Angola Opens First Gold Refinery in Luanda
Angola now has a refinery and a public assay office, while output, rules for small miners and access for foreign gold are still being settled.
Brief · Mining: Angola
Angola inaugurated its first gold refinery on Friday 20 November 2026 at the Viana Industrial Development Hub in Luanda, the capital. The plant is wholly owned by Endiama, the state diamond company, and cost US$20.7 million (about €18.4 million), according to reports from the ceremony.
For US readers it is a small but concrete step by a major oil producer to keep more value from its minerals at home. Endiama says the plant also houses Angola’s first public assay office, which tests and certifies the purity of gold.
Key Facts
- Who. Angola’s Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Azevedo and Endiama, the state diamond company.
- What. Angola’s first gold refinery; reports give 25 kilograms per shift up to 75 kilograms a day.
- Where. Viana Industrial Development Hub, Luanda.
- Cost. US$20.7 million, fully owned by Endiama.
- As of. 23 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.
Angola now has a refinery and a public assay office, while output, rules for small miners and access for foreign gold are still being settled.
Endiama chairman José Ganga Júnior said at the opening that the plant “integrates, for the first time in Angola, refining and public assay services in the same space” (our translation from Portuguese). He called it the only unit in Africa with that feature, a claim we could not verify.
Reports differ on capacity: 25 kilograms of gold per shift or cycle in the initial phase, and an installed capacity of up to 75 kilograms a day. Azevedo said the plant can run three shifts a day, but current output does not require a second or third shift.
Ganga Júnior said producers in Congo (the reports do not say which one) and Ghana have already shown interest in exporting gold through the plant. Azevedo said it is open to refining other countries’ gold, subject to Angola’s fiscal and import rules and to tracing where the gold comes from.
Azevedo said 49 licences have been granted and four are in operation, and that his ministry is drafting rules for small-scale and semi-industrial gold mining because of concerns about cyanide and mercury. Endiama holds four gold concessions in prospecting and, reports say, wants to move into mining as well as refining.
We found no output figures from the opening, and the final cost of US$20.7 million is well above the roughly US$12 million estimated in May 2026, a figure some outlets still repeated on 20 November. The next checkpoint is the first output report from Endiama or the ministry, for which we found no date.
Read more on Africa’s diamond producers. See also the foreign powers and investors in Angola.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does Angola’s new gold refinery do?
It refines gold and, through a public assay office, tests and certifies its purity. The minister said the central bank could buy some of the gold for its reserves.
Who owns the refinery?
Endiama, Angola’s state diamond company, owns it fully, according to reports from the opening. We found no output figures yet.
Sources: remarks of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas Minister Diamantino Azevedo and Endiama chairman José Ganga Júnior at the inauguration, 20 November 2026; remarks of Minister Azevedo in London, 14 May 2026. More: Angola news.
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