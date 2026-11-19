Compañía Eléctrica del Litoral S.A. is a Chilean electricity distributor that supplies the southern coast of the Valparaíso region, and its shares trade on the Santiago stock exchange under the ticker LITORAL. This profile shows who owns it, who sits on its board and what its latest audited and interim filings report. Full name Compañía Eléctrica del Litoral S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima abierta”) Exchange LITORAL, the trading name on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); entered in the CMF securities register under No. 58 on 28 December 1982 Headquarters San Sebastián 2952, office 202, Las Condes (a district of Santiago), Chile Sector Electricity distribution (regulated network and supply to end customers) Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

Part of LatAm Company Intelligence This company profile belongs to The Rio Times' research on every listed company and exchange in Latin America and the Caribbean. Browse the full intelligence hub →

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Not ready to buy? Try Company Intelligence free for 14 days →

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error