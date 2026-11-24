Dominica’s Electoral Commission is bound by disclosure and recusal rules, but a 2025 report on members’ passport-industry links remains unconfirmed.

Hanover Street in Roseau, Dominica's capital. Photo: Tournasol7/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Politics: Dominica

Dominica, the Caribbean island nation whose capital is Roseau and which is not the Dominican Republic, votes on Wednesday 16 December 2026. The body that must run that election, the Electoral Commission, has carried an unresolved conflict-of-interest question since January 2025.

That month Sun Dominica, a Roseau newspaper, reported that three members of the Commission, including its chairman, were involved in the country’s citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programme. The report has not been confirmed, and no member has been shown to have broken the law.

Key Facts Who. The Electoral Commission, the five-member body that runs Dominica’s elections, chaired by Duncan G. Stowe.

What. A January 2025 report linking members to the citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programme remains unconfirmed; no public reply found.

When. Election Wednesday 16 December 2026; candidates file on Monday 30 November 2026.

Rule. The 2025 Electoral Commission Act requires members to declare interests and step aside from that matter.

As of. 24 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

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Dominica’s Electoral Commission is bound by disclosure and recusal rules, but a 2025 report on members’ passport-industry links remains unconfirmed.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced the vote in a national address on Wednesday 18 November 2026 and advised the President, Sylvanie Burton, to dissolve Parliament, the Gleaner, a Jamaican newspaper, reported, citing the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), a regional news agency. The election call is covered in Dominica Calls Early Vote for 16 December, and this report looks at the body that will run it.

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Skerrit said he wanted to “govern for the next five years” and credited his government with “a clean voters list and ID cards for voting,” thanking the Electoral Commission, the Gleaner reported on 18 November 2026. The register stood at 36,923 electors, and Nomination Day, when candidates file, falls on Monday 30 November 2026.

The 2025 Law Asks for Disclosure, Not Exclusion

The Electoral Commission Act 2025 (Act 3 of 2025), signed by President Burton on 21 March 2025 and published in the official Gazette on 25 March 2025, governs how the Commission works. Section 3 says the Commission is the body created by section 56(1) of the Constitution, so the Act itself sets no rules on who may be appointed.

Section 17 requires members, the Chief Elections Officer and staff to subscribe to a Code of Conduct. That code says officials must act without influence from any political party or candidate, and must not use office to “improperly enrich himself or herself or others”.

Section 18(1) says a member “directly or indirectly interested in a private capacity” in a matter before the Commission must declare it and, unless the Commission directs otherwise, take no part in the discussion or vote. Breaking that rule is an offence with a fine of up to 6,000 dollars, a currency the Act does not specify (section 18(3)).

The Act contains no clause that bars someone from the Commission because of work in the citizenship-by-investment (CBI) industry, in which licensed sellers market Dominican passports to foreign investors. A member does lose the seat if circumstances arise that would disqualify them from appointment, or if they are nominated for election (First Schedule, paragraph 5).

The Roseau River in Roseau, Dominica’s capital. (File photo)

A Report the Commission Has Not Answered

Sun Dominica reported on 26 January 2025 that three sitting members, including the chairman, were involved in the citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programme, through which Dominica sells citizenship to foreign investors. The paper wrote that the Electoral Commission Bill 2024 did not adopt the suggestion of Sir Dennis Byron, a retired judge who studied electoral reform, to add civil-society or independent members.

“Questions of integrity and impartiality loom over the commission,” the paper wrote, without naming which members it meant. This report found no evidence that any named member sells passports, and the list of licensed sellers kept by the government’s CBI unit could not be opened.

The Commission has not been shown to have breached the Act, which asks for declarations only on specific matters before it, and the Electoral Office lists Stowe as chairman. No public reply from the Commission to the January 2025 report has been found, and no observer mission has been announced in the sources reviewed.

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Skerrit said on 18 November that the opposition had called for electoral reform for about 20 years, the Gleaner reported. Thomson Fontaine, leader of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP), said the government was “more focused on securing its political future than on addressing the pressing challenges that are now facing our nation,” according to VI Consortium, a Caribbean news site, on 19 November 2026, although those remarks as reported do not address the Commission.

The UWP boycotted the 6 December 2022 election, in which the governing Dominica Labour Party won 19 of 21 seats, VI Consortium reported. This time the UWP will back an independent in Mahaut, a parish constituency, instead of fielding its own candidate, the same site reported.

The question also reaches Washington. US Presidential Proclamation 10998, an order restricting entry to the United States, dated 16 December 2025 and effective 1 January 2026, names Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda and cites their citizenship-by-investment programmes, as summarised by IMI Daily, an investment-migration news site.

Existing visa holders were not affected, according to IMI Daily, and Dominica’s government said it would engage urgently with US authorities. The full proclamation text was not opened for this report, so that account rests on the secondary summary.

The next fixed step is Nomination Day on Monday 30 November 2026. Polling follows on Wednesday 16 December.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Dominica the same country as the Dominican Republic?

No. Dominica is an island nation whose capital is Roseau, separate from the Dominican Republic, and the two have different governments and elections.

What does the law say about conflicts of interest on the Commission?

Members with a private interest in a matter must declare it and normally stay out of the discussion and vote. The Act does not list passport selling as a disqualification.

Has the Electoral Commission been accused of breaking the law?

No finding of a breach has been reported. The January 2025 newspaper report raised questions about independence, and it remains unconfirmed.

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