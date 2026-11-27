Lupa’s monitoring found that most AI political posts carried no label, that candidates’ own accounts produced many, and that fakes grew sharply between the two rounds of voting.

Photo: Luiz Roberto / TSE, via Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Elections: Brazil

Brazil’s election campaign was flooded with fake images and videos made by artificial intelligence, a new study published on Friday 27 November 2026 shows. Agência Lupa, a Brazilian fact-checking agency, counted 2,563 political posts made or altered by AI between 16 August and 26 October.

Nearly 45% of the AI content found on social networks were deepfakes, which are realistic fake images or videos of real people. For readers abroad, the study shows how fast synthetic media can spread in a country that had already written specific AI rules for its elections.

Key Facts Who. Agência Lupa, a Brazilian fact-checking agency, with two university partners.

What. Its VigIA project tracked AI political content on seven platforms from 16 August to 26 October 2026.

Numbers. 2,563 posts found; 57.32% of AI content had no label, which the TSE, Brazil’s electoral court, requires.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:30 GMT.

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Lupa’s monitoring found that most AI political posts carried no label, that candidates’ own accounts produced many, and that fakes grew sharply between the two rounds of voting.

Brazil held its first round on Sunday 4 October 2026 and its runoff on Sunday 25 October 2026. Lupa’s project, called VigIA, checked seven digital platforms every day and published its final report, “VigIA: um retrato do uso de inteligência artificial nas eleições brasileiras de 2026”, on Friday 27 November.

The figures here come from the report’s published summary. VigIA found 2,563 AI items on social networks, about one post every 40 minutes, and 1,145 of them were deepfakes.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A total of 1,469 posts carried no label saying AI was used, although the TSE’s rules require one. Lupa also found 232 deepfakes on official candidate accounts and four on party profiles, even though electoral law bans them in campaign propaganda.

File photo: the headquarters of the TSE, Brazil’s electoral court, in Brasília.

Promoting candidacies was the aim of 58.8% of the material, while political attacks made up 29.85%. Candidate accounts produced 45.3% of everything the project collected, and nearly 78% of deepfakes came from ordinary users or anonymous profiles, which makes enforcement harder.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the Workers’ Party (PT) and re-elected, appeared in 929 posts, more than anyone else. His runoff opponent Flávio Bolsonaro appeared in 452, former president Jair Bolsonaro in 179, Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes in 95 and federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira in 76.

Half of the posts about Lula, 466 of them, attacked him, while for Flávio Bolsonaro promotion led with 197 posts (43.58%) against 165 attacks. Deepfakes made up 61.5% of Lula-related content and 70.8% of Flávio-related content, and the share without an AI label was 63.8% and 68.4% respectively.

In the restriction periods, which run 72 hours before and 24 hours after voting day, Lupa counted 235 posts, 155 of them deepfakes. The total rose from 64 in the first round to 171 in the second (+167%), and deepfakes from 37 to 118 (+219%).

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Fake videos showed both runoff candidates asking for votes. Instagram carried 1,807 posts, Facebook 706, X 218 and TikTok 73, though a post can appear on more than one platform.

Beatriz Farrugia, the Lupa researcher in charge, said, in a translation of her words: “Brazil advanced by setting specific rules for the use of AI in elections, but the results show regulation is not enough. Technical and operational conditions are needed to identify irregularities, hold authors responsible and act at the speed an election campaign demands.”

The summary does not say how many posts the TSE or the platforms removed. The electoral court’s reply to the study was not available on Friday 27 November.

Rules aimed at candidates reach only part of the problem, because most deepfakes came from ordinary or anonymous users. The finding on labels points the same way, since more than half of the AI posts carried none.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a deepfake?

A deepfake is a realistic fake image or video of a real person, made with artificial intelligence. Lupa found that deepfakes were a large share of AI political content in Brazil’s campaign.

Who carried out the study?

Agência Lupa ran the VigIA project with university and technology partners. It published the final report on Friday 27 November 2026.

What does the lead researcher conclude?

Beatriz Farrugia says Brazil’s AI rules were a step forward but are not enough. She argues that authorities need the technical means to find irregularities and act at campaign speed.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: Agência Lupa, Observatório Lupa, VigIA project final report (summary) · Agência Lupa VigIA

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