Brazil’s Oscars 2026: ‘O Agente Secreto’ Leads with 18 Nods

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BRAZIL · ART AND CULTURE, 3 AUGUST 2026

Key Facts —Awards. The Prêmio Grande Otelo, Brazil’s leading film awards, holds its 2026 ceremony on 4 August. —Venue. The ceremony takes place at the Theatro Municipal in Rio de Janeiro. —Leader. O Agente Secreto, by Kleber Mendonça Filho, leads with 18 nominations. —Nominations. The finalists were announced on 2 June 2026 by the Academia Brasileira de Cinema. —Best Film. Contenders include Manas, Homem com H, O Filho de Mil Homens and O Último Azul. —Broadcast. The ceremony airs on the Academy’s YouTube channel and Canal Brasil. —Nickname. The award is often called Brazil’s Oscars.

The Prêmio Grande Otelo, Brazil’s leading film awards, returns to Rio de Janeiro’s Theatro Municipal on 4 August 2026, with Kleber Mendonça Filho’s O Agente Secreto leading the field on 18 nominations after a finalist list unveiled in June.

The Theatro Municipal in Rio de Janeiro, host of the Grande Otelo ceremony.

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Brazil’s leading film prize

The Prêmio Grande Otelo, handed out by the Academia Brasileira de Cinema, is the most prominent award in Brazilian cinema and is frequently described as the country’s equivalent of the Oscars. The 2026 ceremony takes place at the Theatro Municipal in Rio de Janeiro on 4 August. The choice of Rio’s grandest stage underlines the status the award has acquired.

The finalists were announced on 2 June 2026 on the Academy’s website. The show will be broadcast live on the Academy’s YouTube channel and on Canal Brasil, extending its reach well beyond the theatre. The live stream has become part of the event’s appeal, letting audiences across Brazil follow the results in real time and widening interest in the nominated films.

The award is named after Grande Otelo, the stage name of Sebastião Prata, one of the towering figures of twentieth-century Brazilian screen and stage. The Academy created the prize to recognise the year’s outstanding feature films, documentaries, series and shorts, and it has grown into the sector’s most closely watched night.

‘O Agente Secreto’ out in front

The clear frontrunner is O Agente Secreto, directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and starring Wagner Moura, which collected 18 nominations. The film competes for Best Film and in categories including direction, screenplay, acting, cinematography, editing and sound.

The scale of its haul makes it the film to beat, and its presence across technical and performance categories reflects the broad support it has drawn since release. Wagner Moura is nominated for Best Actor for his lead role. A strong showing in the acting and directing categories would cement the film’s status as the standout Brazilian release of its year.

Directed by a film-maker known internationally for work that blends genre and social observation, the film arrived at the Grande Otelo with strong momentum after a well-received run abroad. Its 18 nominations span the categories that matter most to voters, from the headline prizes to the craft awards that often signal broad admiration within the industry.

The Best Film race

Alongside O Agente Secreto, the Best Film category features Homem com H, directed by Esmir Filho; Manas, by Marianna Brennand; O Filho de Mil Homens, by Daniel Rezende; and O Último Azul, by Gabriel Mascaro. The line-up spans drama, biography and social storytelling. The variety on display is a reminder of how broad Brazilian production has become, ranging from intimate dramas to ambitious period pieces.

Together the nominees offer a snapshot of a productive year for Brazilian cinema, with films that have travelled between festivals, streaming and cinemas at home. The spread of nominations across several titles has made the main category one of the more open in recent editions.

Several of the nominees tackle Brazilian history and social reality directly, a recurring thread in the country’s recent output. That focus has helped the year’s films connect with domestic audiences while also travelling to festivals abroad, and it gives the Best Film race a thematic coherence beyond the contest between individual titles.

Acting categories

The Best Actor race includes Wagner Moura for O Agente Secreto, Rodrigo Santoro for O Filho de Mil Homens and Jesuíta Barbosa for Homem com H. Among the Best Actress contenders are Camila Pitanga for Malês and Tânia Maria for O Agente Secreto.

The performance categories bring together established names and newer faces, reflecting the range of the year’s productions. Broadcaster and studio productions feature heavily among the finalists, with Globo titles prominent across the list. The broadcaster’s reach across cinema and television has made it a dominant presence at recent editions of the award.

The strength of Globo’s slate, with more than fifty nominations across the finalist list, underlines how central the broadcaster and its film arm have become to Brazilian production. Alongside independent film-makers and streaming-backed projects, the mix on show reflects an industry drawing on several sources of financing at once. That diversity has helped Brazilian films reach both festival juries abroad and large audiences at home.

What to watch on the night

With O Agente Secreto leading on nominations, the main question is how many of its 18 chances convert into trophies, and whether the acting and Best Film awards spread more widely across the field. The result often shapes the conversation around Brazilian cinema for the year ahead.

Held in the historic surroundings of the Theatro Municipal, the Grande Otelo remains the industry’s set-piece gathering, a night when the year’s films, performers and film-makers are measured against one another in public. For winners, the night can translate into wider distribution and fresh financing, giving the results a commercial weight beyond the ceremony itself.

Beyond the trophies, the ceremony functions as an annual highlight for an industry that has spent recent years rebuilding after funding disruptions and arguing for public support. A high-profile night in Rio, broadcast widely, is part of how the sector makes its case to audiences and policymakers alike.

Why the awards matter

The Grande Otelo has become a barometer for the health of Brazilian cinema, which has enjoyed a run of critical success at home and on the international circuit. A strong awards season helps sustain interest in domestic releases and can lift the commercial prospects of the films that feature prominently on the night.

For film-makers and performers, recognition at the ceremony carries real weight in a competitive market, opening doors to financing and distribution. That is part of why the concentration of nominations around O Agente Secreto has drawn so much attention: a sweep would confirm the film as the defining Brazilian picture of its year.

The event also caps a broader conversation about how Brazil funds and promotes its audiovisual sector, from public incentives to the role of streaming platforms and broadcasters. With the industry’s biggest names gathered in one room, the ceremony inevitably becomes a stage for that debate as well as a celebration of the year’s work.

Key Facts — The 2026 ceremony —Date. 4 August 2026. —Venue. Theatro Municipal, Rio de Janeiro. —Nominations announced. 2 June 2026. —Leader. O Agente Secreto, 18 nominations. —Broadcast. Academy YouTube channel and Canal Brasil. — Nominations and details from the Academia Brasileira de Cinema.

This is reporting; confirm details with official sources before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Prêmio Grande Otelo? It is Brazil’s leading film award, given by the Academia Brasileira de Cinema and often called the Brazilian Oscars.

When and where is the 2026 ceremony? On 4 August 2026, at the Theatro Municipal in Rio de Janeiro.

Which film leads the nominations? O Agente Secreto, by Kleber Mendonça Filho, with 18 nominations.

When were the nominations announced? On 2 June 2026, by the Academy.

How can people watch it? The ceremony is broadcast on the Academy’s YouTube channel and on Canal Brasil.

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Sources: Academia Brasileira de Cinema.

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