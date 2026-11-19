Compañía de Inversiones La Española S.A. is a Chilean investment holding company based in Valparaíso that earns most of its income from dividends on a portfolio of shares in other listed companies, and its own shares trade on the Santiago stock exchange. This profile sets out who owns it, who runs it and how it is doing, from its filings with the financial regulator.
|Full name
|Compañía de Inversiones La Española S.A. (a Chilean joint-stock company, “sociedad anónima”), created in 1977 by the division of the insurer Compañía de Seguros La Española
|Exchange
|ESPANOLA, on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); the company says its shares trade on the Santiago and Valparaíso exchanges and on the Bolsa Electrónica de Chile exchange
|Headquarters
|Prat 887, 4th floor, Valparaíso, Chile
|Sector
|Investment holding: shares, investment funds and fixed-income holdings, plus a small property rental line
|Website
|Not disclosed in the filings reviewed
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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