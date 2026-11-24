Key Facts IPSA: Chile’s main stock index rose 0.96% to 10,450 (RT close), still 10.1% below its January high.

Chile’s main stock index rose 0.96% to 10,450 (RT close), still 10.1% below its January high. Peso: the dollar fell 0.63% to 1,016 pesos, after a 12-month high of 1,023 on Friday.

the dollar fell 0.63% to 1,016 pesos, after a 12-month high of 1,023 on Friday. Trend: the dollar is up 8.8% against the peso over 60 sessions, so this is a pause.

the dollar is up 8.8% against the peso over 60 sessions, so this is a pause. Cause: Wall Street rebounded: the S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%.

Wall Street rebounded: the S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%. Movers: SQM, the lithium miner, rose 1.9%; steel group CAP fell 4.0% and mall owner Mallplaza 2.1%.

Today’s Focus Chile’s stock market bounced and its peso steadied, but both are still working off a bruising quarter. The S&P IPSA, the benchmark index of Santiago’s most actively traded companies, rose 0.96% to 10,450 at the latest settled close. The weak spot came on Friday 20 November, when the dollar hit 1,023 pesos — the most expensive it has been against the peso in 12 months. The IPSA closed Friday at 10,350 (RT), so Monday’s gain was 0.96%. The cause of the bounce is global. A rush back into technology shares on Wall Street cooled the world’s nerves and let money flow back towards riskier markets such as Chile. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For an expat paid in dollars, the peso’s slide made Chile cheaper. For a Chilean importer or holiday-maker abroad, it made everything dearer. What matters today. A one-day rebound has not repaired the trend: the dollar is up 8.8% against the peso over 60 sessions, and copper, Chile’s biggest export, has to turn before the damage heals.

Chile’s IPSA and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Imagine a country whose income depends on one metal, and that metal has just had a terrible month. That is Chile, and it explains why its currency spent November under pressure.

Copper fell sharply in November: the CPER copper fund is still down 14.17% over 20 sessions despite Monday’s bounce (RT close). Friday’s peak for the dollar, at 1,023 pesos, came at the end of that slide.

Then the mood turned. On Monday 23 November the IPSA gained 0.96% to 10,450 and the dollar slipped 0.63% to 1,016 pesos.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The reason sits mostly in New York, where the Nasdaq jumped 6.51% and the S&P 500, the main US share index, rose 4.73% (RT closes). Chile caught the wave without having made any news of its own that moved the whole market.

Assessment — A relief bounce, not a turn MEDIUM The evidence for a lasting recovery is thin. The IPSA is 10.1% below its 12-month high and the peso is still 19.3% weaker than its February low of 851.67 per dollar, while the global lift came from a single sharp tech rally. Against that, the VIX has dropped to 26.62 from a level that had risen 16.19% in five sessions, which removes some pressure. The variable to watch is copper: until it steadies, the peso has little reason to hold its gains.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P IPSA 10,450 +0.96% Second up session in a row; session range not confirmed (—) USD/CLP (pesos per dollar) 1,016 −0.63% Dollar eased from its 12-month high of 1,023 on 20 November IPSA vs 12-month high 11,628 (28 Jan 2026) −10.1% Index sits 10.1% below its peak IPSA vs 12-month low 9,802 (20 Nov 2025) +6.6% Index is 6.6% above the low set exactly one year ago Key technical level 1,000 pesos per dollar — Round number; below it the pressure on the peso would clearly ease

Read the table from the bottom up. The index has climbed 6.6% above its low of a year ago, yet it remains 10.1% under its January peak, which puts it in the lower half of its yearly range.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Chile and Argentina pesos hit one-year lows” Get the brief

The peso tells the harsher story. The dollar is 0.6% below its 12-month high but 19.3% above its February low, so the currency has not healed.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,449.80 +0.96% L 10,368day rangeH 10,453 Market breadth · 11 names 82% advancing 9 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 1,017 -0.59% Copper 5.61 +2.45% Gold 3,645 +3.69% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +5.03% LATAM AIR Other +4.67% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Materials +1.09% SQM-B, CMPC Financials +0.60% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Consumer Disc. +0.41% FALABELLA Energy +0.33% COPEC Consumer Staples -0.71% CENCOSUD Utilities -0.79% ENELAM Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 164,796.05 -0.95% Ibovespa164,796.05 -0.95% Mexico 69,490.83 +1.26% S&P/BMV IPC69,490.83 +1.26% Chile 10,449.80 +0.96% S&P IPSA10,449.80 +0.96% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% — 10,350.41 10,453 10,368 — USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% +8.33% 1,023 1,022 1,013 — COPPER 5.61 +2.45% +13.08% 5.48 5.64 5.59 759 SQM-B 49,780 +1.90% -8.99% 48,850 50,400 48,962 304,126 COPEC 6,345 +0.33% -3.86% 6,324 6,414 6,301 468,971 BSANTANDER 78.85 +0.63% +15.56% 78.36 79.00 77.81 59,798,789 FALABELLA 6,778 +0.41% +15.08% 6,750 6,827 6,740 632,301 ENELAM 78.92 -0.79% -11.76% 79.55 80.20 78.61 12,821,500 CENCOSUD 1,685 -0.71% -38.73% 1,697 1,745 1,667 937,349 CMPC 941.50 +0.27% -26.50% 939.00 948.24 928.77 1,035,861 BANCO CHILE 188.35 +0.56% +9.19% 187.31 189.48 186.66 74,586,895 LATAM AIR 24.20 +5.03% +10.45% 23.04 24.20 23.17 871,122,711 SOUTHERN COPPER 143.26 +6.89% +17.62% 134.02 146.28 140.71 1,724,890 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER 143.26 +6.89% LATAM AIR 24.20 +5.03% COPPER 5.61 +2.45% SQM-B 49,780 +1.90% IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% ENELAM 78.92 -0.79% CENCOSUD 1,685 -0.71% BSANTANDER 78.85 +0.63% The session read The S&P IPSA rose 0.96%, with breadth positive — 9 of 11 names higher. Industrials led, while Utilities lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Colombia Says Chile Will Reopen to Beef Read →

03 Why it moved — a weak copper month, then a tech rebound

First cause, and the heaviest: copper, with the CPER fund still down 14.17% over 20 sessions. Chile’s economy also shrank 1.1% in the third quarter from a year earlier (Banco Central de Chile, 18 November), which left the peso with little support. Confidence: medium-high.

Second cause: the cost of money in the United States. The 10-year US Treasury yield, the interest rate on America’s benchmark government loan, stands at 4.95%, while the dollar index, a gauge of the dollar against major currencies, rose 0.49% on the session. High yields pull cash towards dollars and away from emerging-market currencies. Confidence: medium.

Third cause, and the trigger for Monday: a risk-on turn in the US. Nvidia, the chipmaker, announced the return of Jensen Huang and said its board had heard from senior US government officials and sees no security risk in his return. The company’s shares leapt more than 30%, and the VIX fell 25.83% to 26.62. Confidence: high.

The usual drivers do not all agree. Over five sessions the 10-year yield fell by 19 basis points, a basis point being one hundredth of a percentage point, yet the dollar still gained 1.68% on the peso. The best explanation is that copper and the fear gauge, not US yields, set the peso’s direction in that window. Confidence: medium.

Oil, tracked through the USO fund, fell 4.49% on the session. The EIA, the US government’s energy statistics agency, reported crude stocks up 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million in the week to 13 November, which points to ample supply. Chile imports its fuel, so cheaper oil is a quiet help to the peso.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note SQM-B (lithium miner) Most traded, $15m +1.9% Lithium and copper sentiment improved with the global rally CHILE (Banco de Chile) $14m +0.6% Largest bank by turnover BSANTANDER (Santander Chile) $5m +0.6% Banks rose with the index MALLPLAZA (shopping centres) $5m −2.1% Biggest decline among heavily traded names FALABELLA (retailer) $4m +0.4% Small gain COPEC (fuel and forestry group) $3m +0.3% Quiet session CAP (steel and iron ore) — −4.0% Largest domestic loser in the scan CFINASDAQ (Nasdaq tracker fund) $3m +4.2% Cross-listed tracker; mirrors the US tape, not a Chilean company

The banks and SQM did the lifting. SQM matters most to foreign readers: it mines lithium, the metal in electric-car batteries, and it moves on global sentiment as much as on Chilean news.

Several of the day’s biggest gainers, such as CFIAMDVASC at +5.2%, CFIETFBTC at +4.3% and CFISPETF at +2.6%, are tracker funds for foreign assets. Their moves reflect Wall Street and the exchange rate, so we leave them out of the domestic picture.

Corporate news was thin. We found no verified company announcement that moved the IPSA on Monday, so we leave single-stock stories out.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P IPSA Chile +0.96% Ibovespa Brazil −0.95% IPC Mexico +1.26% Merval Argentina Closed (holiday)

These are the Monday 23 November settled moves. We could not verify Monday’s closes for COLCAP or Peru’s BVL, so we leave them out, and the live market board above carries the latest closes.

Latin America split in two. Mexico gained 1.26%, helped by third-quarter GDP growth of 3.3% against 3.1% expected, while Brazil lost 0.95% and Argentina’s exchange was closed for a national holiday.

Currencies were mixed: Brazil’s dollar rate fell 0.31% to 5.9306 reais, while Mexico’s rose 0.08% to 19.1775 pesos (RT closes). Colombia’s official rate for 24 November, set from Monday’s trading, was 3,505.92 pesos per dollar, up from 3,461.92 (Banco de la República).

06 The technical picture

On the dollar chart, 1,023 pesos is the ceiling: it is the 12-month high set on 20 November. The floor is the round 1,000, and a close below it would signal a real peso recovery.

The 12-month low, 851.67 on 9 February, is far away, so the peso has a long road back to its old strength.

On the IPSA, resistance is the 12-month high of 11,628. Support is the 12-month low of 9,802, set on 20 November 2025, which the index has not retested but which sits 6.6% below the current level.

Short-term momentum is mixed. The IPSA is down 0.72% over five sessions and 1.19% over 20 sessions, so Monday’s gain is a rebound inside a downtrend, not yet a new phase. Does the pressure stop? Only if copper holds and the VIX stays below 30.

07 What to watch

Copper: The metal pays for Chile’s budget and supports the peso; a steady rise would be the clearest sign that the rebound is real.

The metal pays for Chile’s budget and supports the peso; a steady rise would be the clearest sign that the rebound is real. Peso at 1,000: A dollar close below 1,000 pesos would confirm the recovery; a return towards 1,023 would reopen the slide.

A dollar close below 1,000 pesos would confirm the recovery; a return towards 1,023 would reopen the slide. VIX fear gauge: At 26.62 it has eased, but a climb back above 30 would cool the appetite for Chilean shares.

At 26.62 it has eased, but a climb back above 30 would cool the appetite for Chilean shares. Growth data: Whether Chile’s third-quarter contraction of 1.1% from a year earlier is followed by a rebound will decide how long the peso stays weak.

Background: Chilean Peso Hits 1,022 per Dollar.

Background: Chile Stocks Slip 0.3% as Peso Weakens.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Chile stock market close?

The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main share index, rose 0.96% to 10,450 at the latest settled close, on Monday 23 November. Friday’s close was 10,350 (RT).

What happened to the Chilean peso?

The peso hit a 12-month low on 20 November, when the dollar reached 1,023 pesos. By the latest settled close the dollar had eased 0.63% to 1,016.

Why does copper matter so much for Chile?

Chile is the world’s biggest copper producer, so the metal’s price drives export income, government revenue and the peso. The CPER copper fund is down 14.17% over 20 sessions.

Is this a good time to move money into Chile?

A cheaper peso helps those earning dollars, but the trend is still weak: the dollar is up 8.8% against the peso over 60 sessions. This is general information, not financial advice.

Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.