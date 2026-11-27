Cabo Verde's government says its 2027 budget will build homes, jobs and local power. The opposition says it lives off the inheritance, and independent bodies want the costs spelled out.

Terraced farmland on Santo Antão, Cabo Verde, photographed in April 2017. Photo: Zinneke / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Cabo Verde Budget 2027

Cabo Verde’s prime minister, Francisco Carvalho, presented the lines of the 2027 State Budget to the National Assembly in Praia on Thursday 26 November 2026, promising to end shanty housing and to give young people a reason to stay. The government’s bill, delivered to parliament on 1 October 2026, sets spending at 101.7 billion escudos (US$1.0 billion at 100.77 escudos per dollar, the market rate of 27 November 2026).

Celso Ribeiro, vice-president of the parliamentary group of the opposition Movement for Democracy (MpD), a centre-right party that governed from 2016 to 2026, answered the same day that the budget “lives off the inheritance”. The ruling party can win the vote alone, and a first vote on the outline is expected at the end of this week’s three-day session.

Key Facts Who. Prime minister Francisco Carvalho and opposition deputy Celso Ribeiro, in Cabo Verde’s National Assembly.

What. The 2027 State Budget of 101.7 billion escudos (US$1.0 billion) goes to debate.

Where. Praia, capital of the Atlantic island nation of Cabo Verde.

Next. First vote on the outline expected soon; IMF talks continue.

As of. 27 November 2026, 05:30 GMT.

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Cabo Verde’s government says its 2027 budget will build homes, jobs and local power. The opposition says it lives off the inheritance, and independent bodies want the costs spelled out.

The bill reached parliament on 1 October 2026, and on that day Clóvis Silva, the minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, who delivered it, said that from January 2027 inter-island boat tickets would be guaranteed at 500 escudos (US$5) and plane tickets at 5,000 escudos (US$50). Brito said the government’s projections assume real growth of 5.6% in 2027 and average inflation of 2%.

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João Brito, a deputy of the ruling African Party for the Independence of Cabo Verde (PAICV), a centre-left party, told the chamber that revenue is planned at 98.3 billion escudos (US$976 million) against spending of 101.7 billion. He said the deficit is meant to fall to 1% of GDP in 2027 and public debt from 94% to 87.5% of GDP.

Carvalho described his aim as a change in who drives the economy: the private sector must be the main creator of jobs, and the State a “facilitator of economic activity, reducing barriers and creating conditions for investment” (“facilitador da actividade económica”). He named education, mobility, youth jobs and less inequality as priorities, and said opportunity at home is meant to stop emigration.

A staff mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by mission chief Martin Schindler, worked in Cabo Verde from 28 October to 6 November 2026 and reported real output growth of 7.6% in the first half of 2026. It also reported average inflation of 1.5% through September and welcomed the 2027 target of a primary surplus, the budget balance before interest payments, of 0.9% of GDP.

Carvalho bets on housing, farms and mayors

Housing was his plainest pledge: he promised to eliminate the shanty homes, known as barracas, across the country during this term. He also announced a strong bet on the primary sector, meaning farming and fishing, and a 75.5% increase in transfers to the municipalities.

On the mayors he was direct, telling the chamber that mayors “must have money to feel at ease and to govern with love for their residents”. Brito added that about 48% of the budget goes to the social-state pillar, which covers health, education and social protection.

The Paúl valley on Santo Antão, Cabo Verde, photographed on 27 November 2021. Photo: CaptainDarwin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The opposition says the savings are being spent

Ribeiro, citing the government’s own budget documents, said 2025 ended with a surplus of 1.1% of GDP and that external reserves cover more than eight months of imports. He said the amended 2026 budget carries a deficit of 1.9% and that 2027 forecasts a deficit of 1%, and that the country is returning to a path of rising debt.

He said staff spending rises from 26.2 billion escudos (US$260 million) in 2025 to 36.7 billion escudos (US$364 million) in 2027, while public investment falls from 13.5 billion escudos (US$134 million) to 9.4 billion escudos (US$93 million), a drop of about 30%. Tax revenue, he added, grows 7.9% and personal income tax 8.9% without any adjustment of the tax brackets.

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Ribeiro called several promises insufficiently funded: a minimum wage of 30,000 escudos (US$298), zero water and electricity tariffs, a development bank, an agriculture bank and a municipal fund raised to 17%. He put the municipalities’ need at 13.3 billion escudos (US$132 million) against 6.3 billion escudos (US$63 million) in the budget, while Carvalho points to the 75.5% rise.

The Public Finance Council (CFP), the public-finance watchdog, said in a report published on 10 November that staff costs rise 10.5% while total spending falls 2.1%, and that debt keeps growing in value to about 308 billion escudos (US$3.1 billion) in 2027. It added that the information available does not allow the full extra cost of free health care, free public higher education and social inter-island fares to be known.

The IMF mission warned of risks in the forecast of non-tax revenue, in higher current spending and in new broad-based subsidies. Those cautions echo Ribeiro’s complaint.

Nuno Pires, vice-president of the Leeward Chamber of Commerce, a business group for the southern islands, said on Wednesday 25 November that the budget meets business interests despite a “lack of clear policy definition”, and that he expects it to improve the economy. He also said he expected the final text to exclude new fees, which he warned could raise business costs.

João Santos Luís, a deputy of the two-seat UCID (Cabo-verdiana Independent and Democratic Union), acknowledged progress in the economic indicators and the planned fall in debt. He warned that staff costs, falling public investment and reliance on domestic borrowing remain problems, and asked for a phased timetable to raise the minimum wage.

The PAICV holds 37 of the 72 seats, so the opposition cannot stop the text, but the watchdog’s open question on the cost of the free services will follow it into the final version. IMF talks on the country’s two lending arrangements are set to continue in the coming weeks.

More: Cabo Verde news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the opposition block the 2027 budget?

Not on its own votes. The governing PAICV holds an absolute majority, so the fight is over content and credibility rather than survival.

Why does the IMF matter to Cabo Verde’s budget?

The Fund is reviewing two lending arrangements, and its staff have praised the primary-surplus goal while warning about spending and subsidies. Its verdict shapes how lenders and investors read the plan.

What should foreign readers watch next?

Whether the government prices its free-service and fare promises, and whether business gets the no-new-fees assurance it asked for.

Sources Cabo Verde Government, 2027 State Budget bill delivered to parliament, 1 October 2026; Prime Minister Francisco Carvalho and deputies Celso Ribeiro (MpD) and João Brito (PAICV), National Assembly budget debate, 26 November 2026 (Brito and UCID deputy João Santos Luís also spoke); Conselho das Finanças Públicas, report of 10 November 2026; IMF staff mission statement, 10 November 2026; Câmara de Comércio do Sotavento, 25 November 2026; Cabo Verde escudo rate US$1 = 100.77 escudos, 27 November 2026.

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