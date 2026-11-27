Cabo Verde’s energy minister says the national power company is bankrupt and badly run. The 2027 budget proposal sets aside money for energy sustainability, and the Government is preparing a free-power tariff for households in two groups of the national social registry.

Cabo Verde Electra Debts

Carlos Varela, Cabo Verde’s minister of Environment, Climate Action and Energy, said on Friday 27 November 2026 that Electra, Cabo Verde’s national electricity and water company, is in a bankrupt situation. He spoke in the National Assembly in Praia, the capital, during the debate of the 2027 State Budget proposal.

Varela blamed debts to the State and to suppliers, and what he called very damaging management. The figures are the minister’s own, and The Rio Times could not check them against audited accounts.

Key Facts Who. Carlos Varela, energy minister, on Electra, the national power and water company.

What. Electra owes two fuel suppliers over 1.4 million contos (about US$14 million).

Where. National Assembly in Praia, the capital, during the 2027 State Budget debate.

Next. The budget proposal sets aside about US$19 million for energy; free-tariff criteria are not yet presented.

As of. 27 November 2026, after the day’s Assembly debate.

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Cabo Verde’s energy minister says the national power company is bankrupt and badly run. The 2027 budget proposal sets aside money for energy sustainability, and the Government is preparing a free-power tariff for households in two groups of the national social registry.

Varela put the debt to Electra’s two main fuel suppliers at over 1.4 million contos, or over 1.4 billion escudos. That is about US$14 million at about 100.6 escudos per US$, and one conto is 1,000 escudos.

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He said Electra also owes over 2.5 million contos (about US$25 million) to other suppliers and service providers. Its tax debt, covering personal income tax, corporate income tax and VAT, is about 1.5 million contos (about US$15 million).

Customers, including State bodies and municipalities, owe Electra over 3 million contos (about US$30 million), Varela told deputies. Adding his figures, Electra’s debts to suppliers and the tax authorities come to about 5.4 million contos (about US$54 million).

Set side by side, the minister’s figures leave a gap of about 2.4 million contos (about US$24 million) between what Electra owes and what its customers owe it. Separately, Varela said the State took on about 700,000 contos (about US$7 million) of Electra’s bill after it failed to pay Cabeólica.

Cabeólica is Cabo Verde’s wind-power producer. Varela said: “Durante todo esse tempo, a Electra não teve a capacidade de assumir as dívidas para a Cabeólica” (“Throughout all that time, Electra did not have the capacity to take on the debts to Cabeólica”).

File photo. The Palácio da Cultura Ildo Lobo, a cultural centre in Praia, the capital, 2008. Photo: Xandu, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

On governance, Varela said some staff and directors deal with shops that supply Electra’s intervention materials. He also called a project in the energy sector “parado e desmantelado” (stopped and dismantled).

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The Government wants to restart renewable energy initiatives. The 2027 budget proposal also sets aside about 1.9 billion escudos (about US$19 million) for energy sustainability.

Varela said the Government plans reforms to cut State spending on fuel price subsidies. It is also preparing a zero-price electricity tariff for households in groups 1 and 2 of the Cadastro Social Único, the single social registry, up to a consumption level still to be set.

The criteria and consumption limits for the free tariff have not yet been presented. The 2027 proposal was under debate in the National Assembly on 27 November.

More: Cabo Verde news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Electra bankrupt in the legal sense?

Varela described Electra as being in a bankrupt situation, but no court step has been reported. The debt figures are his own and have not been checked by The Rio Times.

What does Electra do?

Electra is Cabo Verde’s national electricity and water company.

Who will pay for the free electricity tariff?

The report of the debate gives no answer on how the State will cover Electra’s debts or the new tariff. The criteria and consumption limits have not yet been presented.

Sources Minister Carlos Varela (Environment, Climate Action and Energy), National Assembly debate of the 2027 State Budget proposal, Praia, 27 November 2026; Cabo Verde escudo rate of about 100.6 per US$ (pegged at 110.265 per euro; European Central Bank (ECB) euro reference rate 1.0957 US$ per euro), 27 November 2026.

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