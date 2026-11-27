The prime minister calls it technical, the union says nobody should wait for an attack, and an opposition deputy suspects persecution. The record leaves several questions open.

File photo. Aerial view of Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, undated. Photo: David Trainer, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde’s government is changing the police protection of a public prosecutor who, an opposition deputy says, has indicted the prime minister. Prime Minister Francisco Carvalho spoke publicly about the decision for the first time on Thursday 26 November 2026 in the National Assembly in Praia, the capital, giving “razões de natureza técnica” (technical reasons) as the ground.

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The prosecutor is Nilton Moniz, a procurador da República (a public prosecutor), and the question came from Luís Carlos Silva, a deputy of the opposition Movimento para a Democracia (MpD), a centre-right party. The prosecutors’ union calls the decision unsafe, while the government says the security model is changing for everyone.

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Key Facts Who. Prosecutor Nilton Moniz; Prime Minister Francisco Carvalho; the prosecutors’ union ASSIMP.

What. Moniz’s personal police protection is being changed, the government says; the union says withdrawn.

Where. Praia, Cabo Verde, in the National Assembly.

Next. No date is set for a new risk assessment.

As of. 27 November 2026, 05:30 GMT.

The prime minister calls it technical, the union says nobody should wait for an attack, and an opposition deputy suspects persecution. The record leaves several questions open.

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The dispute has a short but sharp history. On Friday 12 December 2025 Moniz and National Police agents searched the finance and property department of Praia city hall, where Carvalho was then mayor.

The prosecutor general’s office, known as the PGR, said the searches passed normally, with staff cooperating, and that documents were seized. At a press conference Carvalho accused prosecutors of acting “contra a justiça” (against justice).

Carvalho became prime minister after his African Party for the Independence of Cabo Verde (PAICV), a centre-left party, won 37 of 72 seats on 17 May 2026, five months after the searches. His government of 15 ministers was sworn in on 19 June 2026, ending ten years of rule by the MpD, which first won power in 2016.

On Thursday Silva told the Assembly that Moniz had brought an indictment against Carvalho on 26 charges relating to his time as mayor of Praia. That is Silva’s statement in parliament and not a court finding, and Carvalho is presumed innocent.

Carvalho answered that the withdrawal of protection was a decision for technical reasons. It was the first time he had addressed the matter in public.

Internal Administration Minister Carlos Sena told parliament the same day that the prosecutor’s security “was not withdrawn” but that its “model was changed” (“Foi alterado o modelo de segurança”), and that this will not be only for Moniz. He said that after taking office he received public demands for more police on the streets, in neighbourhoods and in schools, and that the National Police, the uniformed national force, told him it lacked officers.

The government therefore asked for a survey of everyone who receives personal security outside the cases foreseen by law, followed by an updated review of the reasons behind each case. Sena said the reasons first given for Moniz were not enough by themselves.

Those reasons were his involvement in several high-profile cases, his dealings with magistrates, Judicial Police inspectors and other public figures, and possible threats to his physical safety. Sena added: “National Police officers are not any entity’s employees.”

The union says the test comes too late

The prosecutors’ union, ASSIMP (Associação Sindical dos Magistrados do Ministério Público de Cabo Verde), said on 26 November that it rejects the decision. It says the decision rests on Despacho n.º 126/GMAI/2026, an order of the Internal Administration Minister that replaces the personal security gradually with other measures.

According to ASSIMP, the risk assessment rated the risk as moderate and found no concrete, current, individualised and corroborated threat. The union argues that this confuses preventive protection with a reaction to a threat that has already been carried out.

Its statement says, in our translation: “One cannot wait for a corroborated threat, or for an attack, to protect a magistrate who works for justice and investigates organised crime. When that happens, it will be too late.”

The union adds that the Conselho Superior do Ministério Público, the body that governs prosecutors, requested the protection in 2025 and that it was kept for more than a year.ASSIMP says the prosecutors’ statute gives a right to special protection of person, family and property when there are “ponderosas razões de segurança” (weighty security reasons), without any need to prove concrete threats.

It also says the assessment cannot raise doubts about impartiality, since, as made public in the parliamentary debate, Moniz is said to have charged the sitting prime minister who heads the government that took the decision. Silva also noted that Moniz handles Operation Shark, a drug-trafficking investigation in which 20 suspects were detained, among them Odair Carvalho, a former chairman of the board of the Hospital Universitário Dr. Agostinho Neto, a public hospital in Praia.

Sena’s list of reasons for the original protection mentioned Moniz’s dealings with Judicial Police inspectors, the criminal-investigation police. The dispute turns on whether protection must wait for a proven threat, as ASSIMP says, or whether one review applies to everyone with personal security, as the government says.

Silva, for his part, reads the change as possible persecution.

File photo. The Palácio da Cultura Ildo Lobo in Praia, the capital, 2008. Photo: Xandu, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

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No date for a new assessment

The government has not set a date for a new risk assessment, and it has not said whether the order will be reversed. It has also said nothing on whether Moniz has any other protection.

ASSIMP, “without judging intentions”, demands the immediate and full restoration of the protection until technically competent bodies, with the participation of the Conselho Superior do Ministério Público, carry out a new assessment. No date for any further step has been confirmed by a named source.

More: Cabo Verde news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the prosecutor lost all protection?

The interior minister says the security model has been changed rather than withdrawn. The government has not said whether Moniz has other protection.

Why does the union object?

It says a magistrate who investigates organised crime should be protected before a threat is proved, because waiting for an attack comes too late.

Is the prime minister guilty of anything?

No court has ruled on any charge. The indictment was described by an opposition deputy in parliament, and Carvalho is presumed innocent.

Sources Statements in the National Assembly of Cabo Verde by Prime Minister Francisco Carvalho, Internal Administration Minister Carlos Sena and MpD deputy Luís Carlos Silva, 26 November 2026; ASSIMP statement, 26 November 2026; Despacho n.º 126/GMAI/2026; statement of the Procuradoria-Geral da República on the Praia city hall searches, December 2025.

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