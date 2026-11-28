Ghana’s central bank explains its new banknotes on Monday, a day before they reach wallets and tills, while the old notes stay valid.

The entrance of Makola Market in central Accra, with traders and shoppers in the street; the photo is undated. Photo: Benggriff / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Economy: Ghana

The Bank of Ghana, the country’s central bank, will brief the public at 10:00 a.m. on Monday 30 November 2026 at Bank Square in Accra. The briefing comes one day before the new Heritage Series banknotes enter circulation.

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The Bank announced the briefing in a notice dated Friday 27 November, and Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama repeated the call on X, the social platform, on Saturday 28 November. Ghana is on GMT, so the briefing starts at 5:00 a.m. US Eastern, and the Bank will stream it live on its official Facebook and YouTube channels.

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Key Facts Who. Bank of Ghana, led by Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama.

What. Heritage Series cedi notes in eight denominations enter circulation on Tuesday 1 December 2026.

When and where. Press conference, 10:00 GMT on Monday 30 November, Bank Square, Accra.

As of. 28 November 2026, 18:55 GMT

Ghana’s central bank explains its new banknotes on Monday, a day before they reach wallets and tills, while the old notes stay valid.

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President John Dramani Mahama launched the series at Bank Square, at the Bank’s headquarters in Accra, on Thursday 12 November 2026. The notes are smaller than the old ones, built to be more durable in Ghana’s climate, and carry stronger security features.

The Heritage Series has eight denominations, from GH¢1 (about US$0.08) to GH¢200 (about US$17), where GH¢ is the symbol of the Ghanaian cedi. Those conversions use about GH¢11.8 per US$1, the market close of Friday 27 November 2026.

The designs show national heroes, historic sites and Adinkra symbols, the traditional symbols of the Akan people. Asiama said the security features help the public identify genuine notes more easily.

Independence Arch in Accra. Photo: Ijon / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The rollout was first announced in September 2026 for 3 November. The launch followed on 12 November, and circulation starts on Tuesday 1 December.

The existing notes circulate alongside the new ones, they need not be exchanged, and the Bank has announced no withdrawal deadline. In his remarks at the launch, Asiama said the new notes “will circulate alongside the existing series, which remains legal tender”, which lets “the public and businesses” adjust “smoothly to the Heritage banknotes without unnecessary disruption to economic activity”.

At the launch, the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II (the traditional king of the Ga) and Togbe Afede XIV (the Agbogbomefia, or paramount ruler, of the Asogli State) launched the Cedi App, which helps the public learn the security features. Mahama said the cedi’s name comes from “sedie”, the Akan word for cowrie shells.

Asiama said at the launch that physical cash remains an essential pillar of monetary resilience, even as digital payment systems expand access to financial services. He said payment networks “can be disrupted by technical failures, cyber incidents, natural disasters, or deliberate attacks”, and that cash then gives people a dependable means of exchange.

Asiama said the Bank is working with stakeholders on a new Currency Act to replace the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242), which he said was enacted in a very different era. The new law would set counterfeiting penalties proportionate to the seriousness of the offence.

After the launch, Eddie Obeng, nephew of flag designer Theodosia Salome Okoh, said on LinkedIn that the GH¢50 (about US$4.24) portrait shows his mother, Okoh’s sister. On Friday 13 November 2026 the Bank said the engraved portrait was developed from different photographs of Okoh, not from a photograph of her sister, and Bank board member Beatrice Annan said it used three authentic photographs.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Ghana’s lead opposition MP in Parliament, also questioned the accuracy of the portrait. Okoh, who designed Ghana’s flag, died on 19 April 2015, and the GH¢50 note honours her.

Monday’s briefing is the next dated step, and the Bank has not said which details it will add. For travellers and traders handling cedis, the practical result is two sets of notes in the same wallet, and the date when old notes will be withdrawn is not known.

Further reading: Ghana’s New Cedi Notes Spark Portrait Row · Bank of Ghana Plans New Law on Fake Cedi

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Frequently Asked Questions

Do I have to swap my old cedi notes?

No. The Bank says the existing notes remain legal tender and need not be exchanged.

Why did the Bank call a press conference?

The Governor invited the public to follow it live and learn more about the new notes.

Is there a deadline to stop using the old notes?

None has been announced. The old series will circulate alongside the new one.

Sources Bank of Ghana: Governor Asiama’s post on X (28 November 2026), press-conference notice (27 November 2026), launch speech (12 November 2026), statement on the GH¢50 portrait (13 November 2026), speeches and notices; market close of 27 November 2026.

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