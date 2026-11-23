Judges have ordered the government to pay what it owes pensioners and benefit claimants, and each regional court decides when the money reaches bank accounts.

Brief: Brazil

Brazil’s Federal Justice Council, the body that oversees the country’s federal courts, released R$2.77 billion (about US$471 million) on Thursday 19 November 2026 to pay court-ordered social security debts. The money is owed to 179,070 people who won pension and benefit cases against the state.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. The Federal Justice Council, which oversees federal courts, released funds to six regional courts.

What. Court-ordered back pay of R$2.77 billion for 179,070 people in pension and benefit cases.

Where. The First Regional Federal Court, based in Brasília, gets the largest share, about 32%.

When. Released on Thursday 19 November 2026; each court sets its own deposit date.

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Judges have ordered the government to pay what it owes pensioners and benefit claimants, and each regional court decides when the money reaches bank accounts.

The payments are small-value orders, called RPVs, which let the federal government settle court debts of up to 60 minimum wages without joining the long queue for larger claims. Under Law 10,259 of 2001 and the 2026 minimum wage of R$1,621 set by Decree 12,797 of 23 December 2025, that ceiling is R$97,260 (about US$16,500).

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The council counts only cases registered in October 2026 in which the claimant won and no appeal is left. Back pay means benefits that INSS, Brazil’s federal social security institute, did not pay or underpaid and that a court later ruled were owed.

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Nordestina, a town in Bahia, one of the states covered by the First Regional Federal Court, which receives the largest share. File photo.

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The First Regional Federal Court in Brasília, which covers the Federal District and 12 states including Bahia, Goiás and Pará, receives R$889 million (about US$151 million) for 50,042 people. Across all federal bodies the council released R$3.37 billion (about US$571 million) for 293,596 people, it said on 19 November 2026.

The monthly series is steady: the council’s release of 20 August 2026 put social security payments at R$2.75 billion, and its April release at R$2.78 billion, as in our report on an earlier release of pension back pay. The council said it is for the regional courts, “according to their own schedules”, to deposit the money.

The release gives no deposit date, so payment days differ by court. Claimants can look up their case in the RPV consultation on the portal of the regional court that handled it, and more Brazil coverage is on our Brazil news page.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is an RPV?

It is a court order for the federal government to pay a small debt without waiting in the long queue for larger claims.

When will people be paid?

Each regional court sets its own schedule, so dates differ. The council points claimants to the RPV consultation on their court’s portal.

Sources: Federal Justice Council release, 19 November 2026; Federal Justice Council release, 20 August 2026; Law 10,259 of 2001; Decree 12,797 of 2025; Central Bank of Brazil PTAX rate, 19 November 2026 (R$5.8889 per US$).

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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