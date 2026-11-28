Two Amazon states face a court deadline to explain how they fight forest fires, and a neighbouring state wants the court to push harder.

Fire and smoke plume near São José do Guaporé, Rondônia, 4 October 2019. File image: INPE (CC BY-SA 2.0), via Wikimedia Commons.

Environment: Brazil

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) has given the Amazon states of Pará and Rondônia a final five days to report how they are fighting forest fires. Justice Flávio Dino, the judge who supervises the case, signed the order on Thursday 26 November 2026.

If either state ignores it, a daily fine of R$100,000 (about US$18,000) follows. Conversions here use R$5.56 per US$1, the market close of 27 November 2026.

Key Facts Who. Justice Flávio Dino of Brazil’s Supreme Court; the states of Pará and Rondônia.

What. A five-day deadline to report fire measures, or a US$18,000 daily fine.

When. Order signed Thursday 26 November 2026; deadline ends in early December.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 04:15 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Two Amazon states face a court deadline to explain how they fight forest fires, and a neighbouring state wants the court to push harder.

The case is catalogued as ADPF 743, a type of direct constitutional action, and was filed in 2020 by Rede Sustentabilidade, a Brazilian political party. It is a “structural” case, meaning the court supervises a long-running problem, here Amazon fires, instead of ruling on it once.

The parties are the federal government and ten states: Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Maranhão, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins. Dino wrote that he needs their information to monitor emergency measures in the process.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On Saturday 31 October 2026 Dino ordered the Legal Amazon and Pantanal states to deliver an updated report within 10 calendar days. The Legal Amazon is the group of Brazilian states that hold the country’s share of the rainforest, and the Pantanal is the vast wetland in the centre-west.

In his new decision, Dino wrote that almost all states (“a quase totalidade”) sent the information. Pará and Rondônia, he wrote, “permaneceram inertes”, which means they stayed inert after the deadline passed.

File photo of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) building in Brasília, which sits on the Praça dos Três Poderes. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

He gave both states “o prazo final e improrrogável de 5 dias corridos”, translated as the final, non-extendable deadline of five calendar days. The order cites articles 139 IV and 536 §1 of the Code of Civil Procedure, which let a judge order coercive measures.

The decision appeared in the court’s official gazette the same day, and the parties are to be notified. The published decision does not say how the deadline is counted from notification.

Satellite counts show why Pará is under pressure. INPE, Brazil’s national space research institute, which counts heat spots from orbit, registered 30,015 in Pará from 1 January to 14 November 2026, against 12,388 a year earlier.

That is a rise of 142%, an average of about 94 a day in 2026, measured on the afternoon pass of the Aqua satellite, a NASA craft. From 1 to 27 October INPE counted 11,274 heat spots in Pará against 2,173 in Amazonas, or 5.2 times as many.

Pará’s government decreed a 120-day environmental emergency over the fires on 11 November 2026, in decree number 5,767. Whether that decree will satisfy the court is not known.

The neighbouring state of Amazonas has pushed the case further. On Friday 27 November 2026 its state attorney-general’s office in Brasília filed a petition in ADPF 743 asking Dino for an injunction that would oblige Pará to present its action plan and reinforce its fire crews.

Daniel Viegas, the office’s chief attorney in Brasília, said on 27 November: “O estado do Amazonas não quer apontar o dedo para ninguém, mas a gente não vai abrir mão da defesa intransigente do estado do Amazonas.” He added that Amazonas wants Pará to “se solidarize”, translated as to show solidarity, and to accept federal help.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Amazonas’s environment secretariat says, according to Viegas, that Pará’s heat spots jumped 800% in four days. He put the contrast at about 70 in Amazonas against about 3,000 in Pará, without naming the data source.

A balance of 26 November from federal environment bodies lists 78 active heat spots in Amazonas, with 409 forest fires put out. Amazonas’s side says the federal reinforcement of October brought its own fires under control.

Politics has entered the dispute as well. That Friday, Amazonas city councillor Paulo Tyrone and federal deputy Adail Filho filed a criminal complaint (a “notícia-crime”) with the PGR, Brazil’s prosecutor-general’s office, against Pará governor Hana Ghassan Tuma.

No court action on that complaint is known. It is a request for an investigation, not a finding against the governor.

Amazon fires release carbon, and Brazil hosted the United Nations climate summit COP30 in Belém, the capital of Pará, in November 2025. Amazonas politicians link the smoke over its capital, Manaus, to the Pará fires.

The same case has forced action before, because in January 2025 the court gave the federal government and ten states 30 days to finish emergency fire plans. Dino’s order keeps that supervision going.

Whether Pará or Rondônia has answered since Thursday is not known, nor is it known whether the fine would start on the first day after the deadline. The deadline runs out in early December 2026, and the reports will show how far each state’s emergency plan has gone.

Further reading: Ibama, Brazil’s environment agency, says the Pará fires are set deliberately and the 15 November Big Read on the Pará fires.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if Pará and Rondônia miss the deadline?

The decision attaches a daily fine to non-compliance. Whether it starts the day after the deadline is not stated in the published decision.

Why is the Supreme Court handling fires?

The case is a structural one in which the court supervises how authorities respond to Amazon fires. Dino uses it to check that emergency measures are actually in place.

Does this matter outside Brazil?

Amazon fires add to global carbon emissions, so how well states fight them bears on climate commitments. The court is testing whether state promises turn into reports and action.

Sources Supreme Federal Court (STF), decision of Justice Flávio Dino in ADPF 743, 26 November 2026, published in the court’s official gazette; STF order of 31 October 2026; INPE satellite heat-spot data for Pará and Amazonas; Pará state government emergency decree of 11 November 2026; Amazonas state attorney-general’s office petition and environment secretariat statements, 26 and 27 November 2026; conversions at R$5.56 per US$1, market close of 27 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →