Bogotá Turns 488 with 50+ Free Events Across the City

Art & Culture: Bogotá

Key Facts —Event. Bogotá marks its 488th anniversary with a citywide season of more than 50 free music, film, theatre and gastronomy events spread across the Colombian capital’s 20 localities. —Date. The city dates its founding to 6 August 1538, and the 2026 birthday program runs through August, concentrated in the opening week of the month. —Organizers. The season is led by the Alcaldía de Bogotá and its Secretaría de Cultura, with Idartes, the IDRD, the Orquesta Filarmónica and the FUGA among the participating bodies. —Highlights. The free Conciertazo de Verano in Parque Simón Bolívar, Bogotá Góspel, the Sube Monserrate climb and the Bogotá en cinta film cycle headline the calendar. —Access. The vast majority of activities are free and open to the public, with a few ticketed exceptions at venues such as the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo.

Bogotá turns 488 this August with a sprawling, largely free program of concerts, theatre, open-air cinema and food events spread across the Colombian capital’s 20 localities throughout the month.

One-stop reference Company Intelligence Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place. Browse the directory →

RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Colombia, from our reporting. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas in Colombia › RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Colombia, from our reporting. × Cost of living Is it safe? Visas Neighborhoods Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What Bogotá Is Actually Marking

Bogotá counts its founding from 6 August 1538, when the Spanish conquistador Gonzalo Jiménez de Quesada established a settlement on the Andean savanna that would become Colombia’s capital. In 2026 that makes the city 488 years old, and the date anchors an annual civic celebration.

For a foreign reader, the birthday is less a single ceremony than a season. Each year the city government builds a month-long cultural program around early August, filling parks, theatres, libraries and public squares with free events aimed at residents of every age and neighbourhood.

The 2026 edition carries the slogan “Bogotá, mi Ciudad, mi Casa,” and folds the anniversary into the wider Festival de Verano, the capital’s flagship summer festival of sport, music and culture.

More Than 50 Free Events Across 20 Localities

Organizers have built the program around more than 50 free activities, running from early August through the end of the month. The calendar spans music, theatre, dance, cinema, gastronomy, heritage walks and sport, deliberately scattered across all 20 of Bogotá’s localities rather than concentrated downtown.

That decentralized design is the point. By staging events in outlying districts as well as the historic centre, the city aims to reach neighbourhoods that rarely host marquee cultural programming, and to make the celebration feel citywide rather than tourist-facing.

The scale also reflects the size of Bogotá’s public cultural infrastructure, which sustains orchestras, theatres, libraries, cinematheques and museums funded and coordinated by the district government.

The Music: Conciertazo de Verano and Bogotá Góspel

The musical centrepiece is the Conciertazo de Verano, a free open-air concert in the events plaza of Parque Simón Bolívar, the capital’s largest urban park. The 2026 bill features regional Mexican act Calibre 50 alongside Colombian performers Luister La Voz, Proyecto A and Jhon Onofre.

A day later, Bogotá Góspel returns as a large gospel and Christian-music showcase, broadcast across the country and featuring artists such as Alex Zurdo, Miel San Marcos and Rescate. Both events are free to attend or follow.

On the classical side, the Orquesta Filarmónica de Bogotá marks the anniversary with a concert that includes the Colombian premiere of “Atmosphères,” one of the most influential works by Hungarian composer György Ligeti, at the Universidad Nacional.

Film, Theatre and Gastronomy

Cinema runs through the season. The Cinemateca de Bogotá stages a retrospective on the city as a film subject, while the FUGA launches its open-air “Bogotá en cinta” cycle, opening with the Colombian film “Semáforo en rojo” projected outdoors near the Universidad del Rosario.

Theatre lovers get the Festival de Teatro y Circo de Bogotá, which the city says brings more than 70 free shows to stages across town in mid-August, plus the Idartes-run Bogoteatro day of free programming in the district’s concert-hall network. Full listings sit on the official birthday agenda.

Food and books round out the offering. The Sabor Bogotá contest pits cooks and citizens against one another to prepare the best santafereño ajiaco, the capital’s signature chicken-and-potato soup, while the Libro al Viento program hands out thousands of free books at TransMilenio stations.

Who Runs the Celebration

The season is coordinated by the Alcaldía de Bogotá through its Secretaría de Cultura, Recreación y Deporte, working with a web of district cultural bodies. Idartes handles much of the performing-arts programming, while the IDRD runs the sport and Festival de Verano side.

Other participating institutions include the Orquesta Filarmónica de Bogotá, the Fundación Gilberto Alzate Avendaño (FUGA), the Cinemateca de Bogotá and the BibloRed public-library network. The spread of organizers explains how the city can field dozens of simultaneous free events.

For visitors, the practical upside is that most programming is publicly funded and free, with only a handful of ticketed shows at venues like the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo.

What It Means for Expats and Visitors

For expats living in Bogotá, the birthday season is one of the easiest entry points into the city’s cultural life. The events are free, family-friendly and spread across the calendar, so there is no need to plan around a single date or buy tickets far in advance.

August also sits in one of Bogotá’s drier windows, and the Festival de Verano traditionally brings kite-flying, outdoor concerts and sport to the big parks. Newcomers can use the season to explore localities beyond the tourist circuit of La Candelaria and Chapinero.

The broader takeaway is civic: a city that turns its founding date into a month of free, decentralized culture is signalling how it wants residents to experience public space. For a foreign reader, it is a low-cost, low-pressure way to understand what Bogotá values.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Bogotá’s birthday in 2026?

Bogotá dates its founding to 6 August 1538, so in 2026 the city turns 488. The anniversary programming runs through August, with the densest cluster of events in the first week of the month.

Are the anniversary events really free?

Yes. The city has built the celebration around more than 50 free activities across its 20 localities, spanning music, film, theatre and gastronomy. A small number of shows at venues such as the Teatro Mayor are ticketed.

Who organizes Bogotá’s 488th-anniversary program?

The season is led by the Alcaldía de Bogotá and its Secretaría de Cultura, together with district bodies including Idartes, the IDRD, the Orquesta Filarmónica de Bogotá and the FUGA.