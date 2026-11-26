The ruling keeps open-ended student stays in place for now, but it settles one rule, not the wider fight over foreign students.

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Education: Brazil

A US federal court in Massachusetts on Monday 16 November 2026 struck down a rule of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that would have capped foreign students’ stays at four years. Brazilians studying in the United States are among those it touches, and US District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV found the rule arbitrary and contrary to the student-visa law.

US readers have a stake because the order keeps the four-year clock off roughly 1.1 million international students counted in US higher education, and Brazil is the tenth largest source of them. Inside Higher Ed, a US higher-education news site, wrote on 24 November that almost all doctoral programmes take more than four years.

Key Facts Who. A US federal court in Massachusetts and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

What. The court voided the rule that would have capped student stays at four years.

Brazil. 17,934 Brazilian students were in the US in 2025/26, of whom 5,582 were graduate students.

Next. The government can still appeal, and no replacement rule has been announced.

As of 26 November 2026, 00:30 GMT.

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The ruling keeps open-ended student stays in place for now, but it settles one rule, not the wider fight over foreign students.

The rule followed a proposal of 28 August 2025, and the final version appeared in the Federal Register, the government’s official daily journal, on 17 July 2026. It was due to start on 15 September 2026.

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It would have replaced “duration of status” (D/S), under which a student may stay as long as they keep valid student status and follow the rules, with no fixed end date. In its place, students on F-1 visas, the main category for full-time study, would be admitted for the length of their programme, not to exceed four years.

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DHS wrote that “the four-year period is intended as a law enforcement and screening tool” and that the rule “does not require completion of a program within four years”. Those needing more time would “generally be able to request an extension” from an immigration officer.

The rule also cut the grace period after a programme ends from 60 days to 30 and barred graduate students from changing course or transferring mid-programme without an exception. It kept Optional Practical Training (OPT), the work permission after study, and for the first six months after the rule took effect, applicants for OPT or its STEM extension would not have had to file for an extension of stay.

On 14 September 2026 the same court issued a preliminary injunction postponing the rule’s start date, a temporary step while the case went on. On 16 November it granted summary judgment, a ruling without a full trial, to three higher-education organisations and four labour unions.

Judge Saylor voided the rule under the Administrative Procedure Act, the US law governing how agencies make rules, as “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law”. He added that its limits on academic study conflict with the federal law behind the F-1 student visa, and he refused DHS’s request to send the rule back to the agency without voiding it.

“Put bluntly, DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity—providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States—that Congress sought to permit and encourage.” Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, 16 November 2026

The court said DHS’s view of an appropriate “course of study” would prohibit “extended periods of study, such as those required for Ph.D. programs”. “The current regime has existed for decades, and the Final Rule has not gone into effect,” the judge wrote.

Fanta Aw, executive director and chief executive of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, a plaintiff in the case, said on 16 November that “the judge has sent an unequivocal and resounding message: the longstanding Duration of Status policy is retained.” She added that students deserve “a level of predictability in pursuit of their dreams.”

Brazil Grew While the Total Fell

Brazil sent 17,934 students to the United States in the 2025/26 academic year, up 3.8% from 17,277, according to Open Doors 2026, the annual census of the Institute of International Education (IIE), a US education nonprofit, released on 16 November. Graduate students numbered 5,582, up 7.1%, and OPT participants rose 6.3% to 2,941.

Brazil moved against the tide: the same report counts 1,146,163 international students worldwide, down 3%, with new students down 18% to 228,123. Graduate students fell 13% to 423,078 overall.

Of the 657 additional Brazilian students in 2025/26, 372 were graduate students, so 56.6% of Brazil’s growth came from graduate study, the level where programmes run longest. This is our own subtraction from the two years shown in the 2026 IIE Brazil fact sheet.

A separate IIE survey of responding US institutions, the Fall 2026 Snapshot, found new international enrolment down 15%, and 88% of institutions reporting declines cite the visa process. The two surveys cover different periods, and neither can measure the effect of a ruling issued the same week.

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The Boston skyline from the Charles River. (File photo: EgorovaSvetlana, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Ruling Settles One Rule, Not the Fight

For now, under the order, doctoral and other programmes longer than four years continue without a fixed end date or an extension application, and the 60-day grace period stays. The order vacates only this rule, so visa interviews, visa issuance, travel restrictions and other DHS measures are outside it.

Murtaz Navsariwala, an Illinois immigration lawyer whose firm advises clients on US immigration, said in a statement we translated from Portuguese that the court found DHS “did not adequately weigh the costs, benefits and impacts of the rule on students and schools.” On work permission, visa changes and green cards, he added: “The decision does not eliminate these requirements nor guarantee future immigration benefits.”

Katelyn Deckelbaum, a spokesperson for George Washington University, told the student paper GW Hatchet on 19 November that “it is too early to estimate how it will affect future international students’ interest in studying in the United States”. Anthony C. Ogden, founder of the higher-education firm Gateway International Group, told Inside Higher Ed on 24 November that “it’s not yet time to stop holding our breath, either.”

The government appealed the September injunction to the First Circuit, a US appeals court, and on 13 November that court put the appeal on hold for 30 days, to about 13 December by our count. NAFSA and the law firm Nixon Peabody say DHS may also appeal the final judgment, though an appeal alone would not bring the rule back.

Inside Higher Ed wrote on 24 November that “the administration is appealing”, which may refer to the September order, and we could not confirm a notice of appeal of the final judgment on the court docket. Under Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 4(a)(1)(B), which gives the US government 60 days, an appeal of a judgment entered on 16 November would be due by about 15 January 2027.

We found no announcement of a new DHS rule as of 26 November 2026. The fall 2027 application season is the next test, when Brazilian applicants would be admitted under duration of status if the order stands.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the ruling end the four-year limit for good?

No. It voids one rule, and a higher court could still change the outcome.

Does the ruling change visas or work permission for Brazilian students?

The order covers only the duration-of-status rule. Visa interviews, visa issuance, travel restrictions and OPT rules lie outside it.

What does duration of status mean for a doctoral student?

A doctoral student may stay as long as they keep valid status and follow the rules, with no fixed end date. The ruling leaves that arrangement in place.

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