradition with present-day sound. The centre also joins the city’s Noche de Museos and hosts a screening from the Ambulante documentary tour, the film Los que dicen ¡No! (2025). Readers can follow the full schedule through the venue’s official channels and the fair organisers.

August also closes the collective exhibition "Huellas, voces y otras pistas", staged with Salón ACME, which threads identity, space and experience through varied materials. The layering of disciplines turns a book-fair stop into a broader cultural outing.

What It Means for Expats and Visitors

For expats and travellers, FILIP is an accessible entry point into Puebla’s cultural life. The fair is free and public, and Capilla del Arte’s central location makes it easy to combine with a walk through the historic centre.

Puebla sits about two hours by road from Mexico City, making the fair a realistic day or weekend trip for residents of the capital. Its colonial architecture, food scene and museums give visitors reasons to linger beyond the programme.

The broader question is whether Puebla can sustain a fair of this size year after year. A strong second edition, anchored by free university venues like Capilla del Arte, suggests the city is building the habit rather than staging a one-off.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is FILIP 2026 in Puebla?

The second Feria Internacional del Libro de Puebla (FILIP) runs from Friday 14 to Sunday 23 August 2026 across several downtown venues, with Capilla del Arte UDLAP at 2 Norte 6 as one of the official sites.

What will Capilla del Arte host during the fair?

Capilla del Arte UDLAP will stage more than 30 activities, including book launches, author talks, concerts, theatre and film, spanning genres from poetry and novels to children’s literature, history and essay.

How much does it cost to attend?

Capilla del Arte is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm with free admission, and FILIP’s activities are aimed at general audiences of all ages.

Sources

La Jornada de Oriente · UDLAP · Poblanerías

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Sources: La Jornada de Oriente, UDLAP, Poblanerías.

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