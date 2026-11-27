BRAZIL ECONOMY · DEMOGRAPHICS

Brazilians born in 2025 can expect to live 76.9 years, the longest on record, which could lengthen the time Brazil’s pension system must pay its retirees. IBGE, Brazil’s national statistics institute, published its 2025 Complete Mortality Tables on Friday, 27 November 2026.

The series starts in 1940, when a newborn could expect only 45.5 years, so the gain since then is 31.4 years. IBGE says the latest rise reflects a continued recovery of mortality after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What Brazil’s life expectancy at birth reached a record 76.9 years in 2025, up from 76.6 years.

Who IBGE, Brazil’s national statistics institute, published its 2025 Complete Mortality Tables.

When Friday, 27 November 2026, ahead of the legal deadline of 1 December.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Friday, 27 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Brazilians are living longer than ever, and the new official table shows women at 80.1 years and men at 73.5. For pension payers and bond investors, longer lives mean longer payments.

File photo: a street square in Nordestina, a small town in Bahia state, Brazil.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A year ago, on Friday, 28 November 2025, IBGE put life expectancy at 76.6 years, up 2.5 months from the year before. The 2025 gain of 3.1 months is a little faster than that.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on INSS (Brazil) Email address Follow

Put another way, IBGE’s series implies that a Brazilian born in 2025 can expect to live about 31 years longer than one born in 1940. That is an average gain of roughly 4.4 months for every year since the series began.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

IBGE attributes the latest rise to a continued recovery of mortality after the pandemic. Whether the pace holds once that recovery is complete is not something the tables answer.

Under Decree 3,266 of 1999, IBGE must publish each previous year’s table by 1 December, and this year’s release came on 27 November. The figure feeds the fator previdenciário (the pension factor), a formula that the INSS, Brazil’s national social security institute, uses in some retirement-benefit calculations.

Women born in 2025 can expect 80.1 years, up from 79.9 in 2024, and men 73.5 years, up from 73.3. The gap between the sexes stays at 6.6 years.

The tables also look ahead from later ages. At 60, a Brazilian can expect 22.7 more years, against 13.2 in 1940, and at 65 the remaining time is 18.9 years, which takes the average to 83.9.

At 50 the expected remaining time is 31.1 years, against 19.1 in 1940, IBGE says. IBGE links the long-run gain to fewer deaths at every age, especially among children.

IBGE researcher Márcio Minamiguchi, speaking about the release, said the tables “allow us to analyse the different probabilities of death and the life expectancies of people of different ages.” IBGE publishes the tables once a year.

IBGE estimates infant mortality in 2025 at 12 deaths of children under one per 1,000 live births, against 146.6 in 1940, a fall of 91.8%. In 1940 about one baby in seven died before turning one, and in 2025 it is about one in 83.

Under-five mortality is 14.2 per 1,000, against 212.1 in 1940. IBGE links these gains to sanitation, public health and medicine, especially fewer infectious-disease deaths among children.

Since the 2019 pension reform (Constitutional Amendment 103), the minimum age for the general old-age pension is 65 for men and 62 for women for those who joined the general scheme after November 2019, with transition rules for earlier members. Retirement age and life expectancy together set how long benefits are paid.

That is our reading, not an IBGE statement: longer retirements mean longer payments, which investors in Brazilian bonds and in ADRs (US-listed receipts of Brazilian shares) watch closely. Our earlier reports on record pension contributors and on pension back pay show the same system from the payers’ side and the receivers’ side, and our Brazil coverage follows the wider budget picture.

How the new table changes the pension factor in reais has not been published. Whether the government will respond with changes to retirement rules is not known.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What is life expectancy at birth?

It is the average number of years a newborn would live if today’s death rates at each age stayed the same. It describes the whole population, not any one person.

Why do pension systems care about the figure?

Retirees are paid for as long as they live, so longer lives stretch the payment period. That raises the cost of the system unless contributions or retirement ages change.

Does the new table change anyone’s pension today?

The table feeds the pension factor used in some INSS benefit calculations. How it changes payments in reais has not been published.