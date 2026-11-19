Compañía Eléctrica del Litoral S.A. is a Chilean electricity distributor that supplies the southern coast of the Valparaíso region, and its shares trade on the Santiago stock exchange under the ticker LITORAL. This profile shows who owns it, who sits on its board and what its latest audited and interim filings report.
|Full name
|Compañía Eléctrica del Litoral S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima abierta”)
|Exchange
|LITORAL, the trading name on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); entered in the CMF securities register under No. 58 on 28 December 1982
|Headquarters
|San Sebastián 2952, office 202, Las Condes (a district of Santiago), Chile
|Sector
|Electricity distribution (regulated network and supply to end customers)
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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