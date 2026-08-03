Bolivia’s Micaela Lima Heads to Uruguay’s Punta del Este Festival

Music: Punta del Este

Key Facts —Event. The 14th Punta del Este International Song Festival runs 20–24 October 2026 at the Cine Teatro Cantegril in Punta del Este, Uruguay. —The Artist. Cochabamba-born singer Micaela Lima won Bolivia’s national selection and will represent the country abroad for the first time. —The Song. She will perform “Mesa viva,” a bossa nova by Bolivian composer Freddy Videa that nods to a traditional Andean ritual. —The Route. Lima earned her place by winning the final gala of the festival’s Bolivia chapter, run by cultural manager Amalia Canedo. —Context. Punta del Este is Uruguay’s flagship beach resort, and the festival gathers competing singers from across Latin America and beyond.

Cochabamba-born singer Micaela Lima will carry Bolivia’s flag to Uruguay’s 14th Punta del Este International Song Festival this October, performing a bossa nova she hopes will make her country’s name resonate.

Punta del Este, Uruguay, hosts the International Song Festival, where Bolivia's Micaela Lima will compete in October 2026. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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A Bolivian Singer Bound for Uruguay’s Coast

Micaela Lima, a young singer from Cochabamba in central Bolivia, earned the right to perform at the 14th edition of the Punta del Este International Song Festival after winning the final gala of the contest’s Bolivia chapter, promoted by cultural manager Amalia Canedo.

It will be her first time performing outside Bolivia. Lima built an early following on social media, especially TikTok, and turned down invitations to join groups to launch a solo career before the festival invitation arrived.

Her stated goal is modest but heartfelt: to enjoy the experience, discover Uruguay and, win or lose, make her country’s name heard on an international stage. Bolivian representatives have not previously triumphed at the event, a streak she hopes to break.

The Song She Will Sing

Lima will perform “Mesa viva,” a composition by Bolivian songwriter Freddy Videa. It is a bossa nova, a style she had never sung before, and she describes it as a relaxed, unusually long piece that took two recording sessions to get right.

What drew her to the song was its subject. Rather than the usual themes of love or heartbreak, “Mesa viva” celebrates a very Bolivian tradition, an idea she found rare and beautiful to hear set to music.

Lima trained at Cochabamba’s Academia Man Césped and has been around music since childhood. She lists rock, pop, boleros, ballads and indie among her favourite genres, and says she is still making peace with cumbia.

What the Punta del Este Festival Is

The Punta del Este International Song Festival is a competition that brings original songs and their performers to Uruguay’s best-known resort. The 2026 edition, its fourteenth, runs from 20 to 24 October at the Cine Teatro Cantegril.

The festival selects contestants through national chapters, each choosing a representative to compete against singers from other countries. Bolivia’s chapter, which sent Lima, is run by cultural manager Amalia Canedo.

Details on the full 2026 lineup are still emerging, but the event is designed to gather artists from across Latin America and beyond, giving lesser-known performers a rare platform on an international stage. Official information is published through the festival’s website.

Punta del Este as a Cultural Stage

For foreign readers, Punta del Este is Uruguay’s glamorous Atlantic resort, a peninsula town famous for its beaches, marina and the giant “Los Dedos” hand sculpture rising from the sand. It draws visitors from Argentina, Brazil and further afield.

An October festival sits just ahead of the Southern Hemisphere summer, before the resort fills for its December-to-February high season. That timing gives the event a quieter, more music-focused feel than the peak holiday months.

The Cine Teatro Cantegril, linked to the historic Cantegril Country Club, has long been a hub for the town’s cultural calendar, hosting film and music events that predate the modern beach-party image of the resort.

Why a Cross-Border Story Like This Matters

This is a genuinely regional tale: a Bolivian singer, chosen through a Bolivian selection and covered here by a Bolivian newspaper, heading to a Uruguayan festival to sing a song about a Bolivian tradition. Latin American culture routinely travels across borders this way.

For smaller music markets, festivals abroad offer visibility that is hard to earn at home. A strong showing in Punta del Este can open doors to bookings, collaborations and audiences across the continent.

It is worth being precise about the geography: Lima is Bolivian, not Uruguayan, and Punta del Este is the host city, not her home. The event is a meeting point rather than a national highlight for any single country.

What It Means for Expats and Festival-Goers

For expats in Uruguay or nearby, the festival is an accessible way to sample a broad slice of Latin American music in one venue, without needing to follow every national scene individually.

Visitors planning an October trip to Punta del Este will find the resort in a calmer, more affordable window than the summer rush, with the festival adding a cultural anchor to the stay.

And for anyone curious about the wider region, following contestants like Lima is a reminder that Latin America’s emerging voices often reach international audiences through shared, cross-border events rather than through any one country’s industry alone.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the Punta del Este Song Festival 2026?

The 14th Punta del Este International Song Festival runs from 20 to 24 October 2026 at the Cine Teatro Cantegril in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Who is Micaela Lima and what will she sing?

Micaela Lima is a singer from Cochabamba, Bolivia, representing her country for the first time abroad. She will perform “Mesa viva,” a bossa nova by Bolivian composer Freddy Videa.

How did Micaela Lima qualify for the festival?

She won the final gala of the festival’s Bolivia chapter, a national selection promoted by cultural manager Amalia Canedo, earning the right to compete in Uruguay.