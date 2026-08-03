Brazil’s BNDES Bank Finances Embraer Jet Export to Canada

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.26% USD/MXN17.31▼ 0.01% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,230▲ 0.84% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.01▲ 0.52% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.86▼ 0.06% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▲ 0.04% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 3.45% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,582 ▲ 0.16% ETH 1,866 ▼ 0.89% SOL 73.66 ▲ 0.29% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.43% BNB 589.66 ▲ 0.36% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.19% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.34% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.33% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.86% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.29% LTC 44.37 ▼ 0.59% BCH 214.10 ▲ 0.74% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.60% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.16% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.26% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 92.38 ▲ 0.41% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 4.02% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.51▼ 0.25% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.19▼ 0.17% USD/CNY6.75▼ 0.07% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.27% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.44% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.24% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.09 ▲ 0.26% USD/MXN 17.31 ▼ 0.01% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,228 ▲ 0.79% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.01 ▲ 1.11% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.86 ▼ 0.06% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▲ 0.04% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 3.45% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,582 ▲ 0.16% ETH 1,866 ▼ 0.89% SOL 73.66 ▲ 0.29% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.43% BNB 589.66 ▲ 0.36% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.19% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.34% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.33% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.86% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.29% LTC 44.37 ▼ 0.59% BCH 214.10 ▲ 0.74% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.60% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.16% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.26% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 92.38 ▲ 0.41% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 4.02% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.51 ▼ 0.23% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.16 ▼ 0.15% USD/CNY 6.7518 ▲ 0.10% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1513 ▼ 0.12% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4046 ▲ 0.21% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Brazil’s BNDES Bank Finances Embraer Jet Export to Canada

By · August 3, 2026 · 4 min read

Daily Brief

The morning intel from across Latin America. Free.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Brazilian Export Finance

Key Facts

The deal. BNDES committed to finance up to 19 Embraer E195-E2 jets for Porter Airlines.

Existing order. The aircraft are part of Porter’s firm order for 75 E195-E2s, not a new purchase.

Deepening ties. Three of Porter’s 54 current E2 jets already had BNDES backing.

No amount disclosed. Neither BNDES nor Porter released the financing value.

Record backlog. Embraer’s firm order backlog hit a record US$34.5 billion in the second quarter of 2026.

Brazil’s national development bank is deepening its support for an Embraer jet export to Canada, financing up to 19 aircraft for Toronto-based Porter Airlines from its existing order book.

BNDES Backs Embraer Jet Export to Canada's Porter Airlines
BNDES Backs Embraer Jet Export to Canada’s Porter Airlines (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A Quiet Deal With a Loud Message

On 29 July 2026, Porter Aviation Holdings announced it had secured a financing commitment from BNDES, Brazil’s powerful development bank. The deal covers up to 19 Embraer E195-E2 jets, the largest and quietest member of the E2 family.

No monetary value was disclosed by either side. But the signal is unmistakable: Brazil is willing to use its public balance sheet to help a fast-growing Canadian airline buy Brazilian-made aircraft.

Not a New Order, But a Deepening Partnership

The 19 jets are not a fresh purchase. They sit inside Porter’s existing firm order for 75 E195-E2s, a commitment the airline made as it bet big on the single-aisle jet to expand across North America.

Porter has already taken delivery of 54 of those aircraft. Three of them were already supported by BNDES financing, making this new commitment a significant expansion of the relationship rather than a first date.

Live Company IntelligenceEmbraer SA ADR — the full investor dossierInside: live share price, market cap, three-year financials, valuation, ESG and peer benchmarks — plus the latest Rio Times coverage.
E
◆ Live Company Intelligence
Embraer
NYSE: ERJEMBJ3IndustrialsAerospace & Defense20,923 employees
$12.33B
Market cap
Analyst target $68.50

Wall Street view

3.9Moderate Buy/ 5
10 Buy3 Hold1 Sell
Avg. price target $68.50  ·  +30% vs 200-day

Valuation & profitability

Market cap$12.33B
Revenue (TTM)$39.80B
P / E ratio37.7
Profit margin5.4%
Return on equity11.3%

Price & risk

52-wk low
$53.9752-wk high
$66.87
Beta (volatility)0.92
200-day average$52.79

Revenue trend · 6y

20192024
Latest $6.39B

Ownership

Institutions46.0%
Shares outstanding183M
Top holderGQG Partners LLC
Institutional holders5+ funds

Dividend

Yield0.1%
Payout ratio31.0%
Fwd. annual$0.05
What Embraer does. Embraer S.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems worldwide. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets. Its Defense & Security segment develops and produces military aircraft and…
Data: EODHD fundamentals (ERJ.US) · figures in USD · as of 3 Aug 2026More company intelligence →

How the Embraer Jet Export Financing Works

The mechanism is BNDES-Exim, the bank’s post-shipment export credit line. In simple terms, BNDES pays Embraer in Brazilian reais inside Brazil once the aircraft is shipped.

Porter then repays BNDES in US dollars over time. No funds leave Brazil, and the risk is backed by export credit insurance from the FGE, the Export Guarantee Fund operated by the Brazilian Guarantees Agency.

Embraer’s Record Order Book

The Porter deal lands at a moment of extraordinary strength for Embraer. The company’s firm order backlog reached a record US$34.5 billion in the second quarter of 2026, its seventh consecutive record.

That is up from US$32.1 billion in the first quarter and roughly US$31.6 billion at the close of 2025. The E195-E2, seating between 120 and 146 passengers, is prized for its lower fuel burn and quieter operation, qualities that matter on dense North American routes.

From Trade War to Trade Partner

There is a quiet historical irony here. In the late 1990s, Brazil and Canada fought a bitter trade dispute at the World Trade Organisation over aircraft export subsidies, with Embraer and Canada’s Bombardier each accusing the other’s government of unfair support.

Now BNDES is financing Embraer sales to a Canadian airline. The old rivalry has given way to a commercial logic that sees Brazilian public credit supporting Canadian regional aviation.

What It Means for Investors and Expats

For investors watching Brazil, the deal reinforces two themes. First, Embraer remains one of the country’s most advanced high-value manufacturing exporters, supporting well-paid skilled jobs in São José dos Campos.

Second, BNDES is actively deploying its export credit toolkit to support Brazilian industry abroad. The bank’s willingness to back a Canadian carrier signals confidence in both Embraer’s product and Porter’s business model.

What to Watch Next

The covered deliveries run through December 2030, giving the relationship a long runway. Porter’s continued expansion with the E2 fleet will be a real-world test of the aircraft’s economics in the competitive North American market.

Any future BNDES financing for foreign airlines will also be closely watched, especially if it extends to other Embraer customers in markets where export credit agencies are active.

Inside the Financing Mechanics

The financing is insured by Brazil’s FGE export-guarantee fund, operated by the ABGF, and uses the BNDES-Exim post-shipment mechanism.

The covered deliveries run through December 2030, giving Porter a long runway to integrate the remaining aircraft from its firm order of 75 E195-E2 jets.

A Twist in Trade History

From 1996 to 1999, Brazil and Canada fought a WTO dispute over aircraft export subsidies, pitting Embraer against Bombardier in a battle that involved BNDES and ProEx.

Now BNDES is financing Embraer sales to a Canadian carrier, a striking turnaround that highlights how Embraer has matured into one of Brazil’s most advanced high-value manufacturing exporters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Porter Airlines buying 19 new Embraer jets?

No. The 19 aircraft are part of Porter’s existing firm order for 75 E195-E2 jets.

The BNDES financing simply covers deliveries from that already-placed order through December 2030.

How much money did BNDES commit to the deal?

Neither BNDES nor Porter Aviation Holdings disclosed a monetary value for the financing commitment. The terms and total amount remain private.

Why is a Brazilian state bank financing a Canadian airline?

BNDES-Exim is designed to support Brazilian exports by providing credit to foreign buyers. The bank pays Embraer in Brazil and gets repaid in dollars by Porter, keeping the funds inside the country while helping a major Brazilian manufacturer win and keep international orders.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

In depth

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Read More from The Rio Times

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map

Related Articles

Markets

Americanas Gutierrez Investigation Traces US$461 Million

August 3, 2026 · 7 min read Brazil

Recife Honors Luiz Gonzaga, King of Baião, in Second Street Tribute

August 3, 2026 · 6 min read Brazil

AI Rules Set for Brazil’s 2026 Elections to Ban Deepfakes

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read Brazil

Brazil Joins China-Led AI Body WAICO as US Stays Out

August 3, 2026 · 6 min read
aerospace BNDES Brazil Exports canada E195-E2 Editor's Pick Embraer Latin America business Manufacturing Porter Airlines trade finance

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.