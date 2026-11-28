Ecuadorian pump prices now move by a formula, not by decree each time, and the formula is tilting downward for a sixth month in a row.

A Petroecuador filling station in Ecuador, with pumps for Diesel Premium and Extra and Súper gasoline (Photo: Bernard Gagnon, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Ecuador

President Daniel Noboa announced on Saturday 28 November 2026 that the price of Extra and Ecopaís gasoline, and of premium diesel, will fall again on 12 December. Extra and Ecopaís, the two standard 85-octane grades, will cost US$3.08 a gallon, and premium diesel US$3.02.

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Noboa said: “Con esta nueva reducción, sumamos seis meses consecutivos bajando el precio de los combustibles,” meaning six straight monthly cuts, Primicias reported. Ecuador uses the US dollar as its currency, so these prices need no conversion.

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Key Facts Who. President Daniel Noboa announced lower prices for Extra and Ecopaís gasoline and premium diesel.

Prices. Extra and Ecopaís fall to US$3.08 a gallon and diesel to US$3.02, each down 4 cents.

When. The new prices apply from Saturday 12 December 2026 and run to 11 January 2027.

Streak. It is the sixth monthly cut in a row, more than 23 cents in total since June.

As of. 28 November 2026, 17:30 GMT

Ecuadorian pump prices now move by a formula, not by decree each time, and the formula is tilting downward for a sixth month in a row.

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Current prices are US$3.12 for the two gasolines and US$3.06 for diesel, so each falls by 4 cents, about 1.3% by our calculation. Primicias, an Ecuadorian news outlet, reports that the cuts add up to more than 23 cents a gallon since June.

The prices come from a band system, in which a formula tied to international oil prices sets a new price on the 12th of each month. According to Primicias on 28 November 2026, a price cannot rise more than 5% or fall more than 10% from the month before.

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File photo, 2015. Workers at the Esmeraldas refinery, on Ecuador’s Pacific coast. Photo: Agencia de Noticias ANDES, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The system is younger than the subsidies it replaced. Extra and Ecopaís have followed bands since July 2024, and premium diesel since December 2025, after Noboa ended the diesel subsidy, according to Primicias.

Under that decree, signed on 12 September 2025, diesel jumped from US$1.80 to US$2.80 a gallon from 13 September 2025 (Primicias, updated 13 September 2025). The jump followed the removal of the diesel subsidy, according to Primicias.

The government has since changed the formula several times to soften the shock from the war between the United States and Iran, which began on 28 February 2026, according to Primicias. Executive Decree 444 of 9 July 2026 and Decree 468 of 11 August 2026 were followed by Decree 531 on 11 November 2026, which added a 1.7% reduction factor to the terminal sale price (the price at the fuel depot before stations add their margin) of both gasolines and premium diesel.

Ivo Rosero, president of Camddepe, an association of fuel distributors, said the reduction benefits consumers. He also criticised the government for changing the formula without answering distributors’ requests, and said station owners have kept a margin of US$0.12 a gallon on diesel for 24 years (Primicias, 11 November 2026).

Noboa framed the cuts as savings for households. “Sumamos seis meses consecutivos bajando el precio de los combustibles,” he wrote on 28 November 2026.

Whether the decline continues depends on the oil market, because the formula follows international prices. The announcement does not say what drove the December cut, and the government has not published the formula’s inputs in the sources we reviewed.

Súper, the higher-octane gasoline grade, sits outside the band system and moves separately, Primicias reported on 9 November 2026. The next price date is 12 January 2027, when the monthly cycle repeats.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Do the new prices apply to Súper gasoline?

No. Súper is not part of the band system, so the announcement covers only Extra, Ecopaís and premium diesel.

Why do Ecuadorian fuel prices change every month?

A formula tied to international oil prices resets them on the 12th of each month, within limits on how far they can move.

Why are the prices quoted in US dollars?

Ecuador uses the US dollar as its national currency, so pump prices need no conversion for US readers.

Sources Noboa, announcement of 28 November 2026 (as reported by Primicias) · Executive Decree 531, 11 November 2026 (as reported by Primicias) · Primicias, 28 November 2026 · Primicias, 11 November 2026 · Primicias, 9 November 2026 · Primicias, 13 September 2025 · Vistazo, 28 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error