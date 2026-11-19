Club Hípico de Concepción S.A. runs a horse-racing track in Hualpén, in the Biobío region of southern Chile, and takes part in the national betting network. Its shares are listed in Chile under the ticker CLUB HIPICO CONCEPCI, and this profile shows who owns it, who sits on its board and what its latest filings report. Full name Club Hípico de Concepción S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima abierta”) Ticker / exchange CLUB HIPICO CONCEPCI, the trading name recorded in the CMF securities register, where the company has been entered under No. 311 since February 1987 Headquarters Avenida Cristóbal Colón 7510, Hualpén (Biobío region, near Concepción), Chile Sector Horse racing and betting administration Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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