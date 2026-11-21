A freeze on selling the company that runs Paraná’s citizen databases is gaining votes at the Supreme Court. The result will shape how Brazilian states sell public data systems.

The Museu Oscar Niemeyer in Curitiba, where runners collect their race kits on 12, 13 and 14 November. Photo: Lucio Luiz / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Brazil

Justice Alexandre de Moraes of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court has voted to keep frozen the sale of Celepar, the data company owned by the southern state of Paraná. He cast his vote on Friday 20 November, siding with Justice Flávio Dino and putting the count at 2–1 for the freeze.

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Celepar, founded in 1964, stores tax records, traffic fines and health histories of people in Paraná. The question before the court is whether a state can hand the running of such systems to a private buyer.

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Key Facts Who. Justice Alexandre de Moraes joined Justice Flávio Dino against selling Celepar, Paraná’s state data company.

What. Brazil’s Supreme Court is voting online on keeping the privatisation suspended.

When. The vote is open until Monday 30 November; Paraná’s capital is Curitiba.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

A freeze on selling the company that runs Paraná’s citizen databases is gaining votes at the Supreme Court. The result will shape how Brazilian states sell public data systems.

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The company has 35 partnerships with state bodies, among them services named Detran Inteligente, a state traffic-department service, and Escola Paraná, and it runs applications used in health, education and public security. A private owner would sit inside the state’s daily administration, which is why data protection became the heart of the dispute.

How the Sale Reached the Court

Paraná’s legislature authorised the sale in Law 22.188 of 2024, and Governor Ratinho Júnior signed it in November 2024. The state published the sale notice on 6 February 2026.

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It set an auction at B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, for Tuesday 17 March 2026. The minimum bid was R$1.3 billion (about US$220 million at 5.91 reais per dollar, the day’s market rate).

Brazil’s data protection law, the LGPD, has been in force since 2020 and is the country’s counterpart to Europe’s GDPR. It sets how public and private bodies may collect, store and share personal data.

Two left-wing parties, the Workers’ Party (PT) of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), asked the court to strike the law down in case ADI 7896, a direct challenge to a law’s constitutionality. They argue that the law endangers personal data protected by the LGPD, and Dino is the case’s rapporteur, the justice who steers it.

On Sunday 22 February 2026 Dino suspended the sale’s administrative steps until the full court decides. He ordered that the sale follow the LGPD, that the state keep control of sensitive systems and the power to oversee them, and that Paraná send an impact report on the risks to the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD).

The main greenhouse of the Curitiba Botanical Garden in Paraná’s capital. (File photo, 2015)

Paraná’s government called the process “absolutamente constitucional”, or fully constitutional, and said it would appeal. After the order the state suspended the auction.

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Where the Justices Stand

Justice Cristiano Zanin took the opposite view in the online plenary on Friday 7 August 2026. He voted not to hear the case, arguing that it attacks administrative acts rather than the law itself, and would keep Dino’s conditions if the case is heard.

Moraes asked for more time that same day. His vote now backs Dino, and he judges the measures the state has adopted insufficient to protect the data.

In his vote of 20 November Moraes said state data is not a tradeable asset, and he doubted the databases can be separated. He also called the hiring of B3 hasty and said the LGPD bars private processing of public-security data unless a company’s capital is wholly public.

The ruling matters beyond one company, because the court is deciding what any buyer must accept before a Brazilian state sells the systems that hold its citizens’ records. A majority needs six of the court’s 11 justices, so the outcome is still open.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Celepar already sold?

No. Dino’s order suspended the sale, and the auction was called off. The court’s majority will decide whether the freeze stays.

Why does the court care about data?

The company holds records that citizens give the state, so a private owner could gain access to them. The judges want the state to keep control and to answer to the data authority.

Can the sale still go ahead?

Only if the court lifts the suspension or the state meets the conditions. Even Zanin said he would keep Dino’s conditions if the case is heard.

Sources Published Saturday 21 November 2026 · Source: Supreme Federal Court (STF) case ADI 7896 and virtual plenary; Paraná state law 22.188/2024; STF news · Supremo Tribunal Federal · ANPD

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