Nearly half of the party-member jobs in Lula’s state-level federal offices belong to centre and right-wing parties, a new survey finds.

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Brief: Politics, Brazil

Centre and right-wing parties hold 46.5% of the party-member posts in President Lula’s federal offices outside Brasília, the capital, according to a survey published on Sunday 22 November 2026. The author is Sérgio Praça, a visiting professor of political science at the Federal University of Alfenas, in Minas Gerais state.

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Centrão, Portuguese for “big centre”, is the large bloc of centre and centre-right parties that trades its votes in Congress for government posts. Praça counts at least 12 such parties.

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Key Facts Who. Sérgio Praça, a political scientist, counted party members in Lula’s federal commissioned posts.

What. Centrão and right-wing parties hold 46.5% of party-member posts outside Brasília; the left holds 51%.

Numbers. 4,149 of 38,500 commissioned posts, about one in ten, are held by party members.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

Nearly half of the party-member jobs in Lula’s state-level federal offices belong to centre and right-wing parties, a new survey finds.

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Praça found 4,149 trusted-confidence staff who belong to a party, out of about 38,500 commissioned posts, 20,000 of them in Brasília and 18,400 elsewhere. Commissioned posts are management jobs, and the law reserves 60% of them for career civil servants.

In Brasília the picture is reversed: the left holds 66% of party-member posts with Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT) alone at 42%. The centrão holds 31.4% there.

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Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, where the parties of the governing coalition sit. (File photo) Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

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Praça says the centrão is strongest in regional offices of the Finance Ministry, including the tax agency Receita, and of the national roads department Dnit. He says these parties want posts with budgets and contracts rather than high-level ministry jobs.

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“They know exactly which posts they want, and often these are roles far less under public scrutiny than a state secretary,” Praça said. “It is a more territorial logic.”

The survey matters as Lula prepares his fourth term, which starts on Friday 1 January 2027. Parties such as União Brasil and Republicanos, which did not back him in the campaign, are expected to seek a share of power.

Party membership is not proof of an exchange of posts for votes. The Presidency did not reply to a request for comment on the use of appointments to benefit parties.

Praça says these regional offices control larger budgets and contracts and face less public scrutiny than a state secretary. Our earlier reports on the divided lower house, on the Workers’ Party demand for more posts and on Lula’s fiscal bill show why votes in Congress now carry a price.

The survey does not show which posts were agreed in return for votes. More background is in our Brazil coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the centrão?

It is the large bloc of centre and centre-right parties in Brazil’s Congress that supports governments in return for posts and budgets. Praça counts at least 12 of them.

Does this prove Lula trades posts for votes?

No, party membership alone does not show an exchange. Praça says the pattern fits a territorial logic.

Sources Published Monday 23 November 2026 · Source: survey by Sérgio Praça (Federal University of Alfenas), 22 November 2026; request for comment to the Presidency. The survey data were not available to us; the figures are Praça’s.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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