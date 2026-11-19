Compañías CIC S.A. is a Chilean maker of mattresses, beds and furniture based in Maipú, Santiago, which sells through large retail chains and its own stores; its shares carry the trading name CIC in the financial regulator’s register. This profile sets out who owns it, who runs it and how it is doing, from its filings.
|Full name
|Compañías CIC S.A. (a Chilean joint-stock company, “sociedad anónima abierta”), set up by resolution No. 525-S of 18 December 1978
|Exchange
|CIC, the trading name recorded in the CMF register of issuers, which does not name the exchange; entered in the CMF securities register under No. 005
|Headquarters
|Avenida Esquina Blanca 960, Maipú, Santiago, Chile
|Sector
|Consumer goods: production and sale of beds, mattresses and furniture
|Website
|Not disclosed in the filings reviewed
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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