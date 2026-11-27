Benin is putting more than three-quarters of its higher-education budget into investment projects, led by new schools and a technology institute.

Buildings on the lagoon waterfront in Cotonou, Benin's economic capital. File photo, 2007. (Photo: MVN, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Budget: Benin

Benin plans to build six scientific high schools, two teacher-training colleges and an artificial-intelligence institute with its 2027 higher-education budget. Minister Sèdami Médégan Fagla presented the plan on Thursday 26 November 2026 to the National Assembly’s budget committee, the panel that examines the finance bill, in Porto-Novo, the seat of Benin’s parliament.

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Her ministry asks for 313.17 billion CFA francs, the currency shared by several West African states (about US$522 million), up 13.19% on the amended 2026 budget. For readers abroad, it shows where a West African government under a new president is putting its money: classrooms, scholarships and technology.

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Key Facts Who. Dr Sèdami Médégan Fagla, higher education minister, presented the draft to lawmakers.

What. Draft 2027 budget for universities and research rises 13.19% to 313.17 billion CFA francs (about US$522 million).

Where. National Assembly budget committee, Porto-Novo, Benin.

When. Thursday 26 November 2026; the date of the full Assembly vote is not confirmed.

As of. Friday 27 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

Benin is putting more than three-quarters of its higher-education budget into investment projects, led by new schools and a technology institute.

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The building programme began under earlier decisions of the Council of Ministers, Benin’s cabinet. In October 2025 it approved five scientific high schools, at Abomey-Calavi, Lokossa, Abomey, Parakou and Natitingou, and a teacher-training college at Abomey-Calavi.

On 11 March 2026 it added the scientific high school of Porto-Novo and a teacher-training college at Parakou. The 2027 budget line continues that programme under President Romuald Wadagni, who was sworn in on 24 May 2026, so this is the first budget of his term.

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The ministry’s rise is slightly smaller than the growth of the whole state budget, which Finance Minister Aristide Médénou put before the budget committee on Monday 16 November 2026. He asked for 4,757 billion CFA francs (about US$7.9 billion), against 4,148 billion (about US$6.9 billion) in the amended 2026 law, which is 14.7% more.

The draft is described as a budget of acceleration, and 80% of it is to come from the state’s own revenue. Revenue collected by the end of September 2026 was 1,828 billion CFA francs (about US$3.0 billion), or 66.8% of the annual forecast, he said.

Fagla set out flagship actions for 2027, starting with the new scientific high schools and two teacher-training colleges, known in French as écoles normales supérieures. Others are technical and vocational high schools, an institute of artificial intelligence and robotics, and the rehabilitation of universities, which would be equipped with digital tools to professionalise them.

The social side covers scholarships, catering, housing, transport and equity measures for students. Research is to be organised, assessed and funded on a different basis, according to her presentation.

Cotonou, Benin’s economic capital. File photo. (Photo: Adoscam / Wikimedia Commons, CC0)

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Of the total, 238.65 billion CFA francs (about US$398 million) is investment spending across 28 projects, just over three-quarters of the amount, the ministry told the committee. Ordinary spending, covering salaries, goods and services, subsidies and transfers, is 74.52 billion CFA francs (about US$124 million).

Table A of the draft 2027 finance bill, which lists credits by ministry, sets the ministry against 276.68 billion CFA francs (about US$461 million) in the mid-year amended 2026 finance law. That is a gain of about 36.5 billion CFA francs (about US$61 million), and all conversions here use about 600 CFA francs to the US dollar.

Deputies in the committee congratulated Fagla on the government’s vision for university studies on 26 November 2026. The credits remain subject to the National Assembly’s vote on the 2027 finance bill.

Students and families gain from scholarships, housing and transport support, builders and equipment suppliers from the investment projects, and education and technology partners from the new institutions. The date of the full Assembly vote on the 2027 finance bill is not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CFA franc?

It is a currency shared by several West African states and fixed to the euro. That is why its dollar value moves with the euro-dollar exchange rate.

What is the budget committee?

It is the group of lawmakers that examines the draft finance law before the full National Assembly votes. Its hearings shape the debate but do not pass the budget.

What is the Council of Ministers?

It is Benin’s cabinet, which approves government projects such as the new schools. The annual budget then provides the money to build them.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research presentation to the National Assembly budget committee (26 November 2026); draft finance law 2027, Table A (Ministry of Economy and Finance); Council of Ministers decisions of October 2025 and 11 March 2026; Ministry of Economy and Finance hearing of 16 November 2026 · Government of Benin · National Assembly of Benin

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