Ex-Chile President Bachelet 4th in UN Straw Poll

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Analysis · Chile, 3 August 2026

Key Facts —Result. Michelle Bachelet placed fourth in the UN Security Council’s first straw poll on candidates to succeed António Guterres. — Her tally — two encourage votes, six discourage and seven no-opinion, according to diplomatic sources cited by Reuters. —Front-runner. Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan led with ten encourage, one discourage and four no-opinion. —Field. Guyana’s Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett (nine) and Argentina’s Rafael Grossi (seven) took second and third. —Others. Senegal’s Macky Sall, Ecuador’s María Fernanda Espinosa and Uganda’s Olara Otunnu trailed. —Format. the closed-door poll on Thursday is informal and non-binding; Guterres’s term ends on 31 December. —Twist. Bachelet lacks her own government’s backing after Chile withdrew sponsorship in March, though Brazil and Mexico still support her.

Michelle Bachelet’s UN candidacy cleared its first hurdle in fourth place, after the former Chilean president took six encouraging votes in the Security Council’s opening straw poll to choose the next secretary-general, behind three rivals from the region and beyond.

The United Nations headquarters in New York. Bachelet placed fourth in the first straw poll. (Photo: internal archive)

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A Fourth-Place Start

Michelle Bachelet has begun her bid to lead the United Nations in fourth place, after the UN Security Council held the first straw poll on candidates to succeed Secretary-General António Guterres.

According to diplomatic sources, the former Chilean president drew six encouraging votes, five discouraging and four no-opinion in the closed-door round held in New York on Thursday. The result is formally secret.

Fourth is a workable but far from commanding start. It keeps Bachelet in the contest while underlining how crowded the field has become, particularly among Latin American contenders.

The straw poll is the first formal reading of a race that has been building for months. It offers the clearest sign yet of where each candidate stands with the fifteen countries that will ultimately shape the recommendation to the General Assembly.

The Council guards the process closely, and the numbers that leak out are read like tea leaves. Even so, a first-round standing gives campaigns a sense of where to concentrate their lobbying in the weeks ahead.

Campaigns now shift to the quiet diplomacy that decides these contests, from bilateral meetings to messages relayed through allied governments. The public debate in Uruguay is one stage; the private soundings in New York are another.

How the Field Lined Up

Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan led the round with ten encouraging votes, one discouraging and four no-opinion, the strongest showing of any candidate in the first test.

Guyana’s Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett came second with nine encouraging votes, and Argentina’s Rafael Grossi, the head of the international atomic energy watchdog, took third with seven. Bachelet followed in fourth.

Behind her came Senegal’s Macky Sall, Ecuador’s María Fernanda Espinosa and Uganda’s Olara Otunnu, some of whom entered the race only in recent days, rounding out a broad and still-shifting slate.

The spread of results underlines how open the contest remains. Grynspan’s lead is notable but not decisive, and the clustering of several Latin American names near the top hints at the regional crowding that has complicated Bachelet’s path.

Grossi’s third place is striking for a European-based candidacy in a cycle widely expected to favour Latin America and a woman, a reminder that the field is not neatly divided along regional or gender lines.

That untidiness works against any assumption of a coronation. With strong candidates spanning continents and profiles, the Council could take several rounds to settle on a name that can command consensus.

What a Straw Poll Does

Straw polls are informal and non-binding. They ask each of the Council’s fifteen members to encourage, discourage or express no opinion on each candidate, testing viability before the Council recommends a name to the General Assembly.

The exercise matters less for the exact numbers than for the signal. Encouragement from the five permanent members carries decisive weight, since any of them can veto an appointment, and those votes are not separated out in the tally.

The Council’s rotating president confirmed the poll had taken place without releasing figures. Guterres leaves office on 31 December, so several more rounds lie ahead before the field narrows.

Because the ballots do not distinguish permanent members from elected ones, a strong headline score can mask a hidden veto. Candidates and their backers spend as much energy reading the mood of the five permanent members as counting the raw totals.

A discouraging vote from a permanent member is effectively a veto in waiting, which is why apparently strong showings can still stall. The real contest plays out in private conversations that the published tallies only hint at.

Key Facts — Straw Poll Scorecard —Rebeca Grynspan (Costa Rica). 10 encourage, 1 discourage, 4 no-opinion. —Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett (Guyana). 9 encourage, 2 discourage, 4 no-opinion. —Rafael Grossi (Argentina). 7 encourage, 5 discourage, 3 no-opinion. —Michelle Bachelet (Chile). 6 encourage, 5 discourage, 4 no-opinion. —Also running. Macky Sall, María Fernanda Espinosa and Olara Otunnu trailed the leaders. — Tallies are attributed to diplomatic sources; the poll is formally secret and non-binding, as reported on 3 August 2026.

Running Without Her Own Country

Bachelet faces an unusual handicap: her candidacy lacks the backing of her own government. It was launched in February by then-president Gabriel Boric, together with Mexico and Brazil, but Chile’s stance then changed.

In March, the administration of President José Antonio Kast withdrew Chile’s sponsorship, calling the bid unviable given the number of Latin American candidates and the lack of support among key powers, while pledging not to back any rival.

Brazil and Mexico have kept their support. Brazilian sources describe the candidacy as a priority for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and a group of former Chilean foreign ministers has organised to advise Bachelet.

Analysts note there is little recent precedent for a serious candidate lacking their home government’s endorsement. Supporters argue that sponsorship from Brazil and Mexico offsets the gap, while sceptics say some members will question the viability of a bid without domestic backing.

The Chilean government, for its part, has pledged neutrality rather than opposition, promising not to promote any rival even as it declines to champion Bachelet. That stance preserves a measure of respect for a two-term former president while keeping its distance.

The arrangement leaves Bachelet in an unusual position: campaigning abroad with foreign sponsors while her own capital stays silent. Her backers argue her record speaks for itself; her critics say the missing endorsement is a gap rivals will exploit.

For Chile, the situation is delicate. A former two-term president is seeking the world’s top diplomatic post without her own government’s support, an arrangement without clear recent parallel and one that keeps the bid in the domestic spotlight.

Supporters at home continue to rally around her candidacy, casting it as a matter of national prestige that should rise above party politics. Opponents question the wisdom of pursuing a bid the government itself has judged unlikely to succeed.

The Regional and Gender Question

Two long-running arguments shape the contest. An unwritten convention of regional rotation suggests the post should now go to Latin America, a region that has produced only one secretary-general, Peru’s Javier Pérez de Cuéllar.

Many governments are also pressing for a woman to hold the office for the first time in the organisation’s history. Bachelet, Grynspan, Rodrigues-Birkett and Espinosa all offer that possibility, splitting the field rather than uniting it.

Bachelet’s résumé is strong on paper: two terms as Chile’s president, the first head of UN Women and a term as UN human rights chief. Yet the crowded regional field dilutes the leverage any single Latin American candidate can claim.

The rotation convention is informal, and permanent members can override it, but it still carries moral weight in a body sensitive to accusations of favouring one region. Latin America’s last turn was more than three decades ago, a gap its diplomats are keen to close.

Whether that argument prevails depends on the permanent members, who weigh strategic interests as much as regional fairness. Convention has guided past selections, but it has never bound them.

Latin American governments know this, which is why several are lobbying hard rather than trusting the convention to deliver. The crowded regional field is in part a product of that ambition.

What Comes Next

The seven candidates were due to debate in Uruguay on Monday, an early public airing of a contest that has so far played out largely behind closed doors.

Further straw polls will follow, and the numbers usually harden as weaker candidates drop away and the permanent members’ preferences become clearer. Fourth place now is not where this race will be decided.

For Bachelet, the task is to convert her experience into encouragement from the powers that count, while hoping the region coalesces rather than cancels itself out. The first round leaves her in the mix, but with work to do.

The Montevideo debate gives the candidates a rare public platform to make their case directly, rather than through the Council’s private soundings. It also keeps the contest in the spotlight across Latin America, where several governments have a stake in the outcome.

With months to run before Guterres steps down, the process has time to reshape itself. Early leaders can fade, late entrants can gain ground, and the decisive factor, the view of the permanent members, has yet to be fully revealed.

This is reporting, not investment advice. Confirm current figures with official sources before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Bachelet place in the straw poll? Fourth, with six encouraging votes, five discouraging and four no-opinion, according to diplomatic sources.

Who led the first straw poll? Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan, with ten encouraging votes, ahead of Guyana’s Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and Argentina’s Rafael Grossi.

Is the result binding? No. Straw polls are informal and non-binding, used to test candidates before the Security Council recommends a name to the General Assembly.

Why does Bachelet lack Chile’s support? President Kast’s government withdrew Chile’s sponsorship in March, calling the bid unviable, though Brazil and Mexico still back her.

When will the next secretary-general be chosen? Guterres’s term ends on 31 December 2026, with further straw polls expected before the Council settles on a nominee.

Related reading

Sources: diplomatic sources cited by Reuters.

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