The date is fixed and the body that runs the vote has new mandates, but the reported logo is still unconfirmed.

File photo, 2006. The Palais des Congrès, a congress centre on a hill in Yaoundé, with the Briqueterie mosque below it. (Photo: Ruediger Nassauer, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Elections: Cameroon

Cameroon will vote on Sunday 7 February 2027, according to the decree President Paul Biya signed on Monday 9 November 2026 calling legislative and municipal elections. A report circulating on 26 November said that Elecam (Elections Cameroon, the state body that runs the country’s polls) had unveiled an official logo for the vote.

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We could not see the logo or an Elecam statement, so that report is not confirmed. The date, the double ballot and the renewed leadership of Elecam are confirmed.

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Key Facts Who. Elecam, the national election body, under a decree of President Paul Biya.

What. A double ballot: 180 deputies (National Assembly) and 360 municipal councils on one day.

Where. Cameroon, a Central African country.

When. Sunday 7 February 2027, polling from 08:00 to 18:00.

As of. 26 November 2026, 13:20 GMT.

The date is fixed and the body that runs the vote has new mandates, but the reported logo is still unconfirmed.

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The decree signed on 9 November sets a double ballot on one day, as in the February 2020 poll, with polling stations open from 08:00 to 18:00. Voters will choose 180 deputies, the members of the National Assembly, and 360 communes, meaning municipal councils, and the gap between the signing and the vote is exactly 90 days.

The vote is late. Elections were first expected in 2025, then in early 2026, until Biya announced on 10 February 2026 a “léger réajustement” (a slight readjustment) of the calendar, citing “contraintes impérieuses” (compelling constraints) without giving detail.

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Municipal councillors’ terms were then extended a second time, to 28 February 2027, so the new date falls three weeks before that limit. The current mandates date from the previous double ballot.

Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, is expected to begin around 8 February 2027, a day after the vote. Whether the date holds is still an open question.

Aerial view of Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital, with the city hall in the foreground. File photo (Kateregga1, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

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On the same day, decree No. 2026/344 renewed for four years the mandate of Enow Abrams Egbe, president of Elecam, and of vice-president Amugu née Abena Ekobena Appoline Marie. It also renewed ten members of the Electoral Council, Elecam’s governing board, according to a copy of the decree obtained by the press.

They have served since 2017 and were renewed in 2022. We reported the renewal on 10 November, and the same team will now run the first legislative and municipal ballot since 2020.

Elecam began receiving candidacy files soon after the decree. We have not found a published schedule for the campaign period or the electoral lists.

It must also display the electoral lists and receive the candidacies. It then has to supervise the campaign and the vote.

Before the 12 October 2025 presidential election, candidates chose their ballot symbols, logos and colours at Elecam headquarters in Yaoundé, a step that closed on 11 August 2025. That is the precedent for this vote.

The opposition’s role is not yet clear. Our report of 25 November covered a reported legislative candidacy in Yaoundé by opposition leader Maurice Kamto, which was unconfirmed when we published.

Four points stay open: the logo itself, the campaign schedule, the opposition’s participation and whether 7 February holds. The next checkpoints are Elecam’s campaign schedule and the vote itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Elecam confirmed a logo for the elections?

A report circulating on 26 November said so, but we could not see the logo or an Elecam statement. Until Elecam publishes it, the report stays unconfirmed.

Who runs the elections in Cameroon?

Elecam, the national election body, organises them under the decree signed by President Paul Biya. Its leadership was renewed on the same day as the election call.

What happens next?

Elecam is receiving candidacy files and, as far as we found, has not published a campaign schedule. The vote itself is set for 7 February.

Sources Presidential decree convening the electorate, 9 November 2026; decree No. 2026/344 on Elecam leadership, 9 November 2026; presidential statement of 10 February 2026 on the calendar (all read through press copies; no official text found online).

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