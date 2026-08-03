Brazil’s BNDES Bank Finances Embraer Jet Export to Canada

Brazilian Export Finance

Key Facts —The deal. BNDES committed to finance up to 19 Embraer E195-E2 jets for Porter Airlines. —Existing order. The aircraft are part of Porter’s firm order for 75 E195-E2s, not a new purchase. —Deepening ties. Three of Porter’s 54 current E2 jets already had BNDES backing. —No amount disclosed. Neither BNDES nor Porter released the financing value. —Record backlog. Embraer’s firm order backlog hit a record US$34.5 billion in the second quarter of 2026.

Brazil’s national development bank is deepening its support for an Embraer jet export to Canada, financing up to 19 aircraft for Toronto-based Porter Airlines from its existing order book.

BNDES Backs Embraer Jet Export to Canada’s Porter Airlines (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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A Quiet Deal With a Loud Message

On 29 July 2026, Porter Aviation Holdings announced it had secured a financing commitment from BNDES, Brazil’s powerful development bank. The deal covers up to 19 Embraer E195-E2 jets, the largest and quietest member of the E2 family.

No monetary value was disclosed by either side. But the signal is unmistakable: Brazil is willing to use its public balance sheet to help a fast-growing Canadian airline buy Brazilian-made aircraft.

Not a New Order, But a Deepening Partnership

The 19 jets are not a fresh purchase. They sit inside Porter’s existing firm order for 75 E195-E2s, a commitment the airline made as it bet big on the single-aisle jet to expand across North America.

Porter has already taken delivery of 54 of those aircraft. Three of them were already supported by BNDES financing, making this new commitment a significant expansion of the relationship rather than a first date.

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How the Embraer Jet Export Financing Works

The mechanism is BNDES-Exim, the bank’s post-shipment export credit line. In simple terms, BNDES pays Embraer in Brazilian reais inside Brazil once the aircraft is shipped.

Porter then repays BNDES in US dollars over time. No funds leave Brazil, and the risk is backed by export credit insurance from the FGE, the Export Guarantee Fund operated by the Brazilian Guarantees Agency.

Embraer’s Record Order Book

The Porter deal lands at a moment of extraordinary strength for Embraer. The company’s firm order backlog reached a record US$34.5 billion in the second quarter of 2026, its seventh consecutive record.

That is up from US$32.1 billion in the first quarter and roughly US$31.6 billion at the close of 2025. The E195-E2, seating between 120 and 146 passengers, is prized for its lower fuel burn and quieter operation, qualities that matter on dense North American routes.

From Trade War to Trade Partner

There is a quiet historical irony here. In the late 1990s, Brazil and Canada fought a bitter trade dispute at the World Trade Organisation over aircraft export subsidies, with Embraer and Canada’s Bombardier each accusing the other’s government of unfair support.

Now BNDES is financing Embraer sales to a Canadian airline. The old rivalry has given way to a commercial logic that sees Brazilian public credit supporting Canadian regional aviation.

What It Means for Investors and Expats

For investors watching Brazil, the deal reinforces two themes. First, Embraer remains one of the country’s most advanced high-value manufacturing exporters, supporting well-paid skilled jobs in São José dos Campos.

Second, BNDES is actively deploying its export credit toolkit to support Brazilian industry abroad. The bank’s willingness to back a Canadian carrier signals confidence in both Embraer’s product and Porter’s business model.

What to Watch Next

The covered deliveries run through December 2030, giving the relationship a long runway. Porter’s continued expansion with the E2 fleet will be a real-world test of the aircraft’s economics in the competitive North American market.

Any future BNDES financing for foreign airlines will also be closely watched, especially if it extends to other Embraer customers in markets where export credit agencies are active.

Inside the Financing Mechanics

The financing is insured by Brazil’s FGE export-guarantee fund, operated by the ABGF, and uses the BNDES-Exim post-shipment mechanism.

The covered deliveries run through December 2030, giving Porter a long runway to integrate the remaining aircraft from its firm order of 75 E195-E2 jets.

A Twist in Trade History

From 1996 to 1999, Brazil and Canada fought a WTO dispute over aircraft export subsidies, pitting Embraer against Bombardier in a battle that involved BNDES and ProEx.

Now BNDES is financing Embraer sales to a Canadian carrier, a striking turnaround that highlights how Embraer has matured into one of Brazil’s most advanced high-value manufacturing exporters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Porter Airlines buying 19 new Embraer jets?

No. The 19 aircraft are part of Porter’s existing firm order for 75 E195-E2 jets.

The BNDES financing simply covers deliveries from that already-placed order through December 2030.

How much money did BNDES commit to the deal?

Neither BNDES nor Porter Aviation Holdings disclosed a monetary value for the financing commitment. The terms and total amount remain private.

Why is a Brazilian state bank financing a Canadian airline?

BNDES-Exim is designed to support Brazilian exports by providing credit to foreign buyers. The bank pays Embraer in Brazil and gets repaid in dollars by Porter, keeping the funds inside the country while helping a major Brazilian manufacturer win and keep international orders.