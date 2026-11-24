Banamex says it wants to regain the top spot in Mexican banking, and has listed five priorities to get there.

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Business: Mexico

In remarks published on Tuesday 24 November 2026, Fernando Chico Pardo, the Mexican investor who chairs Banamex, set out five priorities for the bank’s next chapter. Banamex is one of Mexico’s oldest banks, and for years it belonged to Citigroup, the US bank.

Citigroup, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has agreed to sell 49% of Banamex in total and keeps a majority, while a stock-market listing is prepared. For US readers the plan matters because the separation of Banamex from a US bank is still unfinished.

Key Facts Who. Fernando Chico Pardo (Mexican investor, Banamex chairman) and chief executive Edgardo del Rincón.

What. Five priorities: finish leaving Citigroup, grow, rebuild corporate banking, go digital, build pride.

Next. Banamex and Citigroup are preparing a stock-market listing; no date was given.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 20:46 GMT.

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Banamex says it wants to regain the top spot in Mexican banking, and has listed five priorities to get there.

The first priority is to finish the separation from Citigroup and make Banamex an independent, more agile bank. The second is to grow with discipline.

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The third is to rebuild corporate and investment banking, meaning loans to large companies and advice on their deals. The fourth is to speed up technology and digital change, and the fifth is to make employees, clients and shareholders proud of the brand.

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The Mexican Stock Exchange building on Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City. (File photo)

The story begins with Citigroup’s decision to sell Banamex, the business it had owned for years in Mexico. On 15 December 2025 Citi completed the sale of about 25% of Grupo Financiero Banamex, the bank’s holding company, to a company owned by Chico Pardo and his family.

Mexico’s financial and competition regulators had approved the deal, and Chico Pardo became chair of Banamex effective immediately. Jane Fraser, Citi’s chair and chief executive, said the closing “advances our strategic priority of divesting of Banamex”.

Chico Pardo is no newcomer to Mexican business, having founded the investment firm Promecap and chairing the airport operator ASUR. On the day of the closing he said it “begins my journey as Banamex’s largest private individual shareholder”.

He added: “I’m proud to lead this with my sons, ensuring Banamex remains a cornerstone of Mexico’s future.” Citi said then that the timing of a Banamex initial public offering, the first sale of its shares on a stock market, depends on market conditions and regulatory approvals.

On Wednesday 22 April 2026 Banamex named Edgardo del Rincón as director general, the Spanish title for chief executive, replacing Manuel Romo, the previous chief executive. Del Rincón had led Banco del Bajío, a Mexican bank, since 2019, and returned to Banamex after a long earlier career there.

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Two days after his appointment, on Friday 24 April, Chico Pardo said Banamex has good foundations to return to the number one position in Mexican banking. Romo was due to step down on 1 June 2026.

In the remarks, Banamex and Citi were described as working to be ready to list when regulators and market conditions allow. No listing date was given.

For companies dealing with Mexico, the plan means Banamex intends to compete for large corporate clients again. On 29 April 2026 Citi completed the sale of a further 22.6% of Banamex, out of 24% agreed with other investors, and said it expects no more sales in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Banamex’s chairman announce?

Fernando Chico Pardo listed five priorities, including a return to corporate and investment banking. The other priorities are disciplined growth, digital change and pride in the brand.

Does Citigroup still own part of Banamex?

Yes, Citigroup has agreed to sell 49% of the bank in total and keeps a majority. Its exit depends on a stock-market listing whose date has not been announced.

Why should a US reader care?

A US bank is still tied to Banamex, so the separation affects Citigroup’s own accounts. The bank’s corporate lending plans also show where it intends to compete for large Mexican clients.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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