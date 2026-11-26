Benin’s health ministry has asked parliament for money to build hospitals, hire staff and reach rural clinics. The figures presented give no split between building costs and salaries.

Rooftops and the Atlantic coast in the Cadjehoun district of Cotonou, Benin, in an archive photograph. The photo does not show the operation or any arrest. Photo: Adoscam / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Health: Benin

Benin’s Health Minister, Benjamin Ignace Bodounrin Hounkpatin, defended a 2027 ministry budget of 174.826 billion CFA francs, or FCFA (about US$292 million), on Wednesday 25 November 2026. He spoke in Porto-Novo, the official capital and seat of parliament, to the budget committee of the National Assembly.

The money would start a wave of new hospital construction and pay for more staff. It is the health ministry’s share of the first budget of President Romuald Wadagni’s term.

Key Facts Who. Health Minister Benjamin Hounkpatin told the budget committee of Benin’s National Assembly, the parliament.

What. A 2027 health budget of 174.826 billion FCFA (about US$292 million), split across three programmes.

Where. Porto-Novo, Benin’s official capital and seat of parliament.

When. Presented on Wednesday 25 November 2026 for the 2027 budget year.

As of. 26 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why the ships are heading back to Egypt” Get the brief

Benin’s health ministry has asked parliament for money to build hospitals, hire staff and reach rural clinics. The figures presented give no split between building costs and salaries.

The cabinet, known as the Council of Ministers, sent the 2027 finance bill to the National Assembly on Wednesday 7 October 2026. Finance Minister Aristide Mèdénou then presented it to the budget committee, chaired by lawmaker Gérard Gbénonchi, on Monday 16 November 2026.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The government describes the bill as a budget of “acceleration” for the economy. It sets spending at 4,757.029 billion FCFA (about US$7.96 billion), up 14.7% from 4,148.357 billion FCFA (about US$6.94 billion) in the revised 2026 budget.

On our calculation, the health ministry’s line is about 3.7% of the whole budget, and every US$ figure here uses about 598 FCFA per US$. Social spending, meaning education, health and social protection, is set at 1,597.5 billion FCFA (about US$2.67 billion), against 1,285.37 billion FCFA (about US$2.15 billion) planned for 2026.

Trucks and shipping containers in the Zongo district of Cotonou, Benin, in a file photo. Photo: Adoscam / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Mèdénou said the state’s own resources pay for 80% of the budget, assuming 7.5% growth, a deficit of 2.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 2% inflation. Revenue to the end of September 2026 reached 1,828 billion FCFA (about US$3.06 billion), which is 66.8% of the annual forecast.

Hounkpatin split the health money across three programmes, with care offer and access taking 77.496 billion FCFA (about US$130 million), or 44%. Steering and support to ministry services gets 72.835 billion FCFA (about US$122 million, 42%), and prevention and health security 24.495 billion FCFA (about US$41 million, 14%).

For 2027 the ministry names construction starts for eight zone hospitals, at Bohicon, Adjohoun, Avrankou, Lokossa, Ouidah, Savalou, Dassa and Cotonou. It also budgets studies for a future international hospital centre at Parakou.

Building continues at Allada, on the national university hospital centre for psychiatry, and the Calavi international hospital is to be extended. Existing hospitals, including university hospitals (CHU), some departmental hospitals (CHD) and the Parakou armed forces teaching hospital, will be rehabilitated and equipped.

Rural health centres are to gain their own water, electricity and internet supply. The ministry also plans to recruit more than 500 contract staff, train more than 200 specialist doctors and train 60 hospital interns.

Hounkpatin’s priorities include care for life-threatening emergencies, fewer maternal and newborn deaths, community health and priority diseases. He also named non-communicable diseases, which do not spread between people, as well as hepatitis and tropical diseases.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The spending follows the National Health Development Plan 2026-2030, the ministry’s five-year blueprint, and the government’s action programme, its policy platform. The figures presented give no split between capital spending and salaries, so the cost of the hospital plan cannot be read from the headline figure.

Government spokesman Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji said in a television interview on Sunday 18 October 2026 that the budget reflects “the resilience of our economy and its robustness” (translated from French). He added that the government is “wide open to constructive criticism” (translated) and reminded lawmakers that they may amend the text.

Pairing construction with recruitment matters, because a new ward without doctors and nurses helps no patient. Whether the contract staff and the specialist trainees can fill the new hospitals is a question the ministry’s figures do not answer.

The committee has heard ministers in turn this week. Foreign affairs presented 20.778 billion FCFA (about US$35 million) and decentralisation 62.947 billion FCFA (about US$105 million).

Parliament is due to vote on the bill on Tuesday 8 December 2026. Until then, the figures in this article are the government’s request, not law.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Benin’s health budget pay for?

It pays for new and rehabilitated hospitals, more staff and training, and better water, power and internet at rural health centres. The ministry also lists emergency care and fewer maternal and newborn deaths as priorities.

Has parliament approved the health budget?

Not yet. The bill is before the budget committee of the National Assembly, and lawmakers can amend it.

Which towns get new hospitals?

Construction is due to start at Bohicon, Adjohoun, Avrankou, Lokossa, Ouidah, Savalou, Dassa and Cotonou. Studies for a larger centre at Parakou come first.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: Benin Ministry of Health budget presentation to the National Assembly budget committee, 25 November 2026; Ministry of Economy and Finance presentation of the 2027 finance bill, 16 November 2026; Government spokesman’s television interview, 18 October 2026; National Assembly of Benin

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →