Club Hípico de Concepción S.A. runs a horse-racing track in Hualpén, in the Biobío region of southern Chile, and takes part in the national betting network. Its shares are listed in Chile under the ticker CLUB HIPICO CONCEPCI, and this profile shows who owns it, who sits on its board and what its latest filings report.
|Full name
|Club Hípico de Concepción S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima abierta”)
|Ticker / exchange
|CLUB HIPICO CONCEPCI, the trading name recorded in the CMF securities register, where the company has been entered under No. 311 since February 1987
|Headquarters
|Avenida Cristóbal Colón 7510, Hualpén (Biobío region, near Concepción), Chile
|Sector
|Horse racing and betting administration
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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