Argentina Bans Central Bank Loans to State
The central bank can no longer lend to the state, and its goal is now price stability alone.
Argentina
Argentina’s Congress has closed the government’s easiest route to funding itself: borrowing from its own central bank. On Thursday 26 November 2026 the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, gave final approval to a new charter for the central bank, known as the BCRA.
The vote was 141 in favour, none against and 99 abstentions. The 99 abstentions came from the opposition, led by the Peronists, followers of the Perón movement.
Key Facts
- Who. Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies and President Javier Milei’s government.
- What. Final approval of a central bank charter that bans lending to the state.
- Vote. 141 in favour, none against, 99 abstentions, on 26 November 2026.
- As of. As of 28 November 2026, 13:00 GMT
- Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
President Javier Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza (LLA), pushed the reform through.
The central bank can no longer lend to the state, and its goal is now price stability alone.
The reform began in the Chamber of Deputies, which passed a first text on 26 August 2026 by 144 votes to 102, with 9 abstentions. That version made the central bank’s board harder to remove, requiring two thirds of both houses.
The Senate softened it on 24 September 2026 in a 46 to 22 vote. Under the final law, removing the leadership needs the Senate’s approval by absolute majority (37 of 72 senators), and Deputies accepted that change on 26 November.
The law bans central bank loans to the national State, the provinces and the municipalities, and ends new temporary advances to the Treasury, the short-term loans the bank used to extend to it. It also ends new issues of non-transferable notes, Treasury IOUs handed to the bank in exchange for reserves.
Only realised profits may go to the Treasury under the law. A single goal, price stability, replaces the multiple mandate set in 2012, which also covered employment and economic development.
Emiliano Libman, an Argentine economist at the Fundar think tank, welcomed more central bank independence in an interview in August but warned that the test is how the law is applied. He noted that the government had used a non-transferable note with the bank the month before.
For holders of Argentine bonds, including US investors, the law says the Treasury can no longer lean on the central bank. The test is inflation: INDEC, the national statistics office, reported prices up 2.2% in October 2026 from September, 26.3% in the first ten months and 33.1% over twelve months.
It was the first item of the Chamber’s last regular session of the year. On the same day the Senate approved a bill to suspend the mandatory party primaries for 2027, which now goes to Deputies.
It is not yet known when the law will be promulgated and published in the Boletín Oficial, the official gazette. Nor is it clear how markets will react when trading opens on Monday 30 November, or whether the opposition will challenge the law.
More: Argentina news
Frequently Asked Questions
What does the new law change?
It bans central bank loans to the state and makes price stability the bank’s single goal. The government presents this as a guard for the bank’s independence.
Is the law already in force?
Not yet. It still needs promulgation and publication in the official gazette.
Sources
Primary: Argentine Chamber of Deputies vote of 26 November 2026; Argentine Senate vote of 24 September 2026; text of the central bank charter reform; INDEC consumer price release for October 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error